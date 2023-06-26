The best things to do in Singapore this week: June 26 to July 2

With afternoon tea experiences like no other, and parties that make the upcoming public holiday more exciting. Here's our guide in the best things to do in Singapore this week.

Lady M x Maison 21G Afternoon Tea Experience

In an exclusive one-session only event, Lady M has joined hands with the expert perfumers from homegrown fragrance atelier Maison 21G for a lavender-themed experience featuring a guided scent-building workshop.

PHOTO: Lady M Singapore

Held within the luxurious settings of Lady M Champagne Bar, attendees will be able to curate their take-home bottle of Maison 21G Eau De Parfum all while relishing in the Afternoon Tea Set boasting five sweet and savoury menu. Think favourites like Mini Signature Mille Crepes, Lobster Toast as well as brand-new additions of Mini Lavender Mille Crepes and Chilled Caviar Angel Hair.

Lady M x Maison 21G Afternoon Tea Experience runs July 1, 11am-11pm, at Lady M Champagne Bar @ ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, #03-32/33, Singapore 238801. The experience is priced at $531 for two pax.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market returns

Held every weekend at Crane, the Joo Chiat Farmer's Market brings you one step closer to local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans.

PHOTO: Crane

You can not only shop for fresh vegetables and fruits, but also support the community while indulging in artisanal baked goods, farm-processed food, indoor and outdoor plants as well as pet food and supplies. If you need a break while you shop, Cafe Natsu is on the ground floor to keep you hydrated and fueled up.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market runs July 1 at Crane Joo Chiat 285 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427962. Admission is free.

Get buzzy with Bees Knees picnic kits

What's summer without a garden picnic to kick things off. Part of 1-Group's summer initiatives, expect a drool-worthy Picnic Buzzket Weekend at Bee's Knees Garage.

PHOTO: Bee's Knees

A fun-filled family activity or a unique date idea, each of the ready-to-set-up "buzzket" comes with its own reusable mat, cushions, battery-operated candles, and delicious meals for two or four, with the option to add-on individual picnic boxes for the kids.

To up the Romance, opt for a Chandon Garden Spritz add-on at $16 nett (one glass), $25 nett (two glasses), or $58++ (bottle). Something for the furkids? A dog-friendly Picnic Buzzket with dog toys, a dog bowl, treats and a bandana is also available.

Bee's Knees Garage's Picnic Buzzket are available for purchase here.

Razzle Dazzle: A Pride Parade Affair

Wrap up Pride month with a bang at 1880 Singapore. In Razzle Dazzle: A Pride Parade Affair, look forward to an explosive night of music, mischief, and mayhem.

PHOTO: 1880 Singapore

Party like never before as DJ Sirkid spins the night into an electric one with magnetic beats on the decks. To level the party up even further, expect performances by favourite local drag queens Sapphire Blast, Nicki Aiko, and Jess Neeta, as well as a team of go-go boys on the dance floor. Come dressed up on theme (dress code: Fifty shades of dazzling) stay till the end for a fiery surprise.

Razzle Dazzle: A Pride Parade Affair runs June 28 at Level 3 of 1880 Singapore, 1 Nanson Road, Singapore 238909. Tickets are priced at $48.24.

revelry MAIN STAGE: Let There Be HOUSE

Join in the revelry of the public holiday with a show-stopping party at TUFF Club. If you're heading for the unique party experience, revelry MAIN STAGE: Let There Be HOUSE, expect to be blown away by some sick beats tearing up the dance floor.

PHOTO: Revelry

Immerse yourself in the electrifying rhythms of house music curated by the likes of LENERD, Doppelgangerz, KNIGHTNDAE and HarV! From groovy tech-house to hard hitting bass house, this is a party you wouldn't want to miss.

revelry MAIN STAGE: Let There Be HOUSE runs June 28 at TUFF CLUB 138 Robinson Road, #19-01, Singapore 068906. Tickets are priced from $20.

A Katsushika Hokusai-inspired high tea experience

In partnership with ARTiSTORY and Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, SKAI introduces Gathering of The Greats, A Wave from The East, a bespoke high tea experience inspired by the renowned print series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji.

PHOTO: SKAI

On the menu, bite into sweet and savoury curations, inspired by artist Katsushika Hokusa's prints and infused with Japanese accents. Highlights include the duck with tangy raspberry and flavours of chrysanthemum as well as Eel, a tart-based morsel with hummus and olive oil caviar.

Whilst desserts feature the likes of The Chocolate Fuji, with a white chocolate shell and mango passion fruit coulis centre, and the Yuzu Cremeux with a flower sable on top. The space also showcases Katsushika Hokusai's biography and some of his most celebrated artworks.

Gathering of The Greats, A Wave from The East runs from now till July 1, Mon-Sun 3pm-5pm, at SKAI, Level 70, Swissotel The Stamford, Singapore 178882.

The high tea experience is priced at $68++ per adult and $34++ per child (six-12 years), with an option to add on free-flow champagne: Henriot Brut Souverain ($75++ per pax), & Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial ($90++ per pax).

