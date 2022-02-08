The best Valentine's Day credit card promotions in Singapore 2022

This year, Valentine's Day falls two weeks after Chinese New Year. While that might put a bit of a stress on the wallet and romance that you can afford, you can still plan a date that will leave the apple of your eye with stars in their eyes.

But before you fall prey to restaurants' inflated Valentine's Day menu prices, rest assured that there are numerous credit card promotions that can take the sting out of the price tag.

Here are some ways you can celebrate Valentine's Day at a lower cost.

Go on a romantic staycation at discounted prices

Living with your parents doesn't exactly create the most conducive conditions for romance. Luckily, it's easy to book a hotel staycation online, or even escape on a romantic getaway over the weekend.

Agoda is well known for having numerous tie-ups with credit cards that can offer you a significant discount on the price of accommodation.

This Valentine's Day, when you book your stay with an HSBC credit card, you get up to 15 per cent off on staycations in hotels located in Singapore.

So whether you prefer a lavish Valentine's Day staycation in a local five star hotel or an independent hotel along Keong Saik, you'll get to shave quite a bit off your bill.

Buy your squeeze a nice gift

We're not saying you should try to buy anyone's love, but if like many couples you want to impress your partner with a nice gift on Valentine's Day, don't whip out just any credit card-make sure you use one that gets you a discount on the your online shopping.

When you shop on Shopee with a Citibank credit cards, you get $12 off when you spend at least $120 between Feb 3-14, 2022.

Considering you can get virtually any product on Shopee, from clothes to household appliances, you'll probably be able to find something your partner will like on the site.

Trying to buy a gift for a fashionista? Use a UOB credit card to shop at Love Bonito this Valentine's day and get 10 per cent off when you spend at least $120 (that's just a dress and a blouse).

If your honeybunny/lovebug is more into sports, use an OCBC credit card to get him or her tickets to the ONE X Championships happening on the March 26, 2022.

Go out to a nice restaurant

Celebrating Valentine's Day without having a good meal is, in the eyes of some people, criminal.

The problem is, restaurant prices are sorely inflated on Feb 14 and many credit card restaurant promotions aren't valid on Valentine's Day.

Instead of spending $168++ per pax on a three-course meal, opt for wallet-friendly menus or DIY picnic ideas to romance your partner this V'day.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.