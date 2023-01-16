Best things to do in Singapore this week: Jan 16 to 22

With reunion meals, gatherings, and preparations in tow, things are heating up for the Lunar New Year. So start your celebrations with a light-up event, and dance the night away to electrifying tunes. Experiment with experiences that take you into different worlds – from ink to imagination, from digital to the future.

Circular Futures: Next gen

PHOTO: Next Gen

Combining design and sustainability, Circular Futures: Next Gen showcases a series of artworks 3D printed with over 150 kg of recycled Pet bottles. This exhibition highlights the capabilities of this circulatory system in reducing waste and creating custom designs and shapes that push the boundaries of traditional manufacturing.

Prototypes of chandeliers and stools are produced, while floating and vertical farm structures that may answer food security problems. Interact with the exhibits through a virtual reality (VR) headset to see the technological possibilities for creating a future based on design, sustainability and circularity.

Circular Futures: Next Gen runs till April 9, 2023 at National Design Centre, Atrium, Level 1, 111 Middle Road, Singapore 188969. Open 9am-9pm. Admission is free.

Liu Kuo-sung: Experimentation as method

PHOTO: Next Gen

Enjoy more than 60 paintings and 150 personal archival items in Chinese ink master Liu Kuo-sung’s most extensive exhibition. The exhibits spotlights significant and unique eras that inspired his art, and highlighting the key innovations and contributions he has made over 70 years, including the creation of the Liu Kuo-sung paper.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see the texture of this paper in the first exhibition section, Dance of Ink. His unique methods are seen in the Space series, where he merged the cosmic landscape of the universe with imagery of nature in Chinese landscape painting. For visitors to learn more, docent-led tours, activities, and talks accompany the exhibition.

Liu Kuo-sung: Experimentation as method runs till Nov 26, 2023 at Level 4 Gallery and Wu Guanzhong Gallery, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Rd, #01 – 01, Singapore 178957. Open daily 10am-7pm. Admission is free for Singaporeans and PRs.

Marina Bay Sands lights up for Lunar New Year celebrations

This Lunar New Year, immerse yourself in the spirit of prosperity with larger-than-life hanging peach blossom flowers, leaping bunnies, and peach blossom trees all around Marina Bay Sands.

These embellishments symbolise beauty, prosperity and good spirit in the year to come. Watch The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands transform into a Garden of Abundance as golden bunnies and giant pink petals light up in a spectacular display. The celebrations will kick off with an evening light-up event and a lion dance performance to welcome the Lunar New Year.

The Spring Festival Light Up runs Jan 18, 2023, 7.30 pm at the Grand Colonnade of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Thugshop presents Cera Khin

PHOTO: Next Gen

Despite only starting in 2016, prodigy Cera Khin is reshaping the techno scene with her unique spin of high-intensity techno, electro, acid rave, early rave, hardcore, and gabber. As Techno-Wizard, she is known for fresh and original music that keeps her audience on the dance floor.

In London, she hosts the Rave Apocalypse show on Rinse FM and her monthly shows on Noods Radio in Bristol. As head honcho of tapes and vinyl label Lazy Tapes, she churns out lazy transmissions. Put on your dancing shoes as Cera Khin hits take over the decks of Headquarters with her electrically charged techno hits.

Thugshop presents Cera Khin runs Thu 19 Jan from 10pm -3am at 66A Boat Quay Singapore, 049854. General admission $32.16; admission with four drinks $73.50. Get your tickets here.

#Metazomia

PHOTO: Next Gen

Welcome to #Metazomia – a metaphorical South East Asian highland, Zomia, set in the Metaverse. From the depths of his imagination, award-winning artist Brian Gothong Tan takes you through a journey between the physical, digital, and imagined worlds in a 360° interactive and immersive movie experience.

Every audience plays a critical role in deciding how the experience pans out; you can experience it independently or work collectively with others to trigger a complete experience. In this digital world, a specially curated 1/1s #Metazomia NFT created by Tan will be released.

Metazomia runs Jan 2- Jan 20 at 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Rd, Singapore 239007. Open Fri- Sun 2pm -10pm, Tue- Thu 5pm -10pm, closed on Jan 16 Admission for the general public is $23 and $15 for students, NSF, and seniors with code META15. Get your tickets here ($3 discount with code META20).

