The best tufting workshops and studios in Singapore for custom-made rugs, handbags and more

A cute date idea, or an easy yet fun hangout activity with the mates, tufting has quite literally 'weaved' its way into our hearts. Essentially it involves punching yarn into a piece of fabric using a tufting gun to create a thick, plush surface.

The trending activity sees many crafters creating custom-made rugs, bags and so much more. Want to try your hand at it, but not sure where to start? We've rounded up the best tufting workshops and studios in Singapore to thread you through every step.

Anna Craft Creative

An intimate studio, Anna Craft Creative invites makers to get crafty with workshops including tufting, DIY animal hug cushions making, women's clothing tailoring, and more.

Located in an industrial building, the spot is a bit further away but worth it for its affordable rates. For tufting specifically, you can choose to make your own rug or request to make something more unique like tufted mirrors or handbags at additional cost.

The best part is that the workshops start from just $35++ for smaller scale items (perfect for beginners) and goes up to $178 for bigger and complex pieces.

Anna Craft Creative is located at 7 Soon Lee St, #05 -11 Ispace, Singapore 627608, p.+65 9771 4217 (WhatsApp). Open Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun 12am-8pm. Closed Mon, Wed & Fri. Bookings are required.

Everytuft

Headed by creatives who quit their job in pursuit of becoming permanent tufters, Everytuft is bring us along on the journey through its tufting workshops and classes.

The conveniently located spot ready to feed your addiction, with workshops starting from $30 (one hour) to $330 (five hours). They also offer classes for kids including the Tiny Tufties class ($100), which is a punch needle workshop suitable for children below ages of 10. You can also join their Tufting Club, and earn rewards while you attend the workshops or purchase their merchandise.

Everytuft is located at 203A Henderson Rd, Singapore 159546, p. +65 9179 3252. Open Wed-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-3pm. Closed on Mon & Tue. Bookings are required.

WeTuft

Having just celebrated their anniversary, WeTuft has become one of the few trending creative spaces in Singapore in just a year.

The biggest tufting studio in Singapore, at WeTuft you can embark on four-hour or two-hour tufting workshops creating your very own custom pieces. Not to mention the grand selection of 62 different coloured cotton blended yarns to choose from at their 'Great Wall of Yarn'.

Workshops are priced from $88 for free & easy rug tufting sessions to $288 for an eight-hour Rug Tufting Workshop that leaves you with your own huge 1m x 1.2m rug.

WeTuft is located at Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road, #02-06, Singapore 239695, p.+65 81770206. Open daily 10am-10pm.

About You Studio

From strands of yarn into cosy curations, bring your art to life at About You Studio.

Centrally located in Sim Lim Square, the rug tufting studio allows you to create your own rug in any form you can think of in as many colours as you'd like.

Besides rug ($105- $150), and bag tufting ($168), the studio also provides colour profile portrait photo service as well as Wet Plate Portrait services, also bringing back a handmade photo process from the 1850s.

About You Studio is located at 1 Rochor Canal Rd, #02-39 Sim Lim Square, Singapore 188504, p. +65 94493325 (text messages only). Open Tue 10.30am-9pm, Wed-Fri 10.30am-8pm, Sat-Sun 10am-6.30pm. Closed on Mon.

Hello Rugs

Give your room a funky upgrade with custom-tufted rugs, plushed mirrors or handbags at Hello Rugs.

One of Singapore's biggest tufting studio, Hello Rugs hosts tufting workshops for individuals and pairs as well as corporate events for team-building activities.

You can create your tufted piece ($108 - $138) or join alliances to work on one framed piece together ($168). If you're just in for the cute looks, you can also shop their adorable pieces or commission custom-made pieces.

Hello Rugs is located at 37 Lor 23 Geylang, #07-02 Yu Li Industrial Building, Singapore 388371, p. +65 80287972 (WhatsApp). Timings allocated by bookings.

Tuft Club

One of the trending studios here in Singapore, Tuft Club is not only offering the uber-cool activity but is also located right in the CBD area around Boat Quay.

At the space you'll find yourself tufting abstract patterns, colour-fields or contemporary designs into custom rugs, vibrant wall tapestries and other hand-tufted textiles.

In the four-hour rug tufting workshop, you can choose from 25 colours of cotton yarn, 50 colours of milk cotton yarn, 70 colours of wool yarn to bring your imagination to life. Best part? After drying and finishing, your tufting project will be delivered to you at no additional cost, within two to three weeks.

Tuft Club is located at 57 Circular Rd, #03-01, Singapore 049412, p. +65 80230237. Timings allocated by bookings.

Cutloop Studio

Last but not least, Cutloop Studio in Keong Saik Road also specialises in tufting.

Here you can partake in rug tufting, mini rug tufting and mirror tufting workshops. Prices range from $120 to $188 for each session.

You also get to pick from more than 50 colours of yarn at no additional cost. The instructor will take you through the basics of operating the tufting gun and guide you along as you create your masterpiece, one tuft at a time.

Cutloop Studio is located at 14D Keong Saik Road (Third Level), Singapore 089121. Timings allocated by bookings.

ALSO READ: Queensway Shopping Centre thrift shopping guide: Where to shop for trendy and timeless pieces

This article was first published in City Nomads.