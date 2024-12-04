Bigger and more muscular: All-new BMW X3 now available in Singapore

The all-new BMW X3 is now available for sale in Singapore. The fourth-generation version of BMW's best-selling SUV was previewed to the media on Nov 20, and will be on display at the Singapore Motorshow in January.

The new X3 will be offered with three variants at launch, namely the X3 20 xDrive, the X3 20 xDrive M Sport, and the high performance X3 M50 xDrive. Other variants may join the lineup at a later date, but BMW did not disclose further details on future product availability.

What's new about the X3?

The latest version of the X3 has been completely redesigned, and is now bigger than its predecessor. The car now measures 4,755mm long and 1,920mm wide, an increase of 34mm and 29mm respectively. The height of the car has been reduced by 25mm to 1,660mm though, giving it a sportier and more aggressive stance.

The overall look is now muscular than before, with the prominently flared wheel arches complementing the wider track to create a rugged impression. The slim headlights and T-shaped rear taillights further sets the car apart from its predecessor, while the trademark BMW Kidney Grille has also been given a major reworking, and now features a combination of vertical and diagonal bars for the X3 20 xDrive variants.

The interior of the X3 has been given an extensive revamp, and features the BMW Curved Display and Interaction Bar functions that have been seen in recent new BMW models. A key highlight is the lighting element that forms a border around the controls on the door, surrounding the door opener and air vent adjusters.

Power for the X3 xDrive 20 models comes from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 190hp and 310Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds.

The X3 M50 xDrive meanwhile has a 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that develops 398hp and 540Nm of torque, giving it a 0-100km/h acceleration of 4.6 seconds. It also comes with performance enhancements such as Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, variable sport steering, M Sport brakes, 21-inch alloy wheels and an M Sport differential integrated into the rear axle.

The new BMW X3 is now available on sale in Singapore, with pricing starting at $336,888 with COE (as of December 2024) for the X3 20 xDrive. The M Sport version meanwhile retails for $348,888 with COE, while the top-spec X3 M50 xDrive will cost you $439,888 with COE.

[[nid:697212]]

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.