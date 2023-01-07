From lunch to dinners: Best places for Chinese New Year reunions in 2023

With Christmas and New Year done, it's time to pick up those chopsticks and toss to a prosperous Lunar New Year.

Traditionally, eating well is a symbol of good fortune; so feast your way, together with family and friends, into a year of good fortune, abundance, and good health.

From city views to waterfront views, from nourishing dishes to indulgent fare, take your pick from the best places for reunion lunches and dinners this Lunar New Year.

Tradition with an auspicious modern touch at Sky22

Round up your family and friends for an auspicious reunion dinner at Sky22. Dine with a panoramic view of the city as you savour traditional Chinese dishes with a modern touch.

Their Lunar New Year Set Dinner, available in two and three courses from $36++ per person, features delights such as the lotus leaf wrapped Preserved Duck Rice with Seared Foie Gras and Twice-Cooked Pork Belly served with mashed taro and braised red cabbage.

Be sure to toss to greater heights and good things to come in the year of the rabbit with their Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng (from $38++ for small).

Sky22 is located on level 22 of Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, 99 Irrawaddy Rd, Singapore 329568, p+65 6378 2040. Lunar New Year Set Dinner at Sky22 runs Jan 5 to Feb 5, 2023, 6pm-10.30pm. Reserve here.

Happiness, fortune, prosperity, and abundance at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is pulling out all stops this Lunar New Year!

For reunion dinner on the eve, Jan 21, gather your family at the Grand Ballroom or at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant for a resplendent celebration.

Choose between the eight-course set menu (from $128.80++ per person, minimum four to dine) or the premium six-course set menu for a party of ten ($2,188++ per table).

Feast on decadent plates like the Tea-Smoked Irish Roast Duck and fresh seafood including the Steamed Garoupa Fillet with Caviar and Steamed Live Roe Crab with Wok-Fried Glutinous Rice and Chinese Sausage.

Looking for a place to celebrate with friends or colleagues? Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant's Lunar New Year set menus are available from now through the 15 days of celebration at the restaurant.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is located on Level 3, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865, p+65 6831 4605. Lunar New Year's Eve Set Lunch and Dinner run Jan 21, 2023, and Lunar New Year Set Lunch and Dinner run Dec 26, 2022 to Feb 5, 2023 (except Jan 21), 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-10pm. Reserve here.

Toss to greater heights at 5 On 25

Usher in the year of the rabbit with 5 On 25's sumptuous spread of classic Cantonese dishes with premium ingredients.

A great year starts from tossing up Prosperity Yu Sheng accentuated with luxurious toppings like Abalone (from $98++), Norwegian Salmon (from $90++), and Bird's Nest ($118++).

To complete your meal, pick from their range of set menus (from $98++ per person) or festive a la carte menu that boasts crowd-pleasing selections like the springy Braised Hokkaido Scallops with Ee-Fu Noodles and Truffle Sauce ($38) and succulent Dang Gui Crispy Roasted Duck ($45++ for half).

Looking to dine in private? Look to the two lavish dining suites, Ruby and Emerald, good for eight to 12 guests.

5 On 25 is located on Level 25, Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser St, Singapore 189354, p+65 6408 1288 or email: 5on25@andaz.com. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10pm. Lunar New Year ala carte menu and set menu runs Jan 9 to Feb 5, 2023. Minimum spend applies for private dining suites. Reserve here.

Start in abundance at Red House Seafood

With the luscious spread in their Chinese New Year set menus, Red House Seafood is shooting the works this Lunar New Year.

Suitable for a party of four to six and up to 10, choose from five set menus (starting from $598++).

Featuring the luxurious Ice Plant Yu Sheng with a variety of premium ingredients, like salmon, Abalone, and lobster, depending on the menu, and the Steamed Dragon Tiger Grouper Fish with Fresh Clam, elevating the symbol of abundance.

Round the meal with the Purple Glutinous Rice Cake, which signifies an eminence year ahead.

Red house Seafood is located at 392 Havelock Rd, Level 2 Grand Copthorne Waterfront, Singapore 169663, p+65 6735 7666; and 8 Raffles Ave., #01-14 / 16 Esplanade, Singapore 039802, p+65 6336 6080. Open daily 12pm - 2.30pm for lunch, 5.30pm-10pm for dinner. Chinese New Year set runs Jan 9 to Feb 5 (Close on Jan 22), requires one-day advance reservation, and $200 deposit per table. Seating on Jan 21 runs 12pm-2pm, 5.30pm-7.30pm, and 8pm-10pm. Reserve here.

Bountiful feasting at Yàn

Be it a family celebration or a corporate affair, feast at Yàn for a bountiful start to a prosperous Lunar New Year.

With six sumptuous Lunar New Year set menus (starting from $128++ per person) to choose from, savour dishes like the super-luxe Six-head Whole Abalone with Fish Maw, Sea Cucumber and Shredded Conpoy or the Stewed Ee-Fu Noodles with Live Prawns and Cheese, as an emblem of longevity.

Pay tribute to the Year of the Rabbit with bunny-shaped radish slices in the nourishing Braised Free-range Chicken with Fish Maw in Superior Stock.

There is even a vegetarian set menu so everyone can have a feast.

