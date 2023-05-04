What to do this weekend (May 5 to 7)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Pokemon-themed Cable Car rides

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Crr0aWmLgjj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

From now till Sept 30, you're invited to celebrate the Singapore Cable Car's 50th anniversary by embarking upon an adventure with your favourite Pokemon in Pokeball-themed cable cars. Each cabin is decked out in Pokemon decor, featuring one of five adorable Pokémon designs.

You can also redeem a complimentary Pokemon sun visor that comes in four different designs: Pikachu, Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito. Can you collect them all?

Do note that these Pokeball-themed cable cars are only available on the Mount Faber cable car line.

Till Sept 30, 2023

Find out more here

2. Life is Sweet: Ang Ku Kueh Girl exhibition

PHOTO: Gardens By the Bay

If you're a fan of Wong Shijia's Ang Ku Kueh Girl and Friends, you're in for a sweet treat. Check out the Life is Sweet: Ang Ku Kueh Girl exhibition at Gardens by the Bay for whimsical artworks depicting protagonist Ang Ku Kueh Girl's daily life as she learns that a thankful heart is the only true source of happiness and beauty.

Till June 30, 2023

Find out more here

3. A Midsummer Night's Dream

After a five-year hiatus, Shakespeare in the Park is finally back, this time with a contemporary take on A Midsummer Night's Dream, a romantic comedy filled with mischief and magic.

The Fairy King and Queen are at war, four young lovers have eloped to the forest, and a group of tradesmen are rehearsing a play. But it is Midsummer Night and Puck, as chief mischief-maker, is pulling pranks to ensure that the course of true love is anything but smooth. Puck's magic spells cause the lovers to change their allegiance, and one of the tradesmen, Nick Bottom, undergoes a shocking transformation.

Can the magic of fairyland be reversed before sunrise or will Athenia be turned upside down forever? Find out in this evening of theatrical wonder at another Shakespeare in the Park spectacle.

Till May 28, 2023

Find out more here

4. Doujin Market 2023

PHOTO: Doujin Market

If you're a fan of anime, games, comic books or even pop culture in general, check out Doujin Market 2023 this weekend.

Featuring over 400 independent creators from across the region, this pop culture convention is filled with booths selling creative doujin merchandise, ranging from postcards to enamel pins, keychains, stickers, and much more.

You can also interact with and be inspired by guest VTubers and V.Creators, play Doujin Market's scavenger hunt ConQuest to win goodie bags, and even redeem complimentary Timezone game credits.

May 6 to 7, 2023

Find out more here or here

ALSO READ: Hidden gems: Vintage & thrifted homeware on Instagram from Singapore-based curators

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.