Protectors of our skies, and other airborne marvels at Singapore Airshow 2024

The Singapore Airshow 2024 is set to take flight at the Changi Exhibition Centre from Feb 20 to 25, promising aviation enthusiasts an exhilarating experience.

Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia, the organiser of the Singapore Airshow, expressed excitement about the flying performances, emphasising their significance as a key highlight of the event.

Prepare to be enthralled by a total of eight spectacular aerial displays featuring both military and commercial aircraft. The diverse line-up includes flypasts from six air forces and two commercial companies, making it the largest gathering of foreign flying teams in the history of the Singapore Airshow.

Here are some things not to be missed at this year's event:

1. Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s aerial manoeuvres, static displays, and more

SG pride comes in the form of the RSAF’s Integrated Aerial Display team, featuring the F-15SG fighter jet and the AH-64D Apache attack helicopter. Experience the seamless coordination and impressive capabilities of these cutting-edge aircraft.

The F-15SGs, a cornerstone of the RSAF’s fighter fleet since 2009, remain indispensable for meeting operational needs. Chief of Air Force Major-General (MG) Kelvin Khong underscores the commitment to continuously review platform capabilities, refreshing them when necessary and opportune to align with evolving operational requirements.

MG Khong emphasises the AH-64D Apache Helicopter’s enduring versatility, describing it as a multi-mission aircraft that excels in various scenarios, including day and night operations, and against threats from air, land, and sea, regardless of weather conditions.

“The RSAF has been operating the AH-64D since 1999 and it continues to play an important role for SAF,” says MG Khong, adding that “the RSAF will embark on a Life Extension Programme (LEP) for our AH-64Ds to ensure it remains operationally ready beyond 2030”.

As for the RSAF's static display, here's the impressive line-up of nine platforms you can expect:

F-15SG fighter aircraft, which will feature the RSAF55 tail flash in commemoration of the RSAF’s 55th anniversary in 2023

F-16 fighter aircraft

AH-64D Apache Helicopter

Hermes 450

Heron 1 UAV

A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), which was deployed on Nov 30, 2023 with a humanitarian package to provide relief for civilians in Gaza

H225M helicopter

CH-47F helicopter

Aster 30 Missile System

In addition, interactive exhibition booths will give you an insight into the RSAF's accomplishments, ongoing initiatives, and future aspirations, providing a comprehensive overview of the Air Force’s vital role in Singapore’s defence. Go, Singapore!

2. International allure

The roster of flying teams includes the Royal Australian Air Force’s Roulettes (shown above), the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter, and the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles (also shown above). These international participants bring a global flair to the skies over Singapore, offering a diverse and thrilling display of aerial prowess.

3. Indian Air Force's Sarang

Making its debut at the Singapore Airshow, the Indian Air Force's Sarang helicopter display team will showcase its aerobatic manoeuvres, adding a fresh and dynamic element to the event. Get ready for breathtaking stunts and precision flying from this renowned squad.

4. United States Air Force's B-52 Stratofortress

A true icon of military aviation, the United States Air Force’s B-52 Stratofortress will grace the skies with a powerful flypast on 22 Feb. Don’t miss the chance to witness the sheer magnitude and strength of this legendary aircraft.

5. C919: A maiden flight

For the first time at the Singapore Airshow, the C919, a narrow-body airliner developed by Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC, will take to the skies. Witness history in the making as this groundbreaking aircraft makes its debut at Asia’s most influential aerospace and defence event.

6. Airbus A350-1000 Aerial Display

Commercial plane enthusiasts, rejoice! Airbus' A350-1000 will return to the Singapore Airshow, showcasing its remarkable combination of grace and efficiency. Marvel at the advanced technology and design that make this aircraft a true standout in the aviation world.

Flying schedule

Flying displays will take place once a day at 12.30pm on Feb 20, and at 11.30am on Feb 21 and 22.

During Weekend@Airshow (formerly known as Public Days), catch the action twice a day at 11.30am and 2.30pm on Feb 24 and 25.

Schedules and timings are subject to change, so stay updated by checking the Singapore Airshow website for the latest information.

Livestream

Watch the Roaring Skies 2024 livestream at singaporeairshowlive.gov.sg, or on Mindef's Facebook page and YouTube channel:

Day 1: Feb 20, 2024 (Tue), from 12.20pm*

Day 2: Feb 24, 2024 (Sat), from 11.20am*

*Timings subject to change

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.