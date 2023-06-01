What to do this weekend (June 2 to 4)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. NARUTO TV Animation 20th Anniversary Exhibition

Calling all Naruto fans: In honour of the anime's 20th anniversary, a special pop-up exhibition has arrived at Marina Square from now till July 2.

Step into the world of Naruto and relive eight iconic scenes from classic moves such as Sasuke's "Mangekyo Sharingan" to Kakashi's "Curse Sealing", then transform into a Shinobi with five immersive experiences brought to life by an innovative blend of sound and light effects.

You can also snag exclusive limited-edition merchandise at the pop-up store, from stationery to home goods, souvenir shirts and more. All items are on a limited run and won't be reproduced once stocks run out, so be sure to grab your merch ASAP.

Till July 2, 2023. Find out more here or here.

2. i Light Singapore 2023

Marina Bay lights up this month with the return of i Light Singapore. Themed "A New Wave" this year, the sustainable light festival revolves around the colour blue, representing elements of nature like our oceans and rivers, with stunning light installations that challenge you to reflect on environmental issues such as climate change and rising sea levels.

Till June 25, 2023. Find out more here.

3. Rose Romance

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

The Queen of Flowers takes pride of place in Flower Dome once more with the return of Rose Romance, presented in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in Singapore.

This year's floral display brings forth the romantic charm of the region of Puglia in idyllic southern Italy, a trending wedding destination famed for its quaint whitewashed hill towns with iconic trulli (traditional limestone houses with conical roofs that are recognised on the UNESCO World Heritage List).

June 2 to July 16, 2023. Find out more here.

4. Doubt: A Parable

Catch a thought-provoking dramatic play by Pangdemonium this weekend. Set in 1964, Doubt: A Parable revolves around 12-year-old Donald, the first ever Black student at St. Nicholas Church School. Parish priest Father Flynn takes the boy under his wing, but he soon faces accusations of inappropriate behaviour from the imperious school principal Sister Aloysius.

As accusations and confrontations escalate, naive young Sister James is caught in the crossfire, and the scandal takes on a whole new dimension when the boy's mother steps into the fray.

Powerful and shattering, this play will challenge you to reflect on your morals, question your faith, and doubt your long-held beliefs.

June 2 to 18, 2023. Find out more here.

5. Ocean Fest 2023: One Shared Future

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

S.E.A. Aquarium's Ocean Fest is back for its 4th edition. You're invited to examine the interdependence between humans and oceans through the lens of marine life affected by human activity through a thought-provoking photo exhibition, bold art installations, educational booths, and storytelling sessions for kids.

June 2 to Aug 13, 2023. Find out more here.

6. Game On! At Changi

Head to Changi Airport this June holidays for a colourful world where games come to life. Check out larger-than-life installations based on beloved Hasbro games like Game of Life, Twister and Hungry Hungry Hippos, and play lively games that will delight both kids and the young at heart.

Younger kids can also join the fun with Mega Bounce, a massive inflatable playground that draws inspiration from Snakes and Ladders..

Till July 16, 2023. Find out more here.

7. Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest At Jewel

Avengers Assemble! Earth's Mightiest Heroes have arrived at Jewel Changi.

Be greeted by a five-metre tall Iron Man statue at the entrance to Shiseido Forest Valley, then venture further in to discover interactive Avengers-themed photo spots and larger-than-life 3D installations, where you'll learn fun and interesting facts about your favourite heroes. Don't forget to snap a pic or two while you're at it!

Then, check out the Canopy Park to celebrate six decades of The Avengers with a sprawling exhibition that chronicles the rich history and remarkable events of The Avengers, featuring the team's evolution and milestone events from comic books to movies.

You can also catch a special Marvel Avengers-themed light and sound show at the iconic Rain Vortex, where you'll glimpse iconic Avengers, along with Antman and The Wasp water projections flying across the world's tallest indoor waterfall.

Till Aug 13, 2023. Find out more here.

