Beyond the gym: Outdoor workouts to boost your fitness routine

It's a brand-new year, which means it should get you thinking: how else can I revamp my life? If your current gym routine is starting to feel stale, it may be time to zhng your workout habits. Consider adding some outdoor sessions to your fitness regime — after all, we have some pretty cool parks courtesy of NEA, don't cha think?

But it's so hot outdoors!

Now, before you dismiss the thought of sweating it out under the relentless sunlight, hear me out. Taking your workout outdoors doesn't mean you have to exercise at 12pm in the afternoon when the sun is at its hottest. You can always opt for early morning or in the evening when conditions are more forgiving.

Outdoor workouts come with its own set of benefits, such as getting your daily dose of Vitamin D the natural way. Being surrounded by all that greenery also lifts your spirits and invigorates your mind.

Not to mention, having a variety of scenery and terrains does help in distracting yourself from the physical exertion of your workout — which is why I'd always pick running outdoors over clocking a 5k on a treadmill indoors with only a screen to stare at. Nevertheless, remember to stay hydrated and slap on some sunscreen so that you don't get chao ta.

Feel at ohm outdoors

Oftentimes, yoga is practiced indoors here in Singapore, but there's no good reason why one can't find tranquillity in their practice while being one with nature.

Yogis, you'll be spoilt for choice as you can join classes such as this against some of the most stunning backdrops in Singapore or just browse from the various outdoor yoga events on EventBrite.

Workouts can be a beach, but not when you're there

Build that beach bod you've always been dreaming about by being at the scene itself and engaging in water sports. Take up stand-up paddle boarding for (literally) a balanced fitness routine at Ola Beach Club in Sentosa, or go with the flow at Singapore Wake Park in East Coast Park with some adrenaline-pumping wakeboarding action. Want something that will build your endurance?

Then give kayaking a try at KOKOMO Beach Club (multiple locations including Pasir Ris, Sembawang & Sentosa), where they host sea expeditions so that you can take in all of nature's wonders while burning off that nasi lemak you ate yesterday.

Elevate your fitness level with the help of nature

Although we are a small island nation, we are certainly blessed with some terrains that allow us to tweak our workout and up our game. Wanting to train those glutes so you can look good for bae? Then a ride up Mount Faber on your bike should do the trick. The steep climb increases your heart rate for real and promises a good caloric burn when you reach the top.

If cycling is not your cup of tea, you could also try trail running at MacRitchie Reservoir Park or Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. The elevation will be challenging at first if you're used to running on flat ground, but your endurance level will improve over time.

Remember to get a good pair of trail running shoes as these are meant to cushion the blows from the uneven surfaces you run on. Don't just rely on your usual running shoes as you may get knee pain from those bumps over the long run.

Get the fam together outside, stat

Grinding through a workout alone is tougher than when you have people around you working towards one common goal. Aside from being a great way to bond, working out together in a group also helps to motivate and spur people on when the going gets tough.

We have an abundance of natural spaces such as East Coast Park, Botanic Gardens or even Marina Barrage where groups can workout together. You could do HIIT together, pitch a makeshift badminton net and start playing matches or get a game of frisbee in.

I had a group of friends who did Muay Thai together outdoors in a public park — all we had to bring were some gloves and pads.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.