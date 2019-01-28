Raffles landing and Bicentennial make it to Google Doodle

FYI, Sir Stamford Raffles landed on Singapura on this day (Jan 28) two centuries ago.

That is why Google decided to transform its popular Google Doodle today to kick off Singapore's bicentennial celebrations.

Landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands, Singapore Flyer, Gardens by the Bay and ArtScience Museum are featured on the second "O" of Google's name, which appears on a red banner.

The numbers 200 and 700 alternate at the bottom, referring to both our bicentennial and wider history going back seven centuries.

The number on the Google Doodle alternates between 700 and 200. Photo: Google

The centre graphic is also framed within a heptagon, symbolising the 700 years.

Modern Singapore is recognised to be founded in 1819. Prior to that, it was a trading port known as Temasek.

This is part of the reason a Sang Nila Utama statue has been added beside Raffles' for 2019. Other statues erected along the Singapore River are those of pioneers Tan Tock Seng, Munshi Abdullah and Naraina Pillai.

Singapore officially became a British colony on Feb 6.

Year-long celebrations have been planned, beginning with the i Light festival and culminating in a multimedia sensory experience at the Fort Canning Park and augmented reality tours of the Singapore River.

The Bicentennial logo was launched in early December.

Google frequently alters its iconic logo to commemorate an occasion. Sometimes it comes interactive, such as the Pac-Man game. Unfortunately, our Google Doodle today is not.

On this day alone, there have been previous Google Doodles for the births of Lego and artist Jackson Pollock.

