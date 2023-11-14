The best things to do in Singapore this week: Nov 14 to 19

Think extravagant shopping sprees, dancing and drink to thrilling DJ lineups, and culminating the experience with the ever-popular a literary festival. This week’s curated list of the best activities promises to be the gift that keeps on giving to your already jam-packed schedule.

Arabian nights with a twist

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyiTjYzLUPE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

As part of Collective Minds’ electrifying November lineup, brace yourselves and vibe along as LA-based DJ Habibeat brings his sensational Habibi’s House party to our shores.

A passionate advocate for infusing more Arabic music into the club scene, DJ Habibeats creates a percussion-driven, high-energy fusion of world dance music that is bound to get you moving and grooving like never before! Supported by local talent RAAJ, this night promises to be an unforgettable sonic journey.

Collective Minds Presents DJ Habibeats runs on Nov 17, 2023 at Tuff Club, located at 138 Robinson Rd, #19-01, Singapore 068906. Tickets are priced at S$72.

Tis the season of gifting

Returning with its Gifting Edition 2023, Boutique Fairs invites you to indulge in a plethora of choices this season. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper or a first-timer, seize the opportunity to check off your shopping list with over 300 design-forward brands offering everything from women’s and men’s fashion, home décor, and lifestyle products to children’s toys, decor, fashion, and food and beverages — all conveniently located in one central hub.

Beyond the shopping extravaganza, anticipate engaging activities and amenities, including an exciting lineup of talks by their program partner, Launchpad, and the chance to unwind in their new Calming Circle, a serene rest zone on level two.

Boutique Fairs The Gifting Edition 2023 runs from Nov 17 to 19, 2023 at the F1 Pit Building, located at 1 Republic Blvd, Singapore 038975. Tickets are priced from S$5.

Return of Singapore’s premier literary event

Dive into the unexpected with the 26th Edition of the Singapore Writers Festival. This eagerly awaited event on the cultural calendar boasts over 200 programs spread across two festival weekends. Themed ‘Plot Twist,’ this year’s festival guarantees both beloved favourites and surprising new offerings, catering to everyone of all ages.

The exciting lineup spans immersive experiences, exhibitions, performances, film screenings, meet-the-author sessions, and conversations, promising a diverse array of delights. Furthermore, this marks the fifth and final year for Festival director Pooja Nansi, solidifying her as the longest-serving festival director in SWF.

Singapore Writers Festival runs from Nov 17 to 26, 2023 at The Arts House, located at 1 Old Parliament Ln, Singapore 179429. Tickets are priced at S$30.

Toasting to half a decade of brewing excellence

Celebrating its fifth anniversary with an official venue rebrand, the brewpub on 36 Club Street will now be known as Lion Brewery Co, seamlessly merging the brand name with the venue. Be among the first 100 guests to receive Beer Passports worth $180 during their anniversary party, allowing you to redeem 10 free Lion beers throughout the month.

From 6 pm to 12 am, enjoy a fresh Lion beer, cocktail, or a fun shot every hour, while grooving to funky tunes spun by local DJs. To conclude the night, Lion Brewery Co will host its popular Pressure Hour, where free beers will be served nonstop for an hour until someone leaves their seat. Additionally, between Nov 10 to Nov 15, 2023, Lion Brewery Co will also distribute free beers to the public in Singapore’s CBD, along with invites to their anniversary celebration.

Lion Brewery’s 5th Anniversary Party runs on Nov 17, 2023, 6pm till late, at Lion Brewery Co, located at 36 Club St, Singapore 069469.

Blazing beats by DJ Sona

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzK6XqOSKUi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

In November, immerse yourself in an electrifying lineup of international beats at CÉ LA VI, Singapore’s ultimate clubbing destination. This week, let the thrilling sounds of South African-born SONA take centre stage. SONA, with an illustrious music career, has produced and co-written tracks such as “Texts Go Green,” featured on Drake’s latest album, Honestly, Nevermind.

Experience his transformative set as he shares his musical journey from playing sets across Africa and South Africa to captivating audiences in Los Angeles, New York, and now, in Singapore.

CÉ LA VI Presents SONA runs on Nov 17, 2023 from 10pm-3am, at CÉ LA VI, located at 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, 018971. Tickets are priced at S$38.

Pamper your fur babies

Calling all pet owners! Pamper your fur babies at the Good Pet Fair. Designed to create an intimate experience in a celebration of love, innovation, and community, the fair features over 90 fantastic local and international vendors, the curated fair offers a personal and engaging environment. It also provides a platform for passionate entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative offerings, enabling them to grow their businesses and reach a wider audience with unique, high-quality products for your furry friends. Additionally, partake in exciting fringe activities and indulge in mouth-watering delights from food trucks and have an overall fun-filled weekend with your pets!

Good Pet Fair runs from Nov 17 to 19, 2023 at Pasir Panjang Power Station, located at 27 Pasir Panjang Rd, Singapore 117537. Admission is free.

Sunset partying along the beach

Get ready in your finest beachwear and dance the night away at Corona’s flagship Sunsets Sessions featuring Organic House Maestro, Oceanvs Orientalis, gracing the shores of Ola Beach Club, Singapore.

Supporting the Maestro are local heroes including Andre Marc, Raja Rani & Irene G, promising a night filled with quality Organic House & Progressive house tunes, complemented by Corona beers and cocktails. Reconnect with nature, relax, and celebrate the changing colours in the sky while the electrifying beats honour the sunset.

Corona Sunsets Sessions run on Nov 18, 2023, 4pm-11pm, at Ola Beach Club, located at 46 Siloso Beach Walk, 099005. Tickets are priced from S$32.52.

ALSO READ: Christmas home decor guide 2023: Bring on the yuletide spirit with these decor shops in Singapore

This article was first published in City Nomads.