Best Valentine's Day credit card promotions in Singapore (2023)

So you’ve done your best to plan an affordable date, but your significant other has other plans—it’s a hotel staycation, expensive branded bag, or nothing. You don’t want to break their heart…but you also don’t want to break the bank. What do you do?

The next best thing is to purchase whatever you need for Valentine’s Day 2023 in the most cost-effective way. One easy hack? Use the right credit card for the job.

From dining to shopping, we’ve compiled the best Valentine’s Day credit card promotions in Singapore in 2023.

Book a romantic getaway at a discount

Now that travel’s opened up in many countries, this Valentine’s Day 2023 is the perfect time to go on an overseas trip together.

With any HSBC credit card, use the code HSBCINTL to get an extra 20per cent off international flights and hotel bookings on Traveloka. Note that this is capped at $20 off, with $50 minimum spend.

Pro tip: Use your HSBC card to book your flight (maxing out the cashback), and use one of the credit cards in the section below to book your hotel.

Let this romantic getaway pay for your next one

Escaping on a romantic getaway overseas for Valentine’s Day 2023? If you haven’t booked your hotel yet, use the Citi PremierMiles Card or the DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card to earn miles that can offset your next overseas trip.

With the DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card, you’ll get 10 miles for every $1 spent on hotel transactions at Kaligo.

For each $1 overseas spend on hotel bookings with the Citi PremierMiles Card, you’ll earn 10 Citi Miles with Kaligo’s Bonus Miles promotion and 7 Citi Miles with Agoda’s Bonus Miles promotion.

Additionally, pay for your purchases with the Citi PremierMiles Card overseas to earn 2 Citi Miles per $1 spend. The best part? Citi Miles never expire, so accumulate them in your own time.

Make your partner a discounted home cooked meal

There’s nothing that says “I love you” more than presenting your significant other with a home cooked meal that you poured your heart into making.

With the Citi Rewards Card, you’ll earn 10X Citi Rewards for each $1 online spend on groceries from stores like Cold Storage, NTUC FairPrice, Giant, Sheng Siong, and Don Don Donki. For an immediate discount on your groceries purchase, there are also some limited-time promotions on GrabMart, valid till March 31, 2023:

CITIM5: SGD5 off with minimum SGD30 spend on GrabMart

CITIM10: SGD10 off with minimum SGD60 spend on GrabMart

Can’t cook to save your life but still want to spend a cosy Valentine’s Day at home? Order food in. You’ll earn the same rate of 10X Citi Rewards for each S$1 spend on online food delivery. If you order on GrabFood, use these promotion codes to save:

CITI5: $5 off with minimum $20 spend on GrabFood

CITI10: $10 off with minimum $50 spend on GrabFood

Buy your squeeze a nice gift

We’re not saying you should try to buy anyone’s love, but if you want to impress your partner with a nice gift on Valentine’s Day, don’t whip out just any credit card. Make sure you use one that gets you a discount on your online shopping.

One good option is the Citi Rewards Card. With this credit card, you’ll earn 10X Citi Rewards per S$1 spend at department stores like Shopee App, Lazada, Taobao App, as well as clothing, shoes, and bags retail stores. If you’re shopping on Shopee, spend a minimum of $70 to get $6 off on weekdays.

Go out to a nice restaurant

Celebrating Valentine’s Day without having a good meal is, in the eyes of some people, criminal. The problem is, restaurant prices are sorely inflated on 14 Feb and many credit card restaurant promotions aren’t valid on Valentine’s Day and the eve of it.

One workaround is to have your romantic dinner for two a few days before or after Valentine’s Day. If you and your partner are cool with that, you can pay with an American Express credit card to enjoy up to 50per cent savings. Check out the applicable American Express Love Dining programme restaurants and hotel restaurants to plan your date.

Another good option to save money on dining is to use the ENTERTAINER with HSBC app. This gives you 1-for-1 offers at over 150 merchants with any HSBC card, and over 200 if you have a HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

Still want to do something special on Valentine’s Day itself? Instead of spending $168++ per pax on a 3-course meal, opt for wallet friendly menus starting from as low as $9.40+/pax or DIY picnic ideas to romance your partner.

Get a little tipsy on discounted drinks

Is your partner more into drinks than dinner? Use any of the following American Express credit cards to get complimentary or 1-for-1 drinks at over 10 bars in Singapore:

The Centurion® Card

The Platinum Card®

American Express® Platinum Reserve Credit Card

Platinum Credit Card

This article was first published in MoneySmart.