3 Aussie-style cafes in Singapore for wholesome meals

Whether a hearty breakfast, light lunch, wholesome snack or nutritious dinner, these spots serve up food that's good for you.

Even better - it's all superbly fresh, flavourful and filling.

Terra Madre

Smashed avocado with vine leaf verde; grilled grass-fed lamb chops. PHOTO: Terra Madre

Tucked away at 71 Loewen Road, Dempsey Hill, the charming Terra Madre is a one-stop-shop for organic and natural foods.

Launched in September 2021, the brand's ethos is to showcase high quality, affordable and accessible natural and organic products in Singapore. It's also one of the largest organic and natural food retail stores in town.

The adjoining restaurant is an airy space that offers a deliciously healthy, Australian-inspired menu. Early birds can get there at 8am for breakfast: Munch on a grilled mushroom toastie with cashew cheese pesto, or indulge in ricotta hotcakes with smoked pecan crumble, caramelised orange and organic maple syrup.

For lunch, salads and vegetables come with a choice of protein. Try the gochujang baked salmon with yuzu and miso or grilled grass-fed lamb chops with herbs and lemon oil. All great for fuelling your energy.

PHOTO: Terra Madre

The dinner menu features a range of "small plates" including burrata salad with poached pear; butternut hummus with dukkah; and grilled prawns.

The generously portioned "large plates" are perfect for sharing; highly recommended is the succulent whole red snapper, grilled in banana leaf and perked up with Caribbean spices, basil oil and piquant mango salsa.

Organic spatchcock chicken livened up with mint labneh, peri peri sauce, coriander, charred lime and mint is another superb creation.

After your meal, browse the store offerings, which include pantry essentials, organic beverages, confectionery, baking ingredients, speciality products like truffles, oils, spices, vinegars, and household items.

Terra Madre has an extensive range of over 1,000 products and will continue to expand its merchandise. This includes its cheese selection which leans towards artisan, organic, and vegan options as well as organic and vegan ice creams.

www.terramadre.com.sg

The Whole Kitchen

PHOTO: The Whole Kitchen

After opening its successful outlet at Katong, The Whole Kitchen launched its CBD Bakery Cafe in October 2021 at 120 Robinson Road. Founders, Susan Soulard (culinary director) and Anne Swain (resident health coach) ensure the food's not just healthy, but freshly made and flavourful.

Besides being gluten-free, dishes are low in sugar and made from natural ingredients. The cafe also caters to different dietary needs by offering dairy-free, vegan, paleo, grain-free, low carb and keto-friendly options.

The owners take it one step further by making their own condiments and sauces such as their peanut butter, tomato kasundi and berry chia jam.

Mumbai sandwich, granola bowl. PHOTO: The Whole Kitchen

Start your day with a granola bowl topped with natural Greek yoghurt or coconut yoghurt, or fill up with the keto smoked salmon tartine and banana toastie with peanut butter and hazelnut cacao butter.

For lunch, you can build your own toast. Not inspired to create your own?

Take the easier route and order the Saigon Chicken - turmeric baguette filled with organic chicken, pumpkin pate, pickle and Thai basil, or the toasted Mumbai sandwich with chaat masala, cheese, coriander chutney and tomato kasundi.

Also, check out The Whole Kitchen's new "grab n go" concept. If you're feeling peckish, pick up some cakes and muffins, or nut mixes.

This CBD outlet is open Mondays to Fridays, from 7.30am to 4pm.

https://thewholekitchen.com.sg/

Carrotsticks & Cravings

Stanley Weekend Special. PHOTO: Carrotsticks & Cravings

Carrotsticks & Cravings, another Aussie-inspired cafe, has become so popular that it introduced its CBD space last August. The brand has outlets at Robertson Quay and Dempsey, too.

The casual-chic cafe at 5 Stanley Street features dishes that can be customised for vegetarians, vegans or those who are on gluten-free and even paleo diets.

Kick off the morning with a hearty shakshouka brimming with spicy Mediterranean red sauce, and paired with poached egg and grilled sourdough. Or for a quick bite, tuck into the signature Acai Berry Bowl with either peanut butter granola or coconut topping.

Lunchtime salads include Keto Chicken Avo Salad with mesclun and tomato, laden with chicken breast, avocado, crumbled feta cheese, roasted walnuts and lemon herb dressing.

PHOTO: Carrotsticks & Cravings

Also, check out the outlet-exclusive Stanley Weekend Special for two ($46). The substantial breakfast platter showcases both Australian and Israeli flavours.

You'll be served two freshly-baked cream cheese puff pastries, oven-roasted eggplant served on homemade hummus, bite-sized falafel patties, avocado with feta, Israeli salad, and a side of smoked salmon or chicken leg ham.

This wholesome breakfast is also complemented with a sourdough bread basket, choice of two eggs and two coffees. Customers can opt for alternative milk options such as almond, coconut, oat, soy and skimmed.

And if you must, elevate your weekend with a glass of prosecco or rose (add on $8). Head there from 8am to 5pm to fill up on all the natural goodness.

https://www.carrotsticksandcravings.com

This article was first published in The Peak.