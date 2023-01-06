Hop into the new year: How to shop for maximum huat this Chinese New Year, based on your zodiac sign (part 2)

When it comes to Chinese New Year, the more red you wear, the more huat you get for the year ahead, right? Well, perhaps not for everyone.

If your Chinese zodiac sign is a snake or a rabbit, sure, wear all the red you want – it's your lucky colour for the Year of the Rabbit.

But for the rest of the zodiac signs, fret not. We've got you covered with this four-part fashion guide inspired by each sign's different lucky colours, according to astrology experts. The best part? You can conveniently do all your shopping at any of the four Lendlease malls.

If you're an ox, snake or rooster, read on as we bring you through some styling tips for maximum huat.

Ox: Green, yellow, white

PHOTO: AsiaOne Fjällräven Ovik Travel Shirt Longsleeve - Green ($169) (313, L3) GG<5 Crop Tank Top - Taupe ($49) (Parkway Parade, L1) Tracyeinny Mood Tote Bag ($29.90) (PLQ, L2) Muji Men's Stretch Denim Slim Pants ($59) (Jem, L4) LE Underground New Balance Unisex 327 Lifestyle - Dark camo with true camo ($159) (313, L3) Pomelo Sustainable Knitted Top - Green ($43.90) (313, B1) Pomelo Halter Neck Jumpsuit - White ($60.90) (313, B1) iORA Top Handle Hobo Bag - Green ($23.90) (313, L3) Mango Printed Halter Gown - Pastel Green ($89.90) (PLQ, L1) Uniqlo Sweatshirt - Green ($39.90) (Parkway Parade, L1) Foot Locker Adidas Always Original Shorts - Brown-Brown ($99) (Jem, L1) Skechers Women's Street Uno Shoes - White ($119) (313, L1)

For those born in the Year of the Ox, your luck will be on the rise and things will start falling in place this year. Keep up your commitment and dedication to the things you do, and you will be able to achieve balance in all aspects of your life.

Find peace amidst your busy schedule by surrounding yourself in greens – both literally and fashion-wise. Pair it with yellow and white accessories and you will be well on your way to the perfect Chinese New Year #OOTD.

Snake: Red, black, yellow

PHOTO: AsiaOne Southaven Strappy Red Floral Dress ($89) (Parkway Parade, L1) 6ixty8ight Bobo Slip Dress - Red ($34.90) (PLQ, L1) Melissa Party Heel Tie + Viktor and Rolf - Black ($239) (PLQ, L1) Pomelo Lurex Shimmer Cardigan - Black ($47.90) (Jem, L2) Pomelo Asymmetrical Neckline Tank Top - Black ($29.90) (313, B1) Mango Flare Crop Trousers - Red ($59.90) (PLQ, L1) Mango Hawaiian Flowy Shirt - Red ($89.90) (Parkway Parade, L1) Uniqlo Nylon Utility Geared Shorts - Black ($39.90) (Parkway Parade, L1) MissFit Nike One Luxe Hip Pack - Black ($65) (313, L3) Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro - Black ($129) (Jem, L4) Fossil Lunar New Year Townsman Automatic Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Watch ($479) (Jem, L1) Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate - 75ml ($215) (Jem, L2) Pandora Moments Red Woven Leather Bracelet ($99), Pandora Cute Fortune Cat Charm ($99) (PLQ, L1) on The Editor's Market Xenia Taler Bamboo Dinner Plate - Metric ($18) (Jem, L2) Crocs Classic Crush Clog - Black ($99.95) (Parkway Parade, L2)

Good news, for all those with Snake as your zodiac sign, your forecast for the upcoming year is largely positive. Your hard work will finally be recognised so avoid doubting yourself and keep moving in the right direction.

As you watch these positive changes unfold in front of you, put on your lucky colours – red, black and yellow – to drum up the festive spirit too! An alluring red dress or some charming black platform heels might just be the things to bring some sizzle into your life. Plus, the endless compliments will sure be a confidence booster.

