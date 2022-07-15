From bikinis to beer mugs: This balloon artist doesn't entertain just kids with his creations

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there.

If the term "balloon artist" conjures up images of children's parties and inflatable dogs, you wouldn't be wrong.

But 29-year-old Bryan Tan would have you know that he's got way more tricks up his sleeve — or in his binder.

That's right, the Certified Balloon Artist (CBA) carries around a binder packed with an assortment of specialty balloons. (It's easier for him to flip through and locate his desired balloons, he explains.)

When we first meet him, he's also toting a luggage-sized case filled with a myriad of long balloons and an electric pump. In a matter of minutes and with a few deft movements, he's decorated our drab filming set with some floating pastel stars and new friends: a robot, an owl, a dinosaur and an octopus, just to name some.

Bryan, who majored in business administration in university, explains that his elaborate set-up is part of his branding and a way to let his clients know that he's serious about his craft.

This extends to his CBA certification, which he had to fly all the way to Texas for.

The CBA certification is bestowed by balloon manufacturer Qualatex, and aims to establish a worldwide standard for balloon professionals.

And it's not easy to obtain — according to Qualatex, only one in four applicants make it on their first try, which Bryan did.

He estimates that less than 20 balloon artists locally hold the certification, but explains, "As a profession, as a paid artist, I believe that it is probably the right thing to do.

"That would let my clients know that at the very least, I have travelled to Texas to do my certification. There is a board that certifies us and they felt that my skills are worthy."

Turning his secret hobby into his career

Bryan's is an unconventional career path and it was one he chose very early on. Enamoured by a balloon artist he'd come across at an event, he picked up the craft himself through library books.

At 13, he had his first professional engagement, which would set him on his future career path.

He was paid about $50 or $60 for four days of work at a roving parade event, he recalls, and his balloon costs were also covered by the organiser. Despite the modest pay, Bryan remembers that job fondly.

"It was very kind of them. And for a beginner at that time. I thought it was a fantastic opportunity," says Bryan. "And if I didn't have that I wouldn't probably have gone down this route."

Throughout secondary school, and even as he was pursuing a diploma in hospitality in polytechnic, he would spend weekends getting paid to create balloon art at events and engagements.

His part-time jobs were a secret from his parents up till Secondary 4, he admits.

He continued taking on weekend gigs until 2018, when he graduated from university and took the plunge to become a full-time balloon artist.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 arrived to burst his balloon. With events and parties dropping down the list of priorities amid a global pandemic, Bryan has been working a second job to supplement his income.

Nevertheless, with the loosened restrictions, he's optimistic about his balloon business, Bryan's Balloon Entertainment, recovering to a semblance of pre-pandemic times.

Before the pandemic decimated the events industry, Bryan's bread and butter consisted of engagements such as fairs, corporate staff appreciation days, parties and even clubs.

Balloon bikinis?

He admits that contrary to popular belief, children aren't his favourite audience.

"I always love making balloons for the slightly older crowd in general," he says, adding that in his experience, they're able to fully appreciate his creations.

As we watch him mould tubes of rubber into unexpected shapes — a yellow oblong balloon inexplicably folds into a star, while a white one transforms into a row of pearly whites for a dinosaur — we kind of get where he's coming from.

Some of his most memorable events are actually in clubs, he tells us, lighting up as he cheekily describes a bikini that he made at a clubber's request.

"I'm actually quite proud of myself that I was able to make it without touching the lady — I think that's not really appropriate. But the size fit perfectly."

He's also made balloon cigars and beer mugs filled with "foam", he says.

When it comes down to it, though, no matter the age, Bryan emphasises that he's just happy to bring joy with his creations.

In a way, he's trying to fill a void from his childhood days as he didn't really get to experience balloon art, he tells us.

"So, I guess it is quite personal for me in the sense that when I do these creations, I give them to people. I didn't get it [back then] but I do want other people to be able to get this experience."

