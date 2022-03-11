Qi Yuwu created ginseng and goji berry ice creams and he's giving them out for free — here's why

Here's the scoop on what Qi Yuwu has been up to lately — creating his very own ice creams.

The 45-year-old actor will be launching two ice cream flavours — ginseng and goji berry — in collaboration with home-grown gelato cafe Monarchs & Milkweed, he announced on Instagram on Thursday (March 10).

The tie-up is "purely to give back to fans", Yuwu told 8world, sharing that he will be giving out free scoops of ice cream to 100 lucky fans on March 18.

The event will be held at the cafe from 8pm to 9pm and pre-registration is required. To sign up, simply fill in your details here.

"I felt that everyone is passively adapting to the new normal during the pandemic. Over time, it seems that there is no more vitality and joy," Yuwu told the Chinese news site.

"In addition, with the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict, there are too many bad things. So I wanted to do something to make everyone happy."

It took him just a day to come up with the flavours and another three to four days to work on the mouthfeel, Yuwu said, sharing that he was inspired by the refreshing smell of ginseng and his own love for goji berries.

For now, fans' only chance of sampling Yuwu's creations will be at the event as he has no immediate plans to sell his ice creams. However, he is "not ruling out" the possibility, he said, sharing that it will depend on whether fans like the flavours.

ALSO READ: Qi Yuwu won't act in supernatural shows because of ghost stories he heard when he first arrived in Singapore

kimberlylim@asiaone.com