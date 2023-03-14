Best things to do this week: March 13 to 19

The erratic Singapore weather is not wearing down our plans. With a city that's anything but dull, this week party hard with local and international musical artists at secret locations, get captivated by theatrical concerts, and sashay with entertaining drag queens. Like what you hear? Scroll down to find out what's buzzing.

Techno Sounds For Folks In The Know

PHOTO: Blackout Agency

After a three year hiatus, Blackout Agency collaborates with Jägermeister yet again to bring back "Escape 56", a pop up party series held at secret locations. Transforming unassuming spaces into a unique one-night-only party experiences, the first party back brings the iconic power couple, Zombies In Miami.

Renowned in Mexico for their house-techno hybrid and Balearic disco beats, the duo have also made splashes at top global clubs and festivals like Sonar and Burning Man. This will be their first time performing in Singapore, and they will be supported by acts like Leland and Robo X spinning up some groove-worthy house and techno music.

ESCAPE 56: Zombies In Miami, Leland & Robo X runs on March 17, 2023, at a secret location to be revealed later. Tickets are priced at $28 (first release), $38 (second release), $58 (door price). All tickets come with one jaeger mini + red bull.

A Secret Gathering of Music, Performance & Art

PHOTO: Strange Weather

On March 18, 2023, Strange Weather presents a collaborative projuct entitled UPACARA KAMPRET! (which means 'ceremony of the damned' in Bahasa Indonesia). Headlining the event is DIVISI62, arts & music collective from Jakarta, Uwalmassa for a live performance of experimental deconstructed traditional Javanese gamelan and synthetic tribal, ambient and techno music.

Other performances include acts by local dance ensemble RAGAURA, interactive light designer, Alina Ling, and other guest musicians. There's also an evocative art exhibition pop-up from 18 to 19 March with contemporary artworks and one-off batik pieces by Arwin Hidayat.

Strange Weather: UPACARA KAMPRET! runs from March 18 to 19, 2023, at a secret location to be revealed one day before the event. Tickets are prices at S$37.76.

A Tribute to Xu Lizhi

PHOTO: The Arts House

After touring Canada, Europe and East Asia, critically acclaimed theatrical concert I Swallowed a Moon Made of Iron 我咽下一枚铁做的月亮 will be making its Southeast Asian premiere in Singapore at The Arts House on March 14, 2023. Showing for one night only, it's a tribute to the Chinese worker-poet, Xu Lizhi 許立志 (1990 - 2014), and countless other migrant factory workers involved in the wave of Foxconn suicides.

Created and performed by Njo Kong Kie, former music director of the internationally renowned dance company La La La Human Steps (Canada), the performance sets some of Xu Lizhi's sparse and profound poetry to song underpinning our digital age. Catch a glimpse into the lives of migrant factory workers and the unbearable weight of existence in brutal working conditions.

I Swallowed a Moon Made of Iron 我咽下一枚铁做的月亮 runs on March 14, 2023, at Chamber @ The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Ln, Singapore 179429. Tickets start from $24.

Mandala presents The Crowd Favourite: JYOTY

PHOTO: Mandala

After a raving good time in HÖR (Berlin) as well as some of the best clubs and music festivals all across the world, UK-based Jyoty is heading to Singapore. Also known for gigs like Rinse FM radio host and creative producer, she has quickly gained the reputation as the internet's favourite DJ.

Blending genres such as hip-hop, baile funk and garage, Mandala Club and Jyoty come together to bring her signature sound to Alice @ Mediapolis. Get ready to immerse in a night of power-packed music and Jyoty's undeniable energy. Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours quick! Supporting acts include Joshua P. and a special guest.

Mandala Presents: Jyoty runs on March 17, 2023, at Alice @ Mediapolis, 29 Media Cir., Singapore 138565, 10pm onwards. Tickets at prices at $62.

Thai Drag Queens Takeover

PHOTO: Yum Yum Disco Dong

The folks at Yum Yum Disco Dong are coming together to bring you yet another show stopping night. Look forward to RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World and Drag Race Thailand cast member, the incredible Pangina Heals.

In an event that they are calling Yum Yum Disco Dong presents House of Heals featuring Pangina Heals get ready to be entertained with drag gorgeousness, glitter galore and all the lip syncing that you can handle. Pangina Heals is also bringing other queens from her boundary-pushing Bangkok club, House Of Heals, such as Annee Maywong (Drag Race Thailand Season 2), Miss Gimhuay (Drag Race Thailand Season 2) and Zepee.

Yum Yum Disco Dong presents House of Heals featuring Pangina Heals runs on March 18, 2023 at Hard Rock Cafe, 50 Cuscaden Rd, #02-01 Hpl House, Singapore 249724. Tickets start from $35.

This article was first published in City Nomads.