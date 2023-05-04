Top 27 free things to do in Singapore (May 2023): Korea Travel Fair, Mum's Day Out, Walking Tours and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This May, there's a slew of markets, Mother's Day events, performances, talks and workshops, to keep you entertained and informed at zero cost.

Look forward to an "annoying" circus show guaranteed to get you laughing, an intergenerational fashion show for the whole fam, and a trip down memory lane with musical performances of songs we grew up with. Here's your guide to the top 27 free things to do in May 2023.

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. Korea Travel Fair 2023 (May 12-14)

I bet you know at least one person who has gone or is planning to go to Korea this year. It may even be yourself! If there's a good chance Korea is set to be your next travel destination, check out the Korea Travel Fair 2023 from May 12 to 14, 2023.

The fair is a great opportunity for you to explore new regions and experiences in Korea, as well as snag exclusive travel offers, deals, and discounts from over 55 regional tourism organisations, airlines, travel agencies, Korean retailers, and the like. The fair organisers also promise K-pop and cultural performances, K-movie screenings, and K-beauty shows-Korea Travel Fair 2023, or just Korea Fair 2023?

Korea Travel Fair 2023

Date: May 12 to 14, 2023

Venue: Our Tampines Hub

Address: 1 Tampines Walk 528523 Singapore

2. Mum's Day Out Shopping Fair (May 13-14)

What kind of mum are you? A mum-mum, mum-to-be, fur mum, plant mums, non-mum, or even a never-mum? Whatever your answer, community-focused co-working and event space Crane believes everyone deserves a day out.

That's why this coming Mother's Day weekend, they're inviting everyone to their Mum's Day Out Shopping Fair. Look forward to experiences, activities, and shopping from local indie beauty and lifestyle brands.

Don't know where to start? How about from the inside out? Get tips and tricks for holistic beauty from brands and beauty experts who'll make sure you feel as beautiful as you look.

Mum's Day Out Shopping Fair

Date: May 13 and 14, 2023

Time: 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427962

3. Pets Weekend (May 20-21)

Calling all furry, feathered, or scaly friends! Crane at Joo Chiat is opening up their doors to you on April 22 and 23, 2023 for a weekend of yummy treats, fun playtime, and cute pet accessories. Like many of the other weekend fairs on this list, all vendors at Pets Weekend will be small businesses in Singapore so you can #supportlocal.

Pets Weekend at Crane

Date: May 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427962

4. Pre-Loved Fair (May 20-21, 27-28)

The best way to care for your wallet and the environment is to buy pre-loved. Why generate more waste when you can give old-but-not-old items a new lease of life? This May over two weekends, visit the Pre-Loved Fair at Crane to shop books, clothes, and accessories waste-free. You can even bring your own items to donate or swap!

Pre-Loved Fair

Date: May 20-21, 27-28, 2023

Time: 11am to 7pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria), 435 Orchard Road, #04-01 Singapore, 238877

Gastro guide

5. Mother's Day Food Fair (May 6-7)

The Crane Food Fair is always an epic gastronomic spread, and this May's is no exception. Expect items like tamales, Korean street food, mochi donuts, bak kwa mac and cheese, smashed burgers, homemade ang ku kueh, and Green mountain teas and Portuguese wines to wash it all down. If you still aren't convinced, we'll let this video do the talking:

Hungry yet?

Mother's Day Food Fair

Date: May 6 and 7, 2023

Time: 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

6. Friday Night Tastings at The Providore (May 5)

Friday nights are always fun, but one Friday each month is extra special at The Providore's Downtown Gallery outlet.

This month, their Friday Night Tastings is a triple threat. You'll get to try 11 tasting samples comprising Sakes/Shochu, Rieslings, and Vermouth. Don't forget to reserve your spot at the link below!

Friday Night Tastings at The Providore

Date: May 5, 2023

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Venue: The Providore Downtown, B1-07 OUE Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way Singapore, 068815

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

7. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (May 7-31)

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

This May, here's the lineup for Uncle Chris Walking Tours:

Uncle Chris Walking Tours Date and time Meeting point The Last Japanese Prostitute: Karayuki-san Walking Tour 7 May, Sun, 9am – 12pm Outram Park MRT Station Comfort Women of Singapore Walking Tour 13 May 2023, Sat, 9am – 12pm 313@somerset Chong Pang Village & Yishun Walking Tour 14 May 2023, Sun, 9am – 12pm Yishun MRT Station Rochor River: The Bugis Pirates & The Baweanese Walking Tour 20 May 2023, Sat, 9am – 12pm Rochor MRT Station Peranakan Culture at Joo Chiat & Katong 21 May 2023, Sun, 9am – 12pm Joo Chiat Complex Geylang Red-Light District Walking Tour (adults only!) 25 May 2023, Thu, 7pm – 11pm Aljunied MRT Station 31 May 2023, Wed, 7pm – 9pm Concubines and Mistresses: Bukit Pasoh Walking Tour 27 May 2023, Sat, 9am – 12pm Outram Park MRT Station Kampong Glam Walking Tour 28 May 2023, Sun, 9am – 12pm Golden Landmark Shopping Centre

