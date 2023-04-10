Influencer Nicole Liel gives tips on how she purchased a BTO flat in her early 20s

Adulting can be a pain in the neck, but nothing says you're all grown up like owning your first home.

What ramps up the anxiety for some is seeing how other Singaporeans have effortlessly managed to do it in their early 20s.

Entrepreneur and content creator Nicole Chen, better known as Nicole Liel, is 25 and has already secured her five-room BTO flat in Yishun.

She'd already provided an iconic moment in last year's National Day Parade when she thanked HDB for providing her with a queue number for her future home.

Last Friday (April 7), Nicole and her best friend Sheikha Alsagoff uploaded a YouTube video with tips on adulting and buying your first BTO flat.

In Nicole's case, she mentioned how she and her partner tried balloting for a house "a lot of times" and there was a sense of relief when they secured their Yishun flat.

Being willing to compromise

The first tip Nicole had for potential homeowners was to be willing to compromise.

"I just want to say I entered this [purchasing a house] with a whole long list of demands," she said.

Her original demands ranged from wanting a unit on the top floor, unblocked views and a block that was near the expressway.

However, she soon realised that wanting the perfect home would likely delay the time it takes to own one.

Nicole was keen on moving out of her family home fast so "there are just some things" she had to compromise on.

She added: "As long as it didn't have an obvious deal breaker, I was willing to compromise."

Dealing with your finances

Whatever home you end up purchasing, it is very likely to be the biggest purchase you've ever made so there's no running away from the issue of money.

Although Nicole has two streams of income, she makes it a point to make sure she base her expenditure on one while saving the other.

"So the eyelash business money right, I die, die, don't touch at all," she stated.

Income generated from the business enters her saving bank account that she "don't even see".

Out of sight, out of mind, right?

Over time, the savings would accumulate and this would ease the burden when paying off the loan payments for the house.

This method of saving up is still applicable to those who don't have dual income.

It's all about putting aside a set amount of money monthly and having a lot of discipline.

Staying on the topic of money, one thing Nicole would advise is not to make the downpayment in cash.

She was planning on using card payment to pay her $30,000 BTO flat downpayment, but found out her card had a $9,000 limit.

Thankfully, a good friend swooped in to lend her some money.

"Honestly, shout out to Leah. Sister just gave me $9,000 just like that," Nicole shared.

Miss (and Mr) independent

Beyond the tips on navigating that first home purchase, Nicole and Sheikha discuss a crucial aspect of getting your own pad — living independently.

While she mentioned how moving out was a priority, Nicole wondered if she was taking for granted the time spent with family like her mum.

"But I think I will 100 per cent miss my sister," she exclaimed.

Not for the reasons you might predict though.

The 25-year-old admitted that currently, it's actually her sister who does her laundry and bedsheets.

For Nicole's sake, let's hope her partner wouldn't mind picking up laundry and bedsheet duties in their spanking-new Yishun BTO flat.

ALSO READ: Buying your first home? Here's what Preetipls says you need to know

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.