Queensway Shopping Centre thrift shopping guide: Where to shop for trendy and timeless pieces

One of the first multi-purpose shopping complexes, Queensway Shopping Centre holds an iconic space in Singapore's History. Initially known for the spot to buy the best sporting goods in the nation, the shopping mall now has gained another influx of shoppers and audience — the thrifty youth troops. If you're also on the hunt for some timeless pieces, shop second-hand at these Thrift and Vintage Shops in Queensway Shopping Centre.

We at City Nomads are big fans of Daisies Yard. The curated thrift store is a fashion haven for folks into the Y2K or fairy-core aesthetic. Expect racks of funky halter tops, feminine baby tops, dainty lace camis, skirts and a collection of vintage bags too.

For a beach day out, they also have various selections of swim tops and cover-ups. If you're into floral patterns and colourful clothing, this spot is for you. Not to mention their sister store, Daisy Pasie which sells 90s- 2000s dresses available for rental.

Daisies Yard is located at Queensway Shopping Centre, #03-46, 1 Queensway, Singapore 149053. Open Wed-Sun (timings subject to change, check Instagram).

One of the best places to shop for cargo pants, spots jerseys and denim jackets, Honsie Ponsie has got to be on your must-visit list. The second-hand thrift store is known for its ultra cool streetwear and their large variety of sizes.

Our favourites are definitely the comfy vintage tees and their assorted Carhatt items. Remember to bring your own bag to make the shopping experience all the more sustainable.

Honsie Ponsie is located at Queensway Shopping Centre, #03-06A, 1 Queensway, Singapore 149053. Open Wed-Sun 12.30pm-7.30pm.

A recent opening at Queensway Shopping Centre, Hikari Space is a new thrift concept by @ahma.thrifts and @un.wastelands. The curated space brings in vendors from various small business all under one-roof.

From cute baby tees to cargo pants, denim skirts and hobo bags — they've got all the goods. Must buys here include the beaded jewellery, as well as crochet items. Price point is slightly more elevated compared to other thrift shops, but you can still find a cute outfit for just under S$50.

Hikari Space is located at Queensway Shopping Centre, #02-38, 1 Queensway, Singapore 149053. Open Wed-Sun 1pm-7pm.

Similar to Hikari Space, Bhabie's Market brings in different thrift vendors in its retail space. Targeted towards folks with a more Y2K or streetwear style, the store offers a good collection of dickies and Carhartt cargo pants and skirts, as well as reworked items like bags and hats. From small vendors, you can expect adorable accessories and knitted items in colourful shades. They also partake in pop-ups and offer sale racks from time-to- time.

Bhabie's Market is located at Queensway Shopping Centre, #02-08, 1 Queensway, Singapore 149053. Open Wed-Sun 1pm-7pm.

A hidden gem, Nightingale Thrift store feeds your shopping addiction whilst doing good. With each purchase the store supports individuals with autism and needy families.

Unlike the curated items at other stores, at Nightingale you can experience the true art of thrifting, and find actual good quality pieces that you might have to actually do a little digging for. Some branded products like Coach and Ralph Lauren Bags are also available.

Nightingale Thrift is located at Queensway Shopping Centre, #03-05, 1 Queensway, Singapore 149053. Open Wed-Sun 2pm-7pm.

For one of the best collection of vintage tees, Mama Store is a go to. The label also produces its own merch witch sells out quickly so keep a lookout for their drops.

With a price range between S$4 to S$40, you can browse more 300+ t-shirts, pants, caps and more. Almost all pieces are unisex. The store also participates in various pop-ups throughout Singapore, so you catch them there too.

Mama Store is located at Queensway Shopping Centre, #02-44B, 1 Queensway, Singapore 149053. Opening time subject to change.

A retail store in collaboration with @addiction.vtg, Loose Threads is known for their massive warehouse event. If you're heading down, expect their racks stocked with 1000+ items at prices ranging from just S$5-S$30+.

Think vintage university tees, graphic t-shirts, sports jerseys and more. When it comes to brands, you can look forward to the classic Harley Davidson, Stussy and Hard Rock Cafe favourites.

Loose Threads is located at Queensway Shopping Centre, #02-36, 1 Queensway, Singapore 149053. Open Wednesday-Sunday 12pm-8pm.