Rooster: Brown, yellow, gold

PHOTO: AsiaOne Giordano Men Dralon Relax Fit Pullover - Golden Bronze ($43) (Jem, L2) Fjällräven Kanken Totepack Mini - Desert Brown ($139) (313, L3) Denim D' Artisan Nudie Jeans Pedersson Leather Belt - Toffee Brown ($118) (313, L3) TRT Cotton Cargo Shorts - Khaki ($52.90) (PLQ, L1) Skechers Men's California Pack Sport Court 92 Shoes - Brown ($109) (313, L1) GG<5 Button Up Top - Beige ($99) (Parkway Parade, L1) GG<5 Crop Tank Top - Taupe ($49) (Parkway Parade, L1) Mango Cross-Body Bag - Medium Brown ($89.90) (313, L2) Playdress Meg Belted Cargo Shorts - Khaki ($38.90) (PLQ, L2) Mango Checked Flannel Shirt - Yellow ($89.90) (Parkway Parade, L1) with Home and Giving Orange Tea Leaf Jar ($29.50) (Jem, L4) Foot Locker Jordan 23 Engineered Shorts - Sesame-Black ($99) (Jem, L1) Clarks Bradish Ease - Dark Brown Suede ($199) (Parkway Parade, L1) Anothersole The Anytime Flats Stella - Platinum ($139.90) (Jem, L2)

While those born in the Year of the Rooster are predicted for a year of ups and downs, you're urged to stay positive to become the best version of yourself. For your lucky colours this year, look for tones of brown, yellow and accents of gold.

Don casual yet put-together outfits in earthy tones to look polished always. Pair the look with some sparkly gold accessories and you will shine like the sun you are wherever you may be.

Great deals await, wherever you are!

Now that you know what outfits you will need, be rewarded with exclusive red packets and Lendlease vouchers when you shop at any of the four Lendlease malls from now to Feb 5.

Redeem an exclusive set of eight red packets with a minimum nett spend of $88 (maximum two same-day combined receipts).

PHOTO: Lendlease

Or top up your spend to $208 nett ($288 nett for Parkway Parade) with maximum three same-day combined receipts to redeem the following:

A premium box of 12 red packets

A $10 Lendlease voucher

Exclusive to Citi Credit Cardmembers, an additional $10 Lendlease voucher at the respective malls' Concierge Desks when you shop with your Citi Credit Card

Redemptions are on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.

PHOTO: Lendlease

What's more, Lendlease Plus Members can enjoy other exclusive promotions at each mall.

At 313@somerset, members can enjoy 3X Plus$ when you shop at participating fashion and accessories stores, with a minimum nett spend of $10 in a single receipt.

If you're visiting Jem, you can get 2,888 bonus Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $38 in a single receipt. Alternatively, enjoy 2X Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $10 in a single receipt at participating fashion and accessories, as well as beauty and health stores.

At Parkway Parade, members can redeem $3 Park Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $50 in a single receipt, from Mondays to Fridays. Redemptions are limited to the first 100 daily at L2 Concierge Desk.

Lastly, head over to Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) to redeem $3 Park Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $30 in a single receipt. Redemptions are limited to the first 50 daily at L4 Concierge Desk.

If you're not a Lendlease Plus Member yet, now's the perfect time to join the club so you can score some amazing rewards while putting together your festive ensemble.

Sign up with the promo code 'LLPAO23' to receive 20,000 Plus$, plus get an additional 16,000 Plus$ when you submit your first receipt (with a minimum nett spend of $88) via the Lendlease Plus mobile app. Limited to the first 1,000 successful signups, so wait no more!

Want all the details on Lendlease's mall promotions? Click here to find out more.

For the rest of the zodiac signs, stay tuned to our next two articles, to find out your lucky colours for this year and the style guide we have specially curated for you!

ALSO READ: Hop into the new year: How to shop for maximum huat this CNY, based on your zodiac sign (part 1)

The article is brought to you in partnership with 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade, Paya Lebar Quarter.

celest.tham@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.