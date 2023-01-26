Best things to do this week: Jan 23 - 29

Breathe, refresh and reboot. As you tuck into a long holiday this week, end your January with stunning CNY festivities, crafts, and parties that’ll make you wanna boogie all night long. Here are the best things to this week:

Glowing CNY displays at Gardens by the Bay

Chinese New Year would not be complete without our favourite River Hongbao. This year the experience takes to Gardens by the Bay, complete with new bunny mascots, AR filters, stage performances, Fengshui shows and carnival games.

Whilst you pick up your favourite snacks from the food stalls, walk around and learn about the evolution of greeting cards and Chinese motifs. Something worth checking out is the festival “Dance of Spring” set nestled within the Dragonfly Lake, as well as more than 18 lantern displays.

River Hongbao 2023 runs from now till Jan 28, 2023, at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953 (Supertree Grove, The Meadow, and SG50 Lattice). Open 2.30pm to 10.30pm. Admission is free.

Hop into a Hare-Forward Art exhibition

PHOTO: Singaporeccc.org

What better way to usher in the year of the rabbit than by surrounding yourself with a rabbit-themed art installation? Organised and held at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s Roof Garden, Tu(兔)gether features curations by artists Fiona Koh and Warren Khong from local art and design studio Whisky and Foxtrot LLP.

The mixed-media artwork showcases characters from Chinese New Year mythology practising local Chinese New Year traditions. Additionally, there will also be exciting lightshows and collectible red packets.

Tu(兔)gether runs from now till March 31, 2023, 10am-10pm, at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre 1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906. The light shows will be held on Jan 28, Feb 25 and March 25 7.30pm-8.30pm. Admission is free.

Get ready to get your boogie on

PHOTO: Tropika

Ready for a daytime global music throwdown? Tropika is back after years of covid hiatus and restrictions, this time collaborating with Kampong Boogie at the ultra-cool Kult Kafe.

Headlining the gig, you can expect spiritual and energetic compositions of Afro-Latin, soul and electronic beats by Italian maestro and multi-instrumentalist Gabriele Poso. Whilst supporting DJs SWTLKR, Anand, Tom Shellsuit, Dean Chew, and Tropika’s fpunder Ramesh get the party going. Open to anyone and everyone, this is a kid and pet-friendly event.

Tropika x Kampong Boogie present Gabriele Poso runs on Jan 29, 2023, 4pm-11pm, at Kult Kafe, 200 Turf Club Road, #01-19B, Singapore 287994. Tickets start from S$30.

A Snowy Escape at MBS

PHOTO: MBS

Prepare yourself, a snowstorm is brewing. Escape the deadly Singapore heat with a groovy party at Subzero Snowtown. A unique winter playground paired with a curated selection of rhythmic beats – doesn’t that sound just icy?

Head to Marina Bay Sands for this one-of-a-kind subzero ice party, where the temperatures will be dropped to a chilly -10 degrees, and you’ll find yourself plunging yourself over huge figure-of-8 slide snow ramp. To refuel, check out the ice bar stocking your favourite drinks. DJ lineup include Andre Marc, Halis, and James Selva.

Subzero Snowtown runs on Jan 28, 2023, 10.30pm-2am, at Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970. Tickets start from $19. Includes winter jacket & boots rental. Please wear your own socks (compulsory).

TaF.tc x Curbside Crafters Sewing workshop

PHOTO: TaF.tc x Curbside Crafters Sewing workshop

Have always been a fashion admirer? Why not pick up a new skill and learn how to sew this year? In the TaF.tc x Curbside Crafters Sewing workshop, you’ll be able to get a taste of sewing, and creating your very own gathered halter neck top.

You’ll learn how to cut paper patterns, stitching techniques using a lockstitch and overlock machine, and how to orientate fabric placement. Just bring 1 metre of a fabric of your choice and get creating!

TaF.tc x Curbside Crafters Sewing Workshop runs on Jan 28 & 29, 2023, at Curbside Crafters 730 North Bridge Road Singapore, 198698. For reservations, click here.

ALSO READ: From lunch to dinners: Best places for Chinese New Year reunions in 2023

This article was first published in City Nomads.