Best wedding venues in Singapore 2026

Planning a wedding in Singapore is no small undertaking.

Between locking down a date, managing guest lists, and keeping everyone happy, choosing the right venue often turns out to be one of the most personal decisions of the entire process.

The space sets the tone for everything else.

Our edit of the best wedding venues in Singapore spans the full range of what the city has to offer: Grand hotel ballrooms with sweeping marina views, heritage buildings steeped in history, beachfront restaurants with a relaxed coastal character, and fine dining rooms where the food is as much a part of the occasion as the setting itself.

Whether you're planning an intimate solemnisation for a small circle or a full banquet celebration, there's something here for every kind of couple and every vision of what a wedding day should feel like.

Novotel Singapore on Stevens

Tucked just off Orchard Road yet surrounded by greenery, Novotel Singapore on Stevens presents itself as a one-stop wedding destination with spaces suited for both intimate solemnisations and larger celebrations.

The hotel's Twilight Weddings @ Stevens concept centres on flexible venues that move easily between outdoor ceremonies and banquet-style receptions.

Couples can exchange vows in the garden, on La Terrasse, or beside the infinity pool; all pet-friendly settings that allow four-legged companions to be part of the day.

Indoors, the hotel's function rooms feature high ceilings, modern interiors, and built-in LED screens that keep ceremonies visible from every seat.

With capacity for up to 320 guests and curated Chinese set menus prepared by the in-house culinary team, the venue brings together ceremony, dining, and celebration in one location.

A dedicated wedding team supports the planning process, helping couples shape a celebration that reflects their own pace and style.

Address: 28 Stevens Road, Singapore 257878

Website: novotel-singapore-stevens.com or contact the hotel's wedding team directly.

Marguerite

For an intimate wedding with serious culinary intent, Michelin-starred Marguerite at Gardens by the Bay offers something few venues can match.

The restaurant (Level 1, up to 50 guests) sits within the Flower Dome's indoor garden, with three open kitchen islands adding an element of theatre as Chef Michael Wilson's seasonally driven contemporary menus unfold before guests.

Upstairs, Hortus (also up to 50 guests) handles solemnisations and cocktail receptions from a Mediterranean-inspired terrace enclosed in its own herb and vegetable garden.

Guests arrive via complimentary limousine buggy with access to the Flower Dome included. Both spaces can be booked separately or together.

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-09, Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore 018953

Website: marguerite.com.sg

Burkill Hall, Singapore Botanic Gardens

Set within the UNESCO-listed Singapore Botanic Gardens, Burkill Hall offers a distinctly different setting from typical hotel ballrooms.

The restored Anglo-Malay bungalow sits on a gentle slope overlooking the National Orchid Garden, with its white façade and dark timber accents lending a quiet sense of heritage to the space.

It's best suited for couples planning a daytime solemnisation or an early evening reception, where natural light and surrounding greenery do most of the work.

With a capacity of up to 180 guests, the venue accommodates mid-sized weddings without feeling crowded.

Unlike hotels, couples will need to coordinate their own catering and setup, but that also allows for a more personalised flow to the event.

For those looking at wedding venues in Singapore that feel grounded in history and landscape, Burkill Hall stands apart.

Address: 1 Cluny Road, Singapore 259569

Website: nparks.gov.sg

Little Island Brewing Co @ Changi Village

For couples looking beyond traditional ballrooms, Little Island Brewing Co offers a more relaxed, coastal setting at the edge of Changi Village.

Set in a converted heritage building, the space carries an industrial character softened by natural light and proximity to the sea.

Weddings here tend to feel less formal — think long-table dinners, craft beer on tap, and an open, social atmosphere rather than a structured banquet.

The venue accommodates both indoor and semi-outdoor setups, making it suitable for sunset solemnisations followed by casual receptions. Its distance from the city centre works in its favour, creating a sense of occasion for guests willing to make the trip.

As far as alternative wedding venues in Singapore go, this is one for couples who prioritise atmosphere over convention.

Address: 6 Changi Village Road, #01-01/02, Singapore 509907

Website: wedding.libc.co

Tanjong Beach Club

Tucked along one of Sentosa's quieter stretches of sand, Tanjong Beach Club offers a beachfront setting that feels removed from the city without being far from it.

Weddings here typically centre on the shoreline with ceremonies held on the sand and receptions unfolding across the club's mix of indoor dining spaces, terraces, and poolside areas.

The venue can be configured in different ways, from semi-private dinners for smaller groups to full buyouts that extend across the beach club and surrounding spaces.

Capacity ranges from intimate solemnisation setups to larger celebrations of up to 500 guests across combined indoor and outdoor areas.

Food leans towards coastal cuisine, from plated dinners to canapes and barbecues, with a drinks programme that includes wines, cocktails, and casual beachside pours.

The overall experience is less structured than a ballroom wedding, favouring a more fluid, social atmosphere shaped by the setting itself.

