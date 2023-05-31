Go big or go home! Free-flow durians starting from $38 at Giant Tampines

Singaporeans love two things – durian and a good deal. So when these two come together, it’s time to rejoice!

Two durian buffets are happening in June at Giant Hypermarket Tampines.

Take your pick from the normal durian buffet and premium durian buffet.

The former is priced at $48, but you can enjoy the early-bird offer at $38 when you pre-book online by June 1. You will get to enjoy 100g of Mao Shan Wang (MSW) and 100g of Black Gold durians, alongside an endless flow of other durian varieties such as Red Prawn and Golden Phoenix.

While the latter buffet type is truly for durian connoisseurs. Expect to relish in an endless flow of MSW, Black Gold durians and other durian varieties for only $78.

We all know how expensive these durians can get, so the price is definitely a steal! You can even enjoy them at $68 when you pre-book before heading down.

You can also purchase individual durians from just $2 per piece.

The buffet will take place at Giant Tampines Hypermarket carpark, from June 2 to 4. There are four slots daily, starting from 3pm, with a time limit of one hour.

Do note that each slot is capped at 100 pax.

How many durians can you eat in an hour?

Earlier this year, Jan 2, local media company UncoverSixtyFive headed to Lexus Durian King for its hour-long all-you-can-eat buffet.

The host had a lofty goal. He wanted to consume 10 durians.

He started out strong, but his pace started to slow down around the 20-minute mark. Halfway through the buffet, he simply could not take it any longer and decided to throw in the towel.

The host barely managed to reach his goal as he only ate 22 seeds, which equated to roughly two whole durians.

Address: 21 Tampines North Drive 2, #03-01, Singapore 528765

Date: June 2 to 4

Opening hours: 3pm to 9pm

