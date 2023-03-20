Best things to do this week: March 20 to 26

From your morning cup of joe to your favourite nightcap, with some cocktails, music, dance, and film in between. Grab your friends and enjoy the week with the best things to do in Singapore this week.

Sake Sommeliers Unite at Nomi

The Sake Sommeliers of Nomisake, Kurara, and Saketen come together to present an eight-course sake pairing with a specially curated menu by Chef Jing Chen of Nomi Dining Bar.

Showcasing eight types of sake like the Asahiku Tokubetsu Junmai Ayaka and Fukuocho Seafood Junmai Genshu with the best of Japanese spring produce cooked with perfection, look forward to highlights such as the Sakura Ebi Mushi Zushi, a steamed cherry blossom shrimp rice, and the Shimesaba Shunkiku, a binchotan skin-seared striped mackerel.

Nomisake x Kurara x Saketen Sake Pairing Collaboration is priced at $298 nett. Runs March 25, 7pm at Nomi Dining Bar at 583 Orchard Road, Forum the Shopping Mall #B1-39, Singapore 238884, 8125 9321. Reserve your seats here.

GrooveTop celebrates Foxtail's 2nd Anniversary

PHOTO: GrooveTop

There's no better way to celebrate an anniversary than to throw a party with friends! Foxtail is turning two, and GrooveTop is bringing a party to Kult Kafe. With the stellar lineup of DJs featuring Tom Shellsuit, Candiceb, Aurora & KFC, expect a groovy night out as you boogie to Funk, Soul, R&B tunes, Afro, and more. Load up on Foxtail's cocktails, especially their signature Mezcal cocktails and the GrooveTop Jungle Bird.

GrooveTop x Foxtail's 2nd Anniversary runs March 25, 5pm to March 26, 1am at Kult Kafe, 200 Turf Club Road, #01-19B, Singapore 287994. Pre-sale tickets $20, at the door $25. Get your tickets here.

Ultra Mega Cat Attack - Heartbreak.Revenge.Disco Party

The cats are out of the bag! Ultra Mega Cat Attack releases their long-awaited debut album Heartbreak.Revenge.Disco with a launch party. Join the feline alt-rock band as they claw through the night with their popular singles like 009, Stay.Go, All or Nothing, and more. With their infectious energy, get ready for a rocking night out.

If you'd like to give one of their furry feline friends a forever home, check out the cat adoption profiles from Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and independent cat rescuers at the venue.

Ultra Mega Cat Attack launch party runs March 25, 7pm to 10.30pm at 42WS, 42 Waterloo Street, Singapore 187951. General admission tickets $35, get them here.

Objectifs Film Club Presents Tenebrae

PHOTO: Objectifs

In Singapore's constant progress and development, we keep our eyes on the gains, seldom considering what is lost. In Objectifs' first Film Club session, dive into themes of "renewal" with Nicole Midori Woodford's film, Tenebrae and poems read by Singaporean poet Crispin Rodrigues.

Join them both in a conversation, examining what is drawn out by the film and what leaves its marks, and explore the emotions beneath the renewal process.

Objectifs Film Club Presents Tenebrae runs March 21, 7.30pm to 8.30pm at Objectifs Workshop Space, 155 Middle Road, Singapore 188977. Admission is free, please register here.

Explore The Universal Language of Coffee

We may have more in common than we know. For example, starting our day with a routine cup of joe. Local artist Calvin Tay brings us into the world of coffee and explores overlooked dimensions of our modern coffee rituals in an exhibition of his research and works at Maxi Coffee Bar.

Grab some coffee from Maxi Coffee Bar and pizza on Keenway Bread, and join Calvin on the opening day as you uncover our shared love for coffee as the essential daily routine.

Common Grounds by Calvin Tay runs March 26 to May 21 at Maxi Coffee Bar, 6 Ann Siang Hill, Singapore 069787. Opens Tuesday to Friday 8am to 5pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 5pm. Closed Monday.

This article was first published in City Nomads.