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

8. Pregnant and Popped (May 13)

Calling all mums and mums-to-be: Your pregnancy fair of the year is here! Pregnant and Popped isn't your run of the mill baby fair where you can snag the best deals on diapers and baby wipes. This is an event featuring over 30 perinatal experts who'll dish out advice on topics like how doulas support your birth, lactation, managing postpartum blues, allergy prevention during and after pregnancy, and first aid for infant choking.

Pregnant and Popped

Date: May 13, 2023

Time: 10am to 6pm

Venue: Trehaus, Funan Mall, Level 7

9. Wiki Finance Expo World 2023 (May 27)

Blockchain, Web3.0, Crypto, NFTs, Metaverse, and DeFi. If you are dying to learn more about these, hear it from industry experts at the Wiki Finance Expo World 2023 summit this May. It's a big touring summit that stops at Hong Kong, Sydney, Dubai, Malaysia, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangkok, and this year marks the first time it's coming to Singapore. At the summit, you'll get to meet project owners, venture capital investors, top influential experts and practitioners from all over the world. It's an event not to be missed for any blockchain and crypto enthusiast, no matter when you got started.

Wiki Finance Expo World 2023

Date and time: May 27, 2023

Time: 9am to 6pm

Venue: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Address: 10 Bayfront Avenue Singapore, 018956

10. Cloud Security Alliance APAC Summit 2023 (May 10)

When did cloud security become cybersecurity? Pretty much when businesses began using cloud services as their IT infrastructure of choice. Now that everything everywhere is on the cloud, cloud security and cybersecurity have become inextricably linked.

That's why Cloud Security Alliance has organised a summit on May 10 to address cloud security. Hear about how the government is mitigating the risks of using the cloud from GovTech, and take a ​deep dive into horror story cases of massive personal data leakage from public cloud platforms.

Cloud Security Alliance APAC Summit 2023

Date: May 10, 2023,

Time: 8am to 5pm

Venue: Lifelong Learning Institute, Lecture Theatre 11

Address: Eunos Road 8 Singapore, 408601

11. Get Professional by NLB (May 3-31)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their "Get Professional" series, you can access professional advice on how to dress for work, resume writing, work life balance, interview skills and personal branding tips-all for free this May. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

Here's a summary of NLB's "Get Professional" line-up in May 2023 for all age groups:

Event and topic Date and time Venue Dressing tips for a professional image 3 May 2023, 6.30pm Toa Payoh Public Library Mindfulness at Work 4 May 2023, 12pm Online via Zoom Interview Skills 10 May 2023, 6.30pm Jurong Regional Library Working with Multi-generational Co-workers 11 May 2023, 7pm Online via Zoom Proposal Writing 17 May 2023, 12pm Online via Zoom Creating impactful presentations 18 May 2023, 12pm Online via Zoom Personal branding 18 May 2023, 6.30pm Geylang East Public Library Project management skills 31 May 2023, 12pm Online via Zoom

NLB has also organised a few workshops tailored to those aged 50 years and above:

Event and topic Date and time Venue Resume Writing 8 May 2023, 7.30pm Online via Zoom Work-life Balance 9 May 2023, 7.30pm Online via Zoom Report Writing Skills 12 May 2023, 7.30pm Online via Zoom Mindfulness at Work 16 May 2023, 6.30pm Punggol Regional Library Making Effective Decisions 16 May 2023, 7.30pm Online via Zoom Interview Skills 19 May 2023, 7.30pm Online via Zoom Dressing Tips for a Professional Image 23 May 2023, 6.30pm Punggol Regional Library Personal Branding 23 May 2023, 7.30pm Online via Zoom Proposal Writing 26 May 2023, 7.30pm Online via Zoom

12. Future of Work by NLB (May 2-29)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work. These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

This May, the focus is on digital marketing, blockchain, and cybersecurity. Here's the lineup:

Event and topic Date and time Venue Introduction to Digital Marketing 2 May 2023, 7pm Online via Zoom Introduction to Blockchain 5 May 2023, 6.30pm Online via Zoom Organic Digital Marketing Techniques 9 May 2023, 7pm Online via Zoom Reducing Your Workload through RPA 11 May 2023, 6.30pm Online via Zoom Livestreaming for Digital Marketing 16 May 2023, 7pm Online via Zoom Cybersecurity from Scratch 18 May 2023, 6.30pm Online via Zoom Internet Luring & its Dangers (for participants aged 50 and above) 19 May 2023, 3pm Punggol Regional Library Introduction to Cyber Safety (for participants aged 50 and above) 23 May 2023, 3pm Punggol Regional Library Marketing and Branding on Online Platforms 23 May 2023, 7pm Online via Zoom Social Responsibility in the Digital Age (for participants aged 50 and above) 29 May 2023, 2.30pm Toa Payoh Public Library

Performances and exhibitions

13. Songs We Grew Up With 2023 (May 2-25)

"You are my fire.."

