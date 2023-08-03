What to do this weekend (Aug 4 to 6)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Le Le Turns a Two-rrific Two!

Our beloved panda cub turns two this month!

To celebrate, River Wonders is organising a series of panda-themed activities including a panda-stic trail through the Giant Panda Forest, panda mascot meet & greets, DIY panda craft activities, and even an activity booth where you're invited to step into the shoes of a panda keeper.

Date: Till Sept 10

Find out more here

2. Sands for Singapore Charity Festival 2023

Marina Bay Sands' signature Sands for Singapore Charity Festival is back.

Themed "Where Hearts Come Together", this year's Festival spotlights strength in unity as businesses, non-profits and the public come together to make a collective difference for society.

You're invited to participate in the community project Heartwork: A Community Weaving Studio, which combines the art of recycling and an age-old weaving practice through weaving old linens and fabrics from the integrated resort to create new colourful tapestries that will be sold off to charity.

Other highlights include the return of the popular Giving Marketplace, where 16 non-profit organisations and social enterprises will be showcasing an array of handcrafted bags, crocheted accessories, and delectable baked goods, nightly performances by Singaporean entertainment talents, live bands, DJs and roving buskers, and much more.

Date: Aug 4 to 6

Find out more here

3. Waves Of Change Festival 2023

The annual Waves of Change Festival is back. This festival celebrates our oceans and spotlights the need for action to protect our marine habitats and ecosystems.

You can look forward to a diverse range of thought-provoking conservation art, including sculptures made from marine debris, a stunning line-up of ocean-themed films, ranging from documentaries to children's classics like Finding Nemo, talks by experts, and more.

Date: Aug 5 to 27

Find out more here

4. Brewnaza Fest by Brewlander

Quench your thirst at Brewnaza Fest this weekend.

Happening at Bayfront event space, this festival brings together over 100 unique craft beers from more than 20 of the most innovative local and international breweries from America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom, including a selection of six limited-edition creations lovingly crafted by Brewlander, Heroes Beer Co, Vault City Brewing Co., Rocky Ridge Brewing Co and more.

Date: Till Aug 6

Find out more here

ALSO READ: Lace up your sneakers: Mandai Wildlife Run returns with inclusive categories

This article was first published on Wonderwall.sg.