Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink including Eggslut's latest butcher's sandwich

Get ready folks — Valentine's Day is just a week away.

If you haven't had the time plan your perfect date night, it's time to put on your rose-tinted glasses and get your partner swooning with romantic deals, sip-worthy drinks and limited time specials.

For the ladies celebrating Galentine's Day instead — there's much in store too!

New Sippers at Tippling Club

PHOTO: Tippling Club

As Tippling Club's Head Bartender Arathorn Grey takes to the passage, he presents a brand new menu: A Guide to Modern Drinking, Volume III — 6 Decades of Music.

Drawing inspiration from the golden hits of the 40s-90s, each drink pays homage to an artist and their music. Amongst the 31 drinks, the refreshing Funky Monks by Red Hot Chilli Peppers ($24), was our favourite, with the wedge of lime coated in Togarashi adding more tang and heat to the drink.

Greenbacks by Ray Charles ($25) sports a citrus and earthy of blend stout whiskey, carthusian monk liqueur, and chardonnay.

Remember to bring your headphones, as the drinks are even more enjoyable as you listen to their curated playlist.

Tippling Club is located at 38 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088461, p. +65 6475 2217. The Bar is open Mon-Tue, Thu-Sat 12pm-12am. Closed Wed & Sun.

Galentine's with Your Gal Pals at Las Palmas

PHOTO: Las Palmas

Whether you are single or in a relationship, we simply can't celebrate love without celebrating our gal pals.

Launching their special weekly ladies promotion Women-Out Wednesdays, Las Palmas is throwing an incredible Galentine's in the Skies party on Feb 15.

Head down to the newly opened rooftop poolside bar to enjoy some stellar beats by DJ Durio featuring to crowd-favourite female anthems and find clarity through a tarot reading with Rachel Wong.

Let's not forget the exclusive Galentine's door gift with your first Las Palmas cocktail.

Galentine's in the Skies will run on Feb 15, 2023, at Las Palmas, 99 Irrawaddy Rd, Level 33 Courtyard Marriott Singapore, Singapore 329568, p. +6562500303. Open Tue-Fri 5pm-1am, Sat-Sun 11am-1am. Closed Mon.

Eggslut's Egg-cellent Limited-Time Specials

PHOTO: Eggslut

Putting a spotlight on chorizo, Eggslut is serving up its new Butcher's Build for a limited time, starting from Feb 9.

Customise your order and have it just the way you like it. Get the your favourite rich, addictive, and juicy smoked pork sausage in the Butcher's Sandwich featuring a mouth-watering chorizo stew with alfalfa sprouts, and scrambled eggs encased in a warm brioche bun.

Turn it into a sub-salad with Butcher's Salad or opt for the Chorizo Slut with homemade potato puree, and a sprinkle of addictive chorizo bits between crispy baguette.

For a sweet end, the Berries Cheesecake Slut is a sweet and tangy treat with notes of vanilla and passionfruit.

Eggslut's limited-time offerings are available from Feb 9 at Eggslut Scotts Square and Eggslut Suntec City outlets.

SKAI Takes Afternoon Tea to New Heights

PHOTO: SKAI

Available for one-day only on Sunday, Feb 12, the Luxury SKAI High Tea (from $168++ per person) presents an afternoon tea experience like no other.

Savoury highlights by Chef Paul Hallett include King Crab Chawanmushi with morel mushrooms and ikura, Blackmore Wagyu served with smoked roe and Japanese seaweed, and SKAI's exclusively packaged Kaviari Oscietre Caviar.

For sweets, don't miss the white Japanese Strawberry Tart delicately balanced with cream chantilly and almond souffle sponge and the Lollipop, where elderflower cream is spun in an almond base, wrapped in a lychee marmalade and adorned with 22 carat gold.

For more indulgence, add on a glass of Krug Grand Cuveìe ($268 ++ per person) or go free flow with the bubbles at $748 ++ per person.

SKAI is located at Level 70, Swissôtel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road, Singapore 178882, p. 6431 6156. SKAI luxury afternoon tea runs Feb 12, 3pm-4.30pm.

Proclaim Your Sweet Love with Lady M

PHOTO: Lady M

Looking for a last minute gift? Sweet treats in a heart-shaped box usually does the job. This year profess your sweet love with Lady M's You Are Loved Gift Set ($55).

Made to impress, the heart-shaped box reveals three tins of brand new Bon Bon flavours (Lychee Rose Almonds, Raspberry Kissed Jellies and Salted Caramel Pearls).

For that extra oomph, the bundle set ($127) comes with a bottle of Bruno Paillard Première Cuvee and the Framboise Au Chocolat cake. The latter is also available a la carte at $14; layered with fresh raspberry compote, chocolate mousse and sponge, topped off with decadent ganache and glossy raspberry gelee.

Lady M's Valentine's Day offerings are available for online orders from now till Feb 14, 2023. Place your order on the website or via WhatsApp at +65 8813 0450.

