'Biggest impulse purchase ever': Couple explain why they bought first house after just 1 viewing

From non-negotiable factors like location to practicality, finding a dream home can be a long and arduous task.

However, for this young couple, Josiah and Haze, their journey to owning a first home was slightly different.

After just one viewing, they knew it was the 'one' and bought the house.

Last Thursday (Aug 3), Haze, who goes by Hei.glorious on social media app Lemon8, shared why she and her fiance needed just one viewing before deciding to buy the house.

"Our biggest impulse purchase ever," she said.

When discussions on potential first homes came about, Josiah and Haze felt like there were three options available to them — Built-To-Order (BTO) flats, Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) or the resale market.

They weren't too keen on BTO flats as that did not fit their timeline. The couple is getting married in March next year and would ideally want a space of their own after.

That would not be possible with the BTO flat option due to the waiting period.

Haze mentioned how they've actually been unsuccessful when applying for the SBF. Again, the issue of time would crop up even if they were successful in the SBF.

And since the couple weren't too keen on renting a place, their first home would have to be a resale flat.

Ticked all the boxes

Before even thinking of dream homes, Haze and Josiah stated it was important to have a budget.

"Price is definitely an important factor for us," they said.

The couple advises other homebuyers to use the HDB budget calculator available online.

It'll be handy in helping them better understand the price range of houses which they can afford.

In their case, the listing price of the first unit they visited was "fairly reasonable" when compared to others in the same area.

The price and location of the home cannot be confirmed at the time of writing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Haze and Josiah for more information.

Apart from timeline and financial constraints, location was another big factor.

Ideally, their dream home would be in close proximity to the family and offers nearby access to the public transport system.

"Don't want to be sweating by the time we get to the MRT," the couple cheekily explained.

Something other couples might overlook when searching for a new home is the surrounding amenities.

Or in this case, the number of nearby grocery stores as Haze and Josiah cooks together so this was important to them.

"We looked around and saw the area has about three different supermarkets within walking distance," they said.

With their main factors — affordability, location, timeline — met, the couple was happy to submit an offer after that first viewing.

The entire process, from negotiation to key collection, took roughly three to four months.

"We always dreamed of staying in such a space [and] can’t wait to host our lovely family and friends here in the future."

