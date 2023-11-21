Singaporeans shouldn't take Total Defence for granted amid peace and busy lives, says Ix Shen

Singaporeans are a busy bunch, but when push comes to shove, will we be too busy to protect our nation?

"It's very easy to take Total Defence for granted, because it's very easy for anyone to slip into the mentality that it's someone else's problem — this is the reality of life," Ix Shen said.

He added that it is understandable that this mindset might be hard to shake, however.

"After experiencing decades of peace and prosperity, this is also very difficult to shake off because we all have busy lives, so I think this is our biggest struggle," he said.

In order to change that mentality, Singaporeans ought to have more interest in regional and international geopolitics, Shen urged, cautioning that "being ill-informed is just as dangerous as being misinformed".

The former actor was one of 218 award recipients at the Total Defence Awards Ceremony held at Raffles City Convention Centre on Monday (Nov 20), and spoke with the media that evening.

He received the NS Advocate Award (Individual) for sharing his experiences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and using that to inform Singaporeans about national defence. Shen, whose wife is Ukrainian, was living in Kyiv when Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Total Defence comprises six pillars — military, civil, economic, social, digital and psychological defence.

Singapore 'target-rich country': Ng Eng Hen

As conflicts and tensions abroad rise, the event's guest-of-honour, Dr Ng Eng Hen shared that Singapore is at risk too.

"Singapore, with its multi-ethnic groups and multinational companies and agencies, is considered a target-rich country," the defence minister said.

However, he also explained that he is heartened by how many youths today have "bought into" the concept of Total Defence.

Citing data from polls, Ng said that nine of 10 youth respondents shared they would play a part in defending our nation, even if it meant some sacrifice on their part.

"I think the theme is actually universal, that unless the citizens of any country can come together to mount a strong total defence, that country is at risk of losing their independence and way of life.

"If you as a citizen don't protect Singapore, then no one else will and you will lose it."

