The best things to do in Singapore this week: May 15 to 21

This week sweat it all out on the dancefloor as you boogie through time, go guilt-free shopping and have a slice of Japan in a sake tasting. Here is our roundup of the best things to do in Singapore this week.

Sake tasting at Nomi Dining Bar

From Junmai, to Ginjo and Daiginjo, discover sake with Master Sake Sommelier, Joshua Kalinan, and Group Sake Sommelier, Jack Lau in a Sake Tasting session at Nomi Dining Bar.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Learn to appreciate the characteristics and nuances of different sake with the flight of 18 types of sake curated for this tasting.

Sip, swirl and savour sake with the selection of Izakaya bites, specially prepared by Chef Jing to pair with the sake in this tasting session.

Sake Tasting with Joshua Kalinan & Jack Lau runs May 21 from 12:30pm-2:30pm at Nomi Dining Bar 583 Orchard Road, Forum The Shopping Mall. #B1-39 Singapore 238884. Tickets are priced at $68.

Flow with Van Gogh

The Art of Flow brings art and movement together in a unique multi-sensory wellness experience.

Amidst the stunning digital projections of Van Gogh's works, you will be led through gentle yoga movements to renew your mind, body and soul.

PHOTO: City Nomads

There will be complimentary use of Lululemon yoga mats, so keep yours at home. Post-session, treat yourself to Oatside's creamy, delectable oat milk and take some time to tour the immersive exhibition.

The Art of Flow, at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience runs May 20-21 & May 27-28 from 8am-9:30am at B1 Forum, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269. Tickets are priced at $72.

Where Your Senses Feast

Pamper your senses at Marina Bay Sands, with over 30 unique gastronomic experiences in a star-studded food and wine extravaganza.

The two-week festival features celebrated chefs like chef Johanna Siy, 2023 Asia's Best Female Chef and chef Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn from Bangkok's one-Michelin-star restaurant, Le Du.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Feast on an astrology themed five-course meal in an inflatable pavilion, or dine in ArtScience Museum at the immersive Future World. Alongside exclusive menus, go on a culinary journey with theatrical performances and installations.

Where Your Sense Feast - Food and Wine Festival runs May 15-28 at multiple locations throughout Marina Bay Sands.

Go green with glee with a mini bonsai

If you are thinking of sprucing up your home with some greenery but don't know how, we've got just the thing for you.

This week, Millenia Walk opens a space for talents in horticulture and home design, as part of their Neighbourhood Socials initiative, to showcase their work and engage the community.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Put your green fingers to work and learn the fine art of crafting a mini bonsai with Soilboy. After all the shaping, wiring, and repotting, you'll get to bring home your unique creation.

Bonsai wiring workshop runs May 17 from 12pm-1:30pm at Commune Cafe, 9 Raffles Boulevard, #02-50, Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596. The workshop is priced at $129.

Meeting of Nordic and Cantonese cuisine

In an exclusive two-night only gastronomic experience, Chef Alan Chan of Re-naa, Norway's only Michelin two starred restaurant and Chef Alan Chan of Cassia, join hands to present a blend of Nordic and Cantonese flavours.

PHOTO: City Nomads

The novel collaboration will see a six-course set menu ($298++ per person), showcasing speciality dishes from the two chefs, such as a Cantonese Double-boiled sea whelk soup and the Nordic Grilled Norwegian king crab.

Chefs will join hands in co-creating the appetisers and desserts, as a special treat for diners.

Elevate your experience with a wine pairing programme for $178++ per person.

A Novel Culinary Collaboration runs May 19-20 from 6:30pm -10pm at Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297. For reservations, please call +65 6591 5045 or email cassia.singapore@capellahotels.com.

Pre-loved to re-loved – Mother’s Day edition

Whether you're a mother or not - nobody should give up their chance for a guilt-free shopping spree.

Cloop brings their iconic Fashion Swap to City Sprouts Sustainability Center, to help reduce waste and fashion overconsumption.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Register for the event ($35) and bring five to 10 pre-loved pieces from your closet to swap for 10 "new" items to re-love. Alternatively, you can walk-in and purchase any item at $10 per piece.

Not into shopping? Drop your pre-loved items for donation or recycling in the collection bins.

Cloop Fashion Swap runs May 19-21 from Fri 1pm-5pm & Sat-Sun 11am-4pm at City Sprouts, 102 Henderson Rd, Singapore 159562. Register here.

Retro Metro

It's time to put on your dancing shoes, as Culture is back for another night of retrolicious fun.

Hop back in time with DJ Vira and DJ Pin as they spin all of your favourite songs from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s in Retro Metro.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Grab your friends and dance the night away to everything from disco and synthpop to rock and R&B.

Retro Metro runs May 20 from 10:30pm at Projector X: Picturehouse, 2 Handy Rd, #05-01, Singapore 229233. Tickets are priced at $31.50.

ALSO READ: Top 27 free things to do in Singapore (May 2023): Korea Travel Fair, Mum's Day Out, Walking Tours and more