Yàn is located at 1 St Andrew's Road, #05-02, National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957, p+65 6384 5585. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, 6.00pm-10.00pm for dinner. CNY set menus run Jan 1 to Feb 5, requires two days advance reservation from Jan 1 to 15 and one day advance reservation thereafter. CNY a la carte menu runs Jan 16 to Feb 5, except on Jan 21 (only CNY set menus available on this day, with minimum four to dine). Seating on Jan 21 runs 5.30pm-7.30pm and 8pm-10pm. To reserve, email reserve@yan.com.sg.

Artful flavours at 藝 Yì by Jereme Leung

Revel in the art of fine Chinese cuisine with the array of Lunar New Year dishes at 藝 yì by Jereme Leung.

The lavish spread of provincial Chinese cuisine features dishes offered as ala carte selections and in their Lunar New Year set menus (from $188++ per person).

Highlights include dishes like the Braised 10-head South African Abalone with Fa Choy Black Moss, Fish Maw, and Lettuce and the Iberico Pork Char Siew with Pickled Bentong Ginger and Australian Lime Caviar.

The authentic flavours and festivities extend to the vegetarian set menu in the Vegetarian Yu Sheng with Crispy Cordyceps Flowers.

藝 yì by Jereme Leung is located at 328 North Bridge Rd, #03-02 Raffles Arcade, Singapore 188719. Lunar New Year set menus run Jan 9 to Feb 5, 11.30am-2pm for lunch and 6pm-9.30pm for dinner. On Jan 21, only Opulence and Vegetarian set menus available for dine-in. Lunar New Year ala carte menu runs Jan 24 to Feb 3, excluding Jan 28 to 30. Reserve here.

Ode to happiness at Golden Peony

Hop into the new Lunar New Year with one of the seven delectable set menus (starting from $138++ per person) at Golden Peony to set you up for a year of happiness and good fortune.

Indulge in luxurious dishes prepared by celebrity Chef Ku and his team, like Roasted Suckling Pig filled with lobster meat and Japanese Fragrant Rice served with Superior Lobster Broth and Prosperity Pen Cai while tossing to good fortune with the Fortune Gold Flakes Yu Sheng.

Round the meal with sweet treats like Rabbit Soy Pudding.

Golden Peony is located on level 3 of Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038982, p+65 6432 7482. Lunar New Year set menus run Jan 5 to Feb 5, 11.30am-2.30pm for weekdays lunch and 6.30pm-10.30pm for daily dinner. Lunch on weekends and public holidays run 11.30am-1pm and 1.30pm-3pm. Reserve here.

Delectable prosperity at Yun Nans

Prosperity comes in the form of gastronomical treats at Yun Nans.

This festive season sees the return of the popular Prosperity Treasure Hot Pot — a medley of mouthwatering ingredients in golden broth and the 'Bi Feng Tang' Style Pork Ribs with Truffles in the Chinese New Year menu.

Enjoy new creations like the Sauteed Tiger Prawns with Superior Soy Sauce and the Crispy Roast Chicken.

Choose from their six delectable menus (starting from $338++ for four persons) and feast your way to a prosperous lunar new year.

Yun Nans is located at multiple locations in Singapore. Lunar New Year set menus run Jan 9 to Feb 5. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-10pm, Sat-Sun 11am-10pm. Dinner seating on Jan 21 runs 4.30pm-6pm, 6.30pm-8pm, and 8.15pm-9.45pm. Closed on Jan 22. Reserve here.

Wholesome goodness at Soup Restaurant

Ring in the year of the rabbit with goodness and fortune abounds at Soup Restaurant.

The plentiful spread in the Chinese New Year menus (starting at $128++ for two persons) is suitable for two to ten and includes six new mouthwatering dishes.

Give your immunity a delicious boost with the nourishing Double Boiled Golden Chanterelle Mushroom with Dried Scallops in Chicken Soup.

Taking centre stage is the savoury Abalone Collagen Treasure Pot with Cordyceps Flower, complete with ten layers of choice ingredients like 10-head Abalone, sea cucumber, fish maw, and more.

Have your dash of good luck with the Yuzu Pork Chop — soft, tender, and fruity.

Soup Restaurant is located at multiple locations around Singapore. Chinese New Year set menus run from Dec 23, 2022 to Feb 5, 2023. Reserve in-stores or via Whatsapp +65 9897 3761.

Celebrate with a view at Crystal Jade Pavilion

Feast against the stunning waterfront view at Crystal Jade Pavilion with a choice of their seven exquisite menus.

Suitable for corporate and family gatherings, the menus cater to small groups of two (starting at $138++ per person, minimum of two to dine) and larger groups of six to ten (starting from $788 per group).

Delight in the Double-boiled Kampung Chicken with Dendrobium Nobile, Peach Gum and Sea Whelk Soup; indulge in rich and meaty creations like Caviar, Roasted Chicken Skin with Pan-seared Foie Gras on Toast, and the Crispy Premium Loin Rib marinated with Dang Gui.

Not a meat-lover? A vegetarian set is available upon request.

Crystal Jade Pavilion is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-112 VivoCity, Singapore 098585, p+65 6278 5626. Open Mon-Fri 11am-3pm and 6pm-9.30pm, Sat, Sun and Public Holidays 10.30am-3.30pm and 6pm-9.30pm. Lunar New Year set menus run Jan 4 to Feb 5. Reserve in-store or here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.