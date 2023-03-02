What to do this weekend (March 3 to 5)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

PHOTO: Facebook/Vangogh.Experience

Enter a world of beauty and wonder at the Southeast Asia debut of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Prepare to be inspired in a 360º multi-sensorial exhibition where art meets VR, surround yourself with over 300 artworks by renowned artist Vincent Van Gogh, then try your hand at creating your own masterpiece.

Till Oct 1, 2023

Find out more here or here

2. An Inspector Calls

PHOTO: Wild Rice

Catch Wild Rice's reimagined production of the classic play The Inspector Calls this weekend.

The lives of a comfortable middle-class family are upended when an Inspector arrives, bearing news of the tragic death of a young woman. A riveting clash of murder and morality, class and conscience, this classic psychological thriller asks its characters – and today’s audiences – to take a good, hard look at the troubling disparities in the world brought about by power, privilege and poverty.

Till March 25, 2023

Find out more here

3. Crossing Cultures: In Motion

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum

Learn about Asia's rich culture and heritage through performance with Crossing Cultures: In Motion. For this weekend only, swing by the Asian Civilisations Museum and celebrate the strength and grace of the human body with a weekend of stimulating Asian dance, movement, and other physical disciplines.

You're invited to participate in movement workshops, dance sessions, and craft activities, or witness ancient forms of performance still popular today.

March 3 to 5, 2023

Find out more here

4. Movies by the Beach @ Sentosa

PHOTO: Sentosa

Head to Sentosa island for FREE movie screenings of Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger this weekend.

Taking place at Palawan Green on Sentosa, the screenings are walk-in events, no prebooking required. However, entry is on a first come first serve basis, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

7.45 pm, March 3 to 4, 2023

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.