If you chorused "the one desire", you need to make some time this month to head down to Esplanade for Songs We Grew Up With 2023. The month-long programme features a slew of 20 performances from various local artists, including alt-R&B duo Ian and Raizel, local band PennyLane, and popular Twitch streamer cum and budding musician supercatkei. They'll take you down memory lane with music that defined our youth, from 60s swing to 2000s pop!

Songs We Grew Up With 2023

Date: May 2 - 25, 2023

Venue: Esplanade Concourse / DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

14. The Annoying Circus Comedy Show by Mr Bee (May 28)

How much would you pay to watch an annoying show? Nothing? Gotcha. The Annoying Circus Comedy Show by Mr Bee is completely free, and promises a performance that is equal parts charming, funny, and of course, annoying. With his juggling, slapstick antics, and audience participation, Mr Bee is sure to get you laughing.

The Annoying Circus Comedy Show by Mr Bee

Date: May 28, 2023

Time: 2.30pm & 4pm

Venue: Esplanade Concourse

Address: 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981

15. Table Read - Make Some Noise! (May 27)

Do you ever watch table reads on YouTube and think, man, that sounds so empty? If you've ever felt the urge to chime in, check out the participatory performance Table Read — Make Some Noise! this May. The premise is simple: you're watching a table read, and the director is demanding that the audience fill in the gaps with any manner of sound effects they see fit. Quite literally, make some noise!

Table Read - Make Some Noise!

Date: May 27, 2023

Time: 7.30pm & 9pm

Venue: Esplanade Concourse

Address: 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981

16. The Art of Tutting: A Fusion of Geometry and Dance (May 28)

The art of tutting? Not tufting, the thread-weaving date activity for couples? Yup, you read that right. Egyptian hieroglyphs meets hip hop in tutting, a type of dance you'll recognise by the unique shapes and angles (usually 90 degrees) that dancers make with their body, arms, hands, and fingers. Allegedly, it's inspired by depictions of King Tut the pharaoh-hence the name.

The origins of tutting sound pretty exotic, but you can watch it live right here in Singapore for free! Catch Singapore tutting dance crew The Tutelage (see what they did there?) at the Esplanade on May 28, 2023.

The Art of Tutting: A Fusion of Geometry and Dance

Date: May 28, 2023 and Jun 4, 2023, Sunday

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Esplanade Concourse

Address: 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981

17. SSO Mother's Day Concert (May 14)

If mum's ideal day includes classical music and an evening out in nature, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO)'s Mother's Day Concert in the Botanic Gardens will be right up her alley. Can't make it down? Mums can also enjoy the concert from the comfort of home via livestream on the SSO Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Singapore Symphony Orchestra Mother's Day Concert

Date: May 14, 2023

Time: 6pm

Venue: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens

Address: 1 Cluny Rd, Singapore 259569

18. Art exhibition: Deep Symmetry (till May 28)

Atmospheric, tangled gestures. That's probably the best way to describe the artwork of New Zealand-artist Grace Wright, who is showing her first solo exhibition in Asia this May. It's called Deep Symmetry, and the most curious thing to me is that her paintings are not symmetrical as we know symmetry to be.

They're largely tangled ribbons of colour that twist and turn through the canvas. But if symmetry is about having matching, mirrored parts, there is definitely a cohesiveness to her work that ties each piece together-perhaps that's the deepest form of symmetry.

Deep Symmetry

Date: Now till May 28, 2023

Time: Tuesday to Saturday: 11am to 7pm | Sunday: 1pm to 5pm | Mondays and public holidays by appointment only

Venue: Yavuz Gallery

Address: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road, #02-23, Singapore 108937

19. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday in May)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage-some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz. You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 to 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Fitness and dance

20. Chinese Dance Fiesta 2023 (May 5-7)

Organised by the Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre (SCDT), the Chinese Dance Fiesta 2023 is a celebration of Chinese dance with dance performances, masterclasses, talks and demonstrations.

