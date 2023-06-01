Just Opened June 2023: New Restaurants, Cafés and Bars in Singapore This Month

In a gastronomic hub like Singapore, there's always much to munch on. This June, let Spanish flavours tango on your tastebuds, sink your teeth in pillowy donuts and explore a new speakeasy bar hidden behind a vending machine. Here are some newly opened restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore that have to make your must-try list.

Restaurants

TINTO

Gather all your amigos and familia for a vibrant food journey at TINTO. A new dreamy addition to Dempsey Hill, the restaurant serves up soulful tapas, paellas, fideuàs and Spanish wines. Taking you through the delectable offerings from Catalonia, Seville, Andalucia and the Basque Country in Spain, expect bites like the noodle paella fideuàs Carabineros & Setas (from S$68) and De Pulpo & Chorizo Paellas (from S$36) brimming with ingredients like pork chorizo sausage, grilled octopus, red carabinero prawns, Mediterranean spices and more. We're also big fans of their creamy and tangy Gazpacho (S$10), and the buttery and addictive Gambas Al Ajillo (S$28). Complete the meal, with sweet churros and beverages at the lush green-house-like hidden veranda.

TINTO is located at Block 10 Dempsey Rd, #01-21, Singapore 247700, p. +65 9729 5002. Open daily 5.30pm-11pm (dinner) & Fri-Sun 11.30am-3.30pm (lunch).

Province

A new venture by chef-owner Law Jia-Jun, Province is an exploration of Southeast Asian ingredients, flavours, and hospitality. At the intimate restaurant you'll find a revolving prix-fixe seven-course menu ($138++) showcasing fresh seasonal ingredients and flavours inspired by the chef's childhood and personal stories.

Sporting dishes made using only five ingredients, prepare to be wowed by a menu featuring both common household produce, as well as rare spices like mahlesa, found in mountainous regions of Northern Thailand. Not to mention the Chef's distinct method of cooking; Charcoal fire for that wok-hei touch. Pair your meal with a range of craft beers or wines for an unforgettable night.

Province is located at 153 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427431. Open Tue–Fri 6.15pm–8.15pm & 8.30pm–10.30pm, & Sat 12.30pm–2pm (lunch), 6.15pm–8.15pm & 8.30pm–10.30pm. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Art di Daniele Sperindio

Michelin one-star Art Restaurant has relaunched itself as a chef-owned venue Art di Daniele Sperindio at National Gallery Singapore. Now at the helm of ilLido's former Group Executive Chef Daniele Sperindio, the neo-Italian rooftop dining destination puts a spotlight on the chef's memories and experiences through evocative dishes.

Effortlessly combining modernist sensibilities with classical inspiration, in the Art 4.0 menu, look out for the Pane e Poesia — a bread course of sourdough and Chef Daniele's signature high hydration ciabatta made with artisanal flour from Mulino Sorbino in Piedmont. Additionally, the La Superba is equally appetising curated with 32 egg yolk tagliarini, and served in an intense infusion of clams and stockfish.

Art di Daniele Sperindio is located at 1 St Andrew’s Road, 06-02 National Gallery, Singapore 178957, p. +65 6866 1977. Open Tues-Sun 12pm-2pm (lunch) & 6pm-10pm (dinner). Closed on Mon.

Picolino

Formerly known as Lino Pizza Pasta Bar, Les Amis Group' revamped restaurant is now known as Picolino. With a new interior and menu, the brand remains the same at its core — bringing you a delightful combination of familiar Asian and Italian flavours. Giving your favourite pastas and pizzas an upgrade, chow down on the al dente Salmon Parma Rosa Linguine ($28++) topped with chunks of salmon and umami ikura keta.

Whilst the pizza dough undergoes 48-hour proofing for the perfect airy crust. We recommend the crowd-favourite Duck Rillette Pizza ($29++) with generous topping of shredded duck confit, or the Burrata Pizza ($28++) featuring a garlic parsley chimichurri base.

Picolino is located at 360, Balestier Road, Shaw Plaza, #01-21/22 Singapore 329783, p. +65 9819 7518. Open Sun-Thu 11am–3pm (lunch) & 6pm-9.30pm (dinner), Fri-Sat 11am–3pm (lunch) & 6pm-10pm (dinner).

