Bishan otters make their mark on Google Doodle as 'a symbol of Singapore'

SINGAPORE — The Bishan otters have made their mark again, this time on Monday's Google Doodle (Aug 7).

Exactly seven years ago, on Aug 7, 2016, Singaporeans voted in a poll by The Straits Times and selected the otters to represent the country on its 51st birthday. The Republic will celebrate its 58th birthday on Wednesday.

The doodle, which was handcrafted by Google designer Helene Leroux, features an adorable family of five otters with Marina Bay Sands in the background and flowers in the foreground.

In 2014, a group of otters were spotted in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, which fans dubbed the Bishan 5. Smooth-coated otters are listed as a critically endangered species in the Republic.

The Bishan otters moved to the Marina Bay area in late 2015 after winning a "territorial dispute" and "kicking out" the otters originally living there.

The Bishan family gained international fame in 2016 when English broadcaster David Attenborough made a documentary about their lives.

"The otters' ability to exist amid urban development has gained the interest of global researchers," said Google, adding that since their spotting, more families of otters have emerged around Singapore.

"Many credit Singapore's reforestation and anti-pollution efforts for the animal's resurgence in the country. These cute creatures aren't just a testament to the country's environmental conservation — now, they're a symbol of Singapore itself."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nu5i566LX-o[/embed]

