Best work-friendly cafes in Singapore: Free WiFi, power sockets, and great coffee to get work done

Work-from-home arrangements are here to stay, but actually working at home is seldom the most conducive idea. Luckily, the next best alternative isn’t Starbucks — Singapore has no shortage of work-friendly cafes with free WiFi, power points, and a peaceful ambience to fuel you and your laptop. Whichever region of Singapore you’re in, these cafe spots will have you covered with fantastic coffee, good grub, and in some cases, boozy inspiration.

Well Collective

Discover Well Collective, where a warm welcome awaits, embodying a commitment to inclusivity reflected in a menu catering to various preferences, from pork-free and lard-free to abundant vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free choices.

Offering a tranquil setting for those embracing the work-from-home lifestyle, stay seamlessly connected with complimentary Wi-Fi and conveniently located power sockets while indulging in delights like the Well Daily Protein Bowl (S$25) or the Earl Grey Milk Tea Croffle (S$18).

Don’t forget to stay hydrated with their wide variety of specialty coffee, tea, and cold-pressed juices. As an extra incentive to finish work early, happy hour extends until 7pm, featuring wines by the glass from just S$10 and pints of draft beers from S$10.

Well Collective is located at Blk 418 Northshore Drive 02-11/12, 418 Northshore Dr, #2 Northshore Plaza, Singapore 820418, p. +65 6979 6442. Open Mon-Thu 12pm–10pm, Fri-Sun 10am–10pm.

Plain Vanilla (Tiong Bahru)

Nestled in the charming Tiong Bahru estate, Plain Vanilla beckons you to immerse yourself in a haven of delightful offerings. With the space transformed into a bright and open sanctuary, natural light streams through a skylight, creating an inviting atmosphere.

Explore their extensive array of freshly baked goods and a scrumptious daily brunch menu featuring delights like the Smashed Avocado Toast (S$22), Banana Nutella Toast (S$14), and the seasonal special Bread Pudding (S$15) drizzled with Gula Melaka Syrup. Additionally, complement your meal with their Allpress Coffee and other house-made beverages.

Plain Vanilla is located at 1D Yong Siak St, Singapore 168641, p. +65 8363 7614. Open daily, 7.30am–7pm.

Dewgather

With its captivating dusky pink tones and glass canopy, there’s no question that Dewgather is a stunner. This Melbourne-inspired cafe in Buona Vista offers more than just good looks — behind its undulating three-metre-long bar, indulge in a culinary experience that transcends the usual brunch staples, such as the Hummus In The Pan ($18) and Sweet Potato Fries with Chilli Mayo (S$11).

Accompany your meal with an assortment of expertly brewed coffee, teas, and refreshing kombuchas. With a handful of power points available, we could happily linger there all day.

Dewgather is located at 1 Vista Exchange Green, #01-46 The Star Vista, Singapore 138617, p. +65 8043 8398. Open daily 8am–10pm.

Genius Central

No worries about snagging a coveted charging point at Genius Central — you’ll find nearly one socket for every seat scattered around this sprawling workspace. This cafe is built for serious hustling, and you’ll find everything from cosy single-person tables to long desks perfect for meetings.

There’s a medley of nourishing grub to keep your mind sharp — Longevity Bowls (S$18++) packed with greens and grains, organic brunch fare, plus spice lattes and fresh juices to sip on. Those going vegan or gluten-free will have plenty to pick from too.

Genius Central is located at #01-01, 7-13 Amoy Street, Far East Square, Singapore 049949, p. +65 8940 1200. Open Mon-Thu 8am–8.30pm, Fri-Sat 8am–9.30pm, Sun 8am–4pm.

Afterglow

A delightful gem along the streets of Keong Siak, Afterglow offers a complete plant-based menu tailored for those who prefer vegan or gluten-free options.

When you step into the café, you’re embraced by the enticing aroma of freshly baked goods, and natural light streams in from floor to ceiling, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Their offerings include inventive dishes like their Lentil Flaxseed Nuggets (S$10), Smoked Stack Burger (S$23) featuring veggie or bean patties, and more, providing a greener and cleaner alternative for your dining pleasure.

Afterglow is located at 24 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089131, p. +65 6224 8921. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-10pm. Closed on Sun.

SYIP

If you like your surroundings as distraction-free as possible, SYIP takes minimalism to the next level. This all-white café is all subtle curves and raw concrete accents, haloed with serene light from the large skylight overhead. The only colour here comes from the menu, with signature latte indulgences like Matcha Strawberry (S$7.50) and Matcha Yuzu (S$7) to ‘syip’ on.

For grub, think elevated brunch staples like the Burrata Open-Faced Toast (S$22) and hearty Japanese rice bowls such as Wagyu Beef (S$20). Seating is strictly walk-in only, so get there early to snag your spot.

SYIP is located at 79 Owen Rd, Singapore 218895, p. +65 8770 9079. Open Tues-Sun 9am–6pm. Closed on Mon.

Runes

Discover the tranquility of Runes Cafe, where stunning floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, creating a delightful glasshouse vibe. The large and spacious interiors, coupled with free Wi-Fi and ample power points, make it the perfect spot for a comfortable and productive experience.

Delight your taste buds with an assortment of pastries, sandwiches, and pastas. Additionally, Runes provides a diverse range of drinks, including refreshing cold brews, specialty teas, and bubbly sodas.

Runes is located at 28 Biopolis Rd, Level 1 Wilmar International Ltd, Singapore 138568. Open Mon-Fri 8.00am–4.00pm.

