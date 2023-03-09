What to do this weekend (March 10 to 12)

The March school holidays are here, and it's time to play. Whether you have kids or are a kid at heart, here are some fun activities you can enjoy this weekend.

1. Disney On Ice presents Mickey And Friends

PHOTO: Singapore Sports Hub

Join Mickey and his Disney friends as your favorite stories come to life at Disney On Ice. This magical skating show is sure to enthrall both kids and the young at heart, with beloved characters ranging from Disney princesses to Toy Story characters and more.

March 11 to 19, 2023

Find out more here or here

2. Sakura 2023

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

Be wowed by a gorgeous Sakura flower display at Gardens by the Bay this month. Inspired by the theme of train travel, this year’s Sakura floral display will see the Flower Dome transformed into a landscape evocative of a scenic train journey across the most beautiful spots of Japan.

To complement the cherry blossom viewing experience, visitors can also look forward to enjoying an engaging line-up of Japanese-themed activities, such as cultural experiences held in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Singapore's Japan Creative Centre.

March 11 to April 9, 2023

Find out more here

3. DiscovHer 2023: Inspiring the NeXXt Generation

Celebrate International Women's Day at the Science Centre with DiscovHER, a series of engaging programmes and activities that celebrate the achievements of women in STEM. Participate in a gallery hunt to discover women who have made their mark on science, learn the basics of binary code, be a design engineer for a day and more.

Till March 19, 2023

Find out more here

4. March On 2023

PHOTO: Esplanade

It's never too early to introduce your kids to the arts, and you can do so at Esplanade's annual March On festival this weekend. This annual children's festival explores relevant issues for the young through multi-disciplinary programmes and participatory arts experiences, from theatre performances to musical sing-alongs and more.

Till March 19, 2023

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.