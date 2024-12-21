Bintan travel made easy: Family activities you'll love

Only an hour away from Singapore by ferry, Bintan is the perfect last-minute holiday spot when you don't want the hassle of airports and flying on planes.

But it's not just all about pristine white beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, cheap shopping and relaxing massages here! There's a lot more you can do in Bintan with the kids than the usual favourites.

Five family-friendly activities you didn't know existed in Bintan:

Mangrove river cruise

It was on a trip to the eastern coast of Bintan (close to the island's capital, Tanjung Pinang) that I first found out that Bintan had mangroves! You can sign up for a Mangrove Tour from any side of Bintan depending on where your resort is located, for the hour-long back-to-nature adventure, while you're cruising either the Sebung River or the Kawal River.

Bintan is home to an incredible mangrove ecosystem, and it was fascinating learning from the experienced guide how mangroves are created and what makes them so important in the ecosystem when it comes to the maintenance and sustainability of clean water. The little ones will love it!

Also, since mangroves are usually found on the banks of thick vegetation, you'll also get to see the different species that live there, such as birds, water snakes, monkeys, monitor lizards, mudskippers, crabs and fish. Your guide will also point out the different plants found along the mangroves that are used for building roofs for the fishermen's shacks or for weaving hats.

Bonus: Opt for an evening sunset tour to see fireflies lighting up the river as it gets dark. It's a beauty!

Sand dunes at Busung Desert

Did you know you could get Middle Eastern vibes in western Bintan? Think Arabian desert but without the heat. Or Aladdin. Or camels. In addition to its beautiful beaches, this Indonesian island is also home to Bintan Desert, also known as Busung Desert or of Gurun Pasir Busung. What used to be a mining site at home point, has now become a desert sandscape with oasis-like blue lakes and sand dunes.

Note: It's not possible to access this attraction using public transport, so you'll have to hire a taxi (approximately 40 minutes away from central Bintan) or sign up for a day tour package from your hotel.

The floating Senggarang Water Village

Sometimes it's the slow pace of life that reminds us how to appreciate the little things. And instead of doing that lazing on a beach, cocktail in hand, head back in time to Bintan's oldest and first Chinese settlement, the Senggarang Water Village.

Built on wooden stilts on the sea, this ancient but quaint floating village is just a water-taxi ride from Tanjung Pinang's port. The village area is also the address for three of Bintan's oldest temples.

The first is the Vihara Dharama Sasana, built by the early Chinese settlers to give thanks for the safe journey across the sea; the second is the Banyan Tree Temple, with the towering trees enveloping the ancient walls of the temples with their never-ending roots; and the third being Avalokitesvara Graha Temple, home to one of the tallest Guan Yin Goddess statues in Southeast Asia.

Tip: While here, sample local delicacies like dried seafood and fermented snacks!

Doulos Phos The Ship Hotel

When was the last time you stayed on a ship hotel that wasn't a cruise set to sail?

If you've noticed a ship sitting on its own purpose-built anchor isle right beside the Bandar Bentan Telani Ferry Terminal in Bintan, then you've reached The Grand Old Lady of the Seas.

A retired ocean liner, a former cruise ship that held the record of being the world's oldest active ocean-going passenger ship (from 1914 until December 2009), and now known as the Doulos Phos The Ship Hotel, the Doulos Phos is not just any hotel.

Boasting a rich maritime legacy, this floating piece of history brings a unique hospitality experience in Bintan, combining the charm of the past with modern luxury.

In 2010, the ship was acquired by Eric Saw, a Singaporean entrepreneur who wanted to preserve this historical vessel. Thanks to him, the 105-year-old ship was meticulously transformed into a 93-cabin luxury ship hotel by 2016, and also includes a maritime museum onboard now.

The 500 Lohan Buddhist Temple

Also known as Vihara Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva, the 500 Lohan Temple is one of Bintan's most famous attractions. Located in Kijang south of Bintan, just 10km away from Tanjung Pinang, the monastery is named after Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva, one of the most revered monks in Buddhism.

Standing tall since 2017, the temple grounds are surrounded by large rice fields, evoking a sense of peace and tranquillity, immediately separating you from the city's hustle and bustle.

Step inside to the more than 500 life-sized stone statues of lohans or arhats (individuals who are true followers of Buddha and have achieved the four stages of Enlightenment through his teachings).

Just like the soldiers in China's Forbidden City, each of the statues in this shrine is unique and different from the next, with intricate facial expressions, depicting the characteristics and story of each Arhat. Each Arhat is also marked with a carving of their name on their feet.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.