Best things to do this week: Feb 13 to 19

For the love and security of food

We love our food, but can we sustain it in the face of climate change and food security issues?

To the theme of Food — Eat, Secure, Sustain, NTU CCA IdeasFest 2023 has put together a series of workshops, flash lectures, and installations that help us appreciate and maybe even generate some solutions.

Get hands-on by learning to grow your own greens, explore composting and harvesting, or turn your booch's SCOBY into vegan leather.

Can't get enough of foodtography? Learn how food media affects what you eat.

NTU CCA IdeasFest 2023 runs Feb 16-19, 2023 at the Singapore-ETH Centre at CREATE Tower, NTU CCA Singapore at Gillman Barracks and other locations across Singapore. General admission to Summit is free; tickets and schedule for workshop here.

Hype up your love for party at The PreShow at Yang Club

Get ahead and get the party started with The PreShow at Yang Club.

Sparing no expense at amping live music entertainment into a mini-concert style, the show is complete with stage, sound, and a diverse repertoire of disco, rock, pop, and current chart toppers — you're in for an electrifying experience!

Taking the stage is Gravity, a seven-piece international band with opening-act accolades for famous bands like Guns & Roses, Spice Girls, Metallica, Westlife and more.

Their spectacular sounds and infectious energy will lead you to the dancefloor as you rev up your week.

The PreShow runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10pm till late, from Feb 14 onwards at The Yang Club, located at 3A River Valley Road, #01-02 Clarke Quay, Singapore 179020, p. +65 9726 0307. No cover charge, dress code required.

Spicy love with Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Catch legendary American rock band Red Hot Chilli Peppers, one day only, live in Singapore.

The Grammy award-winning Los Angeles band sold 80 million albums, has 22 billion Spotify streams, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2012.

Guitarist, John Frusciante, rejoins the band in this Global Stadium Tour as they rock the crowd with chart toppers like Californication, Magik, and By The Way, performing together with recent songs like Tippa My Tongue and more from their latest releases.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Live in Singapore runs Feb 16, 2023, 8pm at the National Stadium, located at 1 Stadium Drive, Singapore 397629. Tickets start from $138; get them here.

Love for Singapore: 81st Anniversary of The Fall

War is never welcomed, but we remember it with the hope of never going through it again.

It has been 81 years since the Fall of Singapore in 1942, and the National Museum of Singapore has special activities lined-up to commemorate this day.

Start with a tour of the Singapore History Gallery and Surviving Syonan gallery. Join Alvin's Bunker as he shares his war memorabilia.

Then, take the free shuttle service and continue your journey at Changi Chapel & Museum (CCM), where you will learn the stories of prisoners of war and visit Reflections of Bukit Chandu.

Battle For Singapore: 81st Anniversary of the Fall of Singapore runs Feb 18-19 at the National Museum of Singapore. Free shuttle service leaves from the Level 2 Bus Bay, every Sat and Sun in Feb, 11am-4.30pm.

Hilarious love tragedy: Romeo & Juliet

The cycling Shakespearean actors from the UK, HandleBards bring their take on Romeo & Juliet live on a rooftop in Singapore.

Watch the energetic actors unpack the lovebirds' journey into a hilarious performance while staying true to the original story.

Known for their fast-paced and irreverent performances of Shakespeare plays, the The HandleBards have pedalled across the UK, with stage props on the back of their bicycles, performing at various outdoor venues.

Although we are pretty sure they didn't get to Singapore on their bikes, we sense that it's going to be a different Shakespearean experience on Valentine's day.

The Handlebards Romeo & Juliet runs Feb 14, 2023, 6.30pm-9.30pm at Sky Sprouts, Link@896, Level 5, 896 Dunearn Road, Singapore 589472. Tickets are $88 and are available here. Doors will open at 6pm for this free seating event.

This article was first published in City Nomads.