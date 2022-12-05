The best things to do in Singapore this week: Dec 5 to 11

As we head closer to New Year's Eve, wind down with an appreciation of how far we have come, explore traditions through food, and learn how we can move sustainably towards the future. Leave some time for a party and of course, more Christmas shopping!

Ice Cream Sundays Presents: La Mamie's

PHOTO: Ice Cream Sundays

Singapore-based party collective Ice Cream Sundays, is bringing back La Mamie's to end the year with a rousing big bang.

The Parisian DJ collective has wow-ed the crowd in Europe, playing at venues like La Machine du Moulin Rouge. They have also played in Asia at festivals like Wonderfruit in Thailand and Shi Fu Miz in Hong Kong.

Specialising in all forms of house music, as well as other genres such as reggae, jazz, and drum & bass, La Mamie's large selection of tunes makes them one of the most exciting live DJ acts to dance to.

La Mamie's runs Dec 10, 4pm – 1am at 262 Pasir Panjang Road, Haw Par Villa's Culture Courtyard, Singapore 118628. Tickets start from S$26.25, get them here.

Lite-Up 2022

PHOTO: Lite-Up 2022

With the aim of moving Singapore towards a carbon-lite future, Lite-Up 2022 returns with an assortment of exciting exhibits, games, and activities.

Take part in mission games at Night at the Gallery and see how it impacts The Semakau Landfill. Or catch a short film about a Prince who challenges the human race to create a sustainable future.

Head over to the Gallery Mezzanine to learn how to upcycle a self-watering planter, no-sew fabric tote bag, and more. Give your old items a new lease of life at the B.E.S.T Marketplace near the water playground, to Buy, Exchange, Sell and Take.

Lite-Up runs Dec 10 from 1pm – 9pm at 8 Marina Gardens Drive, Marina Barrage, Singapore 018951. Event is free, register here.

The Art Nooq's Annual Christmas Market

PHOTO: The Art Nooq's Annual Christmas Market

With the largest gathering of local craftsmen, makers, artists, and performers in Singapore, The Art Nooq's Christmas market is one to hit this week.

Learn with the artisans of 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace in the lineup of workshops, and shop for vintage clothes, Japanese crafts, clay pieces, and jewellery.

Look forward to live DJ sets, fire performances, food and free European Christmas Mulled Wine at this pet and family-friendly event.

The Art Nooq's Annual Christmas Market runs Dec 10–11, 10am–8pm, at 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace, #01-58, Singapore Singapore 168976. More details here.

Clothing the Pandemic: A Virtual Exhibition of Covid-19 Face Masks from Around the World

PHOTO: Icom Costumes

This virtual display of face masks organised by the International Committee for the Museums and Collections of Costume, Fashion and Textiles (Icom Costumes) commemorates the worldwide unity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It marks the expressions of happiness, bravery, activism, and cultural pride of this occurrence. More than 100 face masks have been curated for this virtual exhibition; with six contributions made by Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore.

Be inspired by designs from local designers such Andrew Gn and Raymond Wong; and appreciate the intricacy of the "Butterfly People" mask by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

Clothing the Pandemic is a virtual event that runs from Dec 1–31, access online here.

Explore Malay Food with Khir Johari x Ivan Brehm

PHOTO: Khir Johari, Ivan Brehm

Join Khir Johari, researcher and author of The Food of Singapore Malays: Gastronomic Travels Through the Archipelago and Ivan Brehm, chef-owner of Michelin starred Nouri on a journey to explore Malay food traditions.

Through a selection of free-flow canapes and small plates, discover traditional flavours with a crossroads twist.

To learn more about the histories and tales of the region, engage with artefacts and a curation of Malay vinyls and have a chat with both the author and the chef. Expect an evening of casual fun, in the true Appetite spirit.

Salon: Khir Johari x Ivan Brehm runs Dec 9 from 6.30pm – 8pm at Appetite, 72A Amoy Street, Singapore 069891. Tickets with food and drinks S$125++, get them here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.