Address: 120 Tanjong Beach Walk, Sentosa, Singapore 098942

Website: tanjongbeachclub.com

Min Jiang at Dempsey

A Michelin-listed Chinese restaurant set in a black-and-white colonial building amid the greenery of Dempsey Hill, Min Jiang at Dempsey has quietly become one of the more sought-after settings for intimate Chinese wedding receptions.

The 5,000 sq ft space works across formats: A main dining hall, three private dining rooms, a timber-decked alfresco, and a bar, together accommodating up to around 110 guests.

Designed by Ernesto Bedmar with a palette of gold, yellow, and green, the interiors carry an Oriental character without feeling heavy.

The food is the draw, with seven-course individual menus anchored by the wood-fired Beijing duck, a signature prepared to an ancient recipe.

Address: 7A & 7B Dempsey Road, Singapore 249684

Website: goodwoodparkhotel.com/dining/min-jiang-dempsey

Fico

Tucked into East Coast Park's bougainvillea garden, this Italian beachfront restaurant brings a relaxed, sun-soaked character to weddings and solemnisations.

The space draws from the whitewashed masserias of Puglia, with terracotta tiles, timber furniture, and sea views that do most of the decorating.

Indoors, the air-conditioned dining room seats 36; the breezy terrace extends that to 104 seated or 150 standing for full buyouts.

Food follows a Cucina Povera philosophy, with seasonal sharing menus built around produce sourced directly from Puglia.

It's a particularly good fit for couples who want good Italian food, a convivial atmosphere, and a setting that feels genuinely far from the city.

Address: 1300 East Coast Parkway, Carpark F2, Singapore 468964

Website: ficomasseria.com

The Alkaff Mansion

Perched atop Telok Blangah Hill, this century-old Tudor-style mansion is one of Singapore's more distinctive settings for a garden wedding.

The grounds deliver in atmosphere: a gazebo, European-styled fountains, broad stairways, and verdant canopies that frame the ceremony without needing much else.

Solemnisations take place outdoors, while the ebony-timbered upstairs dining hall handles sit-down celebrations for up to 244 guests.

For larger events, The Grounds below can seat up to 550. Food comes from UNA, the mansion's Spanish restaurant, with a curated four-course menu that regularly earns praise from wedding guests.

The whole package, from ceremony to dinner to after-party, can unfold within the same historic address.

Address: 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178

Website: thealkaffmansion.sg

W Singapore — Sentosa Cove

Set along a private marina on Sentosa Island, W Singapore — Sentosa Cove pitches itself as a full-spectrum wedding destination, from solemnisations and banquets to after-parties and post-wedding stays.

The centrepiece is The Great Room, a pillarless 720 sqm ballroom with soaring ceilings, a 5x14m LED screen, and glass panels that open onto a marina-view terrace.

Smaller celebrations find a home in The Studios, while outdoor options across the W Lawn, Great Room Deck, and Garden Terrace suit those wanting open-air settings.

Capacity runs from around 100 to 480 guests, with menus curated by the Executive Chef and a dedicated team to personalise the day.

Address: 21 Ocean Way, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098374

Website: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sinwh-w-singapore-sentosa-cove/weddings

Finding the right wedding venue is just one piece of the puzzle.

If you're still working through the details, we've also put together a guide to planning a low-waste, eco-friendly wedding in Singapore for couples who want their celebration to sit a little lighter on the planet.

Singapore has no shortage of options, spanning hotel ballrooms, heritage buildings, beachfront restaurants, and garden settings.

The right venue depends on your guest count, preferred atmosphere, and how formal you want the day to feel. Our edit covers venues across all these categories to help you find the right fit.

For popular venues, especially those with limited capacity or a single event space, booking 9 to 12 months in advance is advisable.

Weekends book up particularly quickly.

Some venues allow tentative holds while you finalise details, so it's worth enquiring early even if you're not ready to commit.

Costs vary widely depending on the type of venue, guest count, and day of the week.

Hotel banquets typically price per table, while restaurant and heritage venues may charge a minimum spend or venue hire fee.

Lunch weddings and weekday bookings generally come in at a lower price point than Saturday dinners.

Yes, several venues offer outdoor or semi-outdoor settings, though Singapore's weather means a wet-weather contingency is essential.

Most outdoor venues have sheltered options or indoor backups they can activate if it rains.

It's worth confirming these arrangements before signing any contract.

A solemnisation is the legal ceremony where vows are exchanged and witnessed, and can be a small, intimate affair.

A wedding reception is the celebratory event, often a sit-down meal, that follows. Some couples combine both on the same day at the same venue; others hold them separately.

A handful of venues, such as Burkill Hall at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, do not have in-house catering and require couples to arrange their own.

Most restaurants and hotels, however, provide their own food and beverage and do not permit outside catering. Always confirm the policy during your initial enquiry.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.