Restaurant Espoir

A new eatery in Amoy Street, Restaurant Espoir takes Halal dinning to new elevations offering diners a unique take on Halal modern European cuisine laced with Malayan influence. Brainchild of the same folks behind the Halal French-Malayan restaurant The White Label, expect gorgeous interiors, and attentive service.

On the menu delve into contemporary classics like the Slow Cooked Breast of Lamb (S$44), Squid Ink Paella (S$38), and the creamy and cheesy Blue Swimmer Crab Dip (S$26). To hydrate, pick sippers from the beverage menu featuring Halal-compliant liquors that give way for the recreation of classic cocktails such as Singapore Sling, Margaritas and more.

Restaurant Espoir is located at 70 Amoy St, Singapore 069889, p.+65 8860 5935. Mon-Fri 11.30am–3pm (lunch) & 6pm-10pm (dinner), Sat 8.30am–4pm (brunch) & 6pm-10pm (dinner). Closed on Sun.

Cafes

Mister Donut

PHOTO: Mister Donut

The wait is over! After a successful pop-up in Jurong, Japan's leading dessert spot, Mister Donut has found its new permanent spot in Bishan, Singapore. Find Mister Donut at Junction 8, serving up their iconic soft and chewy Pon De Ring mochi donuts, in original ($2.30) and chocolate ($2.50) flavours. On the other hand, the Angel French Cruller ($2.50) is also a show-stopping contender, alongside the Yeast Donut ($2.30) available in the traditional honey dip or sugar raised.

Mister Donut is located at 9 Bishan Place, #02-27A Junction 8, Singapore 579837, p+65 6015 0838.

Elixir

Elixir Coffee And Wine is the latest concept from Eleven Seventeen Capital, the group behind modern steakhouse Meadesmoore and Fat Belly (FBG). The multi-concept starts off as a cafe and brunch spot by day, and transforms into a lively pizza and wine bar by night. Savour the utterly satisfying Stracciatella (S$20) blistered tomatoes, pecorino & balsamic on sourdough slice, or opt for the hearty Turkish Egg (S$16) with garlic yoghurt, homemade chili crunch and poached egg on sourdough flatbread. As dusk falls, switch things up with the signature Not-Carbonara ($26) and the fiery Hot Mama ($28) loaded with Calabrese salami slices. On the side, sip on some tasty coffee, craft beers, classic cocktails or vintage wines.

Elixir is located at 24 Holland Grove Road, #01-18 Parksuites, Singapore278803, p. +65 6908 5547. Open Sun-Thu 8.30am-10pm, Fri-Sat 8.30am-11pm.

Bars

PLUME, Pan Pacific Singapore

Pan Pacific Singapore is introducing its new flamboyant cocktail bar PLUME. Paying homage to 12 vibrant native birds of Singapore, the bar takes guests on a multi-sensory journey of meticulously crafted cocktails and delectable light bites in an elegant and opulent ambiance.

In collaboration with cutting-edge bar consultants, Compound Collective, PLUME's flock of cocktails include the fruity Pink Necked Green Pigeon stirring in a fig leaf infusion, and the citrusy Banded Woodpecker made with Green Ant Gin. Alternatively, Soar offers hints of refreshing jasmine, honeysuckle and a hint of honey. The bar bites feature Singaporean flavour profiles in forms of luxurious Pani Puri, and chicken rendang croquettes.

Plume is located at 7 Raffles Boulevard, Pan Pacific Singapore, Marina Square Singapore 039595, p. +65 9459 7165. Open Sun-Thu 5pm-1am, & Fri-Sat 5pm-2am.

Ume San 100

Hidden sneakily behind some jidōhanbaiki (Japanese vending machines), Ume San 100 is a quirky Japanese bar housing the largest umeshu selection in Singapore. Carrying only the best from Wakayama (the birthplace of umeshu), slot into a night of indulgence as you taste different profiles of umeshu.

For something new, you can also sip on exclusive cocktails shaken, stirred and blended with the plum liquor. We've got our eyes on P!nk (S$22), a pretty pink tipple with ume wine, ground sakura flowers and ume salt, as well as Kopi San, a coffee spiked sipper with Yamazaki Taru Umeshu, ume syrup, whisky, and creme de coco. The Angry Asari Soup Ramen ($16++) is also one of our favourites.

Ume San 100 is located at 190 Middle Road , #02-07 Fortune Centre, Singapore 188979. Open daily, 5pm till late.

This article was first published in City Nomads.