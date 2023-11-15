Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons opens first outlet in Singapore, here's how you can get free latte for 6 months

Something's brewing over at VivoCity.

Iconic Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons will make its debut in Singapore this Friday (Nov 17), with its first outlet in VivoCity.

With more than 5,700 outlets worldwide, the well-known franchise is set to bring a taste of Canada to our shores.

Whether its a regular cafe latte or something more festive like the maple cinnamon latte, coffee lovers can expect its signature coffee beverages brewed from 100 per cent premium Arabica beans.

The menu will also include a diverse selection of sourdough melts and baked goods, including the beloved bite-sized donut confection known as Timbits.

If you're keen on something with a distinctly local twist, Tim Hortons has got you covered as well, with menu items such as iced oolong tea refreshers and ondeh ondeh cake slices.

The products served do not contain pork or lard, and Tim Hortons is currently applying for halal certification.

Want free latte for 6 months?

In celebration of its first Singapore outlet, Tim Hortons is offering a host of eye-catching deals, including one where you're entitled to a cuppa on them for six months.

All you have to do is be the first 100 guests daily from Nov 17 to Nov 19.

These customers will enjoy a regular cafe latte for free every week for six months.

On Nov 17, the 101st to 200th customer will receive exclusive Tim Hortons merchandise while the 30 best-dressed customers will receive an exclusive Tim Hortons swag box worth up to $80.

If you missed out on these exclusive deals, not to worry as there's a promotion that is always on.

Customers who download the Tim Hortons app and sign up will receive a regular cafe latte for free.

Following the launch in VivoCity, Tim Hortons is set to open more outlets in Nex, One Raffles Place and Suntec City over the coming months.

Vaibhav Punj, chief executive of MGCA Cafe, the parent company of the master franchisee of Tim Hortons in Singapore, told The Straits Times that Tim Hortons wants to "quickly get into Tampines, Jurong, Punggol".

Address: VivoCity #01-207, 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