The Ritual

Turn your stressful grind into a soothing ritual at this pastel-and-cream oasis. The Ritual aims to be a refuge from our fast-paced daily lives, and it’s doing it right with wholesome, MSG-free comfort foods seasoned with raw sugar and mineral-rich Himalayan salt.

Treat yourself to a hit of wellness with their Energise (S$9) cold-pressed juice, then get your protein fix with mains like Barramundi with Homemade Sambal (S$28). With peaceful vibes and enough power points to go around, it’s easy to find your focus here.

The Ritual is located at Alocassia Apartments, 383 Bukit Timah Road, #01-09B, Singapore 259727. Open daily 8am–6.30pm.

6 Letter Brunch

Run by the same folks behind 6 Letters Coffee in Tanjong Katong, 6 Letter Brunch is a sight for sore eyes with its leafy plants and vintage bicycles. Snag a seat by the handful of power sockets dotting the walls, and power up with their recently launched cold brews in intriguing flavours like Coconut Coffee.

The all-day brunch menu is sprawling to say the least, with a whole section devoted to their moreish house-made rosti alone — from Baked Salmon Rosti (S$23) to Smoked Duck (S$21). Their all-day brunch is just as tempting, whether you’re going savoury with Arabiki Sausage (S$12) or sweet with their Nutty Banana Croissant (S$12).

6 Letter Brunch is located at 103 Frankel Ave, Singapore 458225, p. +65 8366 0168. Open Sun-Wed 8am–8pm, Thu-Sat 8am–9pm.

Old Hen Coffee Bar

Another Farrer Park gem, Old Hen Coffee Bar is a favourite haunt among cold brew lovers in the know. You’ll have no problem getting work done at this sleek, minimalist cafe — not with smooth bottles of Cold Brew Black (S$6.50) and White Coffee (S$6.90), Dark Cocoa (S$6.90), and Matcha Milk (S$7.50) to get your gears turning.

The Rangoon Road stretch is lined with great brunch spots, but we reckon Old Hen’s lineup of comforts like Pulled Pork Pita (S$16) and soft-boiled egg-topped Avocado On Toast (S$14) work just as well.

Old Hen Coffee Bar is located at 88 Rangoon Rd, #01-03, Singapore 218374, p. +65 6341 5458. Open daily 9.30am–6.30pm.

Oriole Coffee + Bar

Situated in the heart of Orchard Road, Oriole Coffee + Bar has garnered a devoted following for its meticulously crafted coffee, unique signature beverages, and an international menu brimming with comforting dishes.

Your taste buds are in for a treat with offerings like their Spicy Calamari (S$18) infused with pickled chilli pepper, the indulgent Oriole Truffle Burger (S$26), and the delectable Spicy Crabmeat Capellini ($28). Furthermore, treat yourself to a revitalising break on a busy workday with a cup of their signature brewed coffee, the Taisho (S$7.5++), a name that reminisces a Japanese era when cold brew became renowned for its bold flavour and rich taste.

Oriole Coffee + Bar is located at 96 Somerset Rd, #01-01, Singapore 238163, p. +65 9248 1972. Open Mon-Fri 11am-10.30pm, Sat 10am-11.30pm, Sun 10am-9.30pm.

Penny University

With its community-focused origins and a commitment to serving the finest coffee, Penny University stands as a specialty coffeehouse and roastery. Their offerings include all-day breakfast, brunch items, and delectable finger foods like the hearty Penny’s Breakfast (S$21) and the addictive Truffle Nori Fries (S$12).

If you’re seeking your java fix, their signature Muddy Espresso with Ice Cold Milk (S$5.50) is guaranteed to tantalise your taste buds with excitement.

Penny University is located at 17 Jalan Klapa, Singapore 199329, p. +65 8727 1395. Open Mon-Wed and Sun 8am-5pm, Thu-Sat 8am-10pm.

Group Therapy (Cross Street Exchange)

Founded as a collective events space on Duxton Road, Group Therapy has become a beloved local hotspot within the CBD area. In 2020, it underwent a relocation to Cross Street Exchange, where it maintains its identity as both a café and an events space.

Embracing the essence of comfort, they offer delectable dishes like the Salmon Mentaiko Bowl (S$25) and delightful beverages such as the Roasted Almond Latte (S$7). The vision of Group Therapy is to cultivate an environment where interpersonal connections are fostered, nurturing shared values and ideals.

Group Therapy is located at 181 South Bridge Rd, #01-05 & #K1-04, Singapore 058743, p. +65 6222 2554. Open Mon-Thu 8am–6pm, Fri-Sat 8am–10pm, Sun 8am-5pm.

The Coffee Academics (Raffles City)

The Coffee Academics is a haven for individuals seeking refuge from the bustling metropolis, providing a serene oasis infused with the aroma of coffee. It’s an ideal workspace for those who appreciate tranquility. Their diverse food menu features heartwarming dishes such as The Academics Breakfast (S$28), Umami Pasta (S$22), and Crispy Fish Fillet Tacos (S$22).

They also offer specialty coffee options, from their Hand Poured Coffee (S$9.70+) to the refreshing and effervescent Espresso Soda (S$8.10++) making it your go-to destination to fulfil your caffeine cravings and achieve your brunch goals with their globally-inspired menu.

The Coffee Academics is located at Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road #B1 #12, Singapore 179103, p. +65 6266 0560. Open daily 8am-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.