Melbourne's The Pancake Parlour debuts in Singapore at Surrey Hills Grocer's new outlet

If you've been to the land of down under before, you may have indulged yourself with some sweet treats from The Pancake Parlour, which has 11 outlets scattered across Melbourne.

Good news for fans: They're now in Singapore.

The Australian establishment's menu items can be enjoyed at local cafe chain Surrey Hills Grocer's new, pet-friendly outlet at The Woodleigh Mall, which opens on Saturday (Nov 4).

This collaboration will be the first international venture for The Pancake Parlour, which has been around for more than half a century, reported BNN Australia.

Founder of Surrey Hills Grocer, Pang Gek Teng, was the woman who made this happen, and she negotiated an exclusive licence for this to work.

And she did so because of nostalgia.

Gek Teng actually used to run a grain bowl business in Melbourne before founding Surrey Hills Grocer.

While there, she was a regular at The Pancake Parlour and made many fond memories.

In fact, she was so determined to bring the brand to Singapore that she used photos and write-ups recounting her experiences to persuade them.

Singaporean chefs flew to Aussie for training

To ensure that the Singapore audience will get the most authentic experience possible, Surrey Hills Grocer flew their head chefs from the Woodleigh and Raffles City outlets to The Pancake Parlour headquarters in Melbourne for two weeks, reported BNN Australia.

There, the chefs learned how to replicate the signature pancakes using The Pancake Parlour's dry buttermilk pancake mix that's imported directly from Melbourne.

But while the recipe of the pancakes will remain true to that of their Australian counterpart, the presentation will be tailored to the Singaporean market.

The menu will feature six sweet or savoury pancakes, but as of the time of writing, no details of the dishes are available.

Judging from the menu of their Australian outlets, some items we may expect to see are the Salted Caramel Crunch Pancake, Original Lemon and Sugar Pancake, and Cheese and Potato Pancake.

Win tickets to Aussie

The Surrey Hills Grocer's is Asia's first grocer and cafe for consumers and pets.

To celebrate their opening, visitors can stand a chance to win plane tickets to Melbourne from Nov 4 to 5.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CymmSYLyJm1/[/embed]

The lucky winner will also get two tickets for the Mornington Train Ride.

Apart from that, the little ones who are aged 10 years and below will get a free kids meal.

Address: 11 Bidadari Park Dr, #01-52/53, Singapore 367803

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

