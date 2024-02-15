Are you ready for disruptions? Singapore launches Exercise SG Ready on Total Defence Day

The nation's first islandwide Total Defence exercise, Exercise SG Ready, was officially launched by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Feb 15) at the Total Defence Day Commemoration Event (TDDCE).

"Are you ready for disruptions?" is the question posed by Exercise SG Ready, as part of their efforts to get Singaporeans prepared for times of crises and disruptions.

The exercise, which runs till Feb 29, will involve over 500 educational, community, commercial and government organisations that will participate in simulated attacks on Singapore.

Total Defence Day is commemorated on February 15 each year – the same day that Singapore fell to the Japanese in 1942 during World War II.

Urging Singaporeans to renew and strengthen their commitment towards Total Defence, DPM Wong said in a video message that "the most critical factor in upholding our security is the determination and will of our people".

"All of us have a part to play to defend Singapore. Together, we can be ready, resilient and strong," DPM Wong stated.

He added that Total Defence remains crucial in our next phase of nation building as our external environment becomes more complex and volatile.

Speaking at the event held at South Bridge Tower in Beach Road, Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen reiterated the need for Total Defence amid a volatile global security landscape.

Dr Ng, who was guest of honour at the launch, cited examples such as the war in Europe — "possibly in the Middle East if the Israel-Hamas conflict widens", as well as trouble brewing in Asia, "in our backyard, if US and China come to blows".

He highlighted how in Europe, some countries had forgotten that self-defence "cannot be summoned up when you need it most".

Stressing the importance of Singaporeans in playing their part for the defence of Singapore, Dr Ng said that Exercise SG Ready "is a very small slice that tests various pillars of our Total Defence".

"Total Defence needs to be a constant endeavour, a collective and continuous effort of all Singaporeans, in good times and bad. If we can do that, then Singapore can remain independent, strong and secure.

"What happened on 15 February 1942, when our country capitulated, will not happen again," he added.

To commemorate the nation's 40 years of Total Defence, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also took to Facebook on Thursday encouraging Singaporeans to play a part in keeping the country safe and strong in times of disruptions and crises.

"Let's all do our part for Total Defence!" PM Lee wrote in his post.

More than 500 organisations involved in Total Defence exercise

From Feb 15 to 29, Exercise SG Ready will simulate attacks on Singapore using a variety of hybrid security threats from an anonymous aggressor deploying cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns and drones against various targets.

There will also be simulated disruptions to power, water or food supply at some schools on Feb 15 and 16. Emergency food supplies and water will be provided during this time.

More than 500 educational, community, commercial and government organisations will be involved in the exercise, according to a press statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Community facilities and commercial and government buildings will also take turns to run simulated disruptions as part of the exercise over two weeks.

The simulated disruptions include temporary stoppage of escalators and air-conditioners on various days, while 20 prominent public buildings such as the Treasury, Supreme Court, National Heritage Board museums, Esplanade Theatres and Suntec Convention Centre will switch off their facade lighting to simulate a blackout caused by a cyber attack on the power grid.

More information on the locations and dates of the simulated disruptions for Exercise SG Ready can be found on the SGReadygowhere website.