The Chinese Dance Fiesta 2023 will showcase the best of Chinese dance in Singapore, starting off with performances from Wu Yue Dance Studio Arts Troupe, Hwa Chong Alumni Association, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, River Valley High School, and SCDT's very own dance troupe. There are two performance dates in May:

May 5, 2023, Friday, 7.30pm at VivoCity Amphitheatre

May 7, 2023, Sunday, 7pm (includes livestream​ on Facebook) & 8.30pm at Esplanade Outdoor Theatre

If you'd rather be dancing yourself than just watching as an audience member, you might be interested in the dance masterclass on the Wa ethnic folk dance. Tickets are free, but you do need to pre-register at the link above by 2 May 2023, Tuesday, 23:59.

Chinese Dance Fiesta 2023-Dance masterclass

Date: May 6, 2023, Saturday

Time: 10am to 12pm

Venue: Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Cultural Academy, Level 2, Multi-purpose Hall (5 Sennett Road, Singapore 466781)

Medium of instruction: Chinese

21. Secret Sunrise Outreach-Silent dance and fitness session (May 28)

Secret Sunrise is a global community that brings people together through silent guided dance and meditation. Meaning, a bunch of strangers gather at a pre-decided meeting point and time, put on some wireless headphones, and all listen and dance to the same track.

This May, Secret Sunrise is organising a special complimentary session for Singapore's domestic helpers. They want to show our helpers how much they are appreciated, as well as give them a space to make connections and feel cared for.

Secret Sunrise Outreach-From The Heart

Date: May 28, 2023

Time: 9am to 10am

Venue: East Coast Area B - Coastal Playgrove

Address: 902 E Coast Park Service Rd Singapore, 449874

Note: This session is complimentary only for helpers. Check out Secret Sunrise's other events.

22. Yoga x Community Flow-Donation-based yoga class (May 10)

There's no doubt that yoga is good for the mind and body, but this yoga class also supports a great community cause. The upcoming Yoga x Community Flow session on May 10is a donation-based class, in which participants can contribute any amount they are comfortable with.

Proceeds will go to the Singapore Cancer Society, which supports needy cancer patients. The session is suitable for anyone of any fitness level and experience level, so don't let us hear quips like "But I'm not flexible!".

Yoga x Community Flow-A Donation-Based Yoga Class

Date: May 10, 2023

Time: 7.30 to 8.30pm

Venue: You'll be informed via WhatsApp once your ticket is confirmed.

Note: Do bring your own yoga mat.

23. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek-that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Date: Tuesdays

Time: 7pm to 10pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

24. Puma Run Club (May 4)

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals. Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you'd pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with?

Well for this run sesh, there'll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who'll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less. After you're done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date: May 4, 2023

Time: 7 to 9pm

Meeting point: In front of Esplanade Park Children's Play Area

Family days out

25. Intergenerational Fashion Show (May 3)

Fashion is for all ages and all walks of life-and to prove it, DBS and City Sprouts are organising the first ever intergenerational fashion show in Singapore. The show will feature a variety of "models"-some younger, some older, and all there to show off the best of pre-loved fashion through the years.

That's right, expect a full retro-themed runway! You'll also be able to soak in the atmosphere at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay with intergenerational performances-all in all, a perfect way to bring families and generations together.

Intergenerational Fashion Show

Date: May 3, 2023, Wednesday

Time: 6:30pm to 8pm

Venue: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay

26. Arty Afternoon: Geometric Animal Prints (May 7, 28)

There was a period in my childhood during which everyone at school had little stamps and ink pads. They would cover every inch of scrap paper with stamped animals, cars, houses, stars, and planets, and get ink all over their fingers for the rest of the day.

There's a certain nostalgia and simple joy to stamping, and Arty Afternoon: Geometric Animal Prints by STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery aims to bring that to life. In May, they're holding two sessions during which you (and your kids, if any) can use geometric shapes to create your own animal prints like turtles, rhinoceroses or butterflies based on tangram puzzles. The cool thing is that this ties in with the creatures you can see in Rirkrit Tiravanija's artworks, which are now showing in their gallery.

Arty Afternoon: Geometric Animal Prints

Date: May 7 and 28, 2023, Sunday

Time: 11am to 4pm

Venue: STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery

Address: 41 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238236

27. Mommy & Me: Kids Fair (May 13-14)

Crane does it again, rounding up the best of Instagram's kids brands and bringing them all together for one family-friendly weekend. Only this time, with Mother's Day just around the corner, the focus is on mum. Expect beauty booths, a nail wrap station, home decor, mother-child fashion, and a custom rainbow watercolour lettering station. To guarantee mums some quality alone time, Crane is also organising a doodle fest and a candy treasure hunt to occupy the kids and give mums some peace and quiet.

Mommy & Me: Kids Fair

Date: May 13 and 14, 2023

Time: 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria), 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877

