Bite-sized delights: Where to eat dumplings in Singapore

Dumplings, the bite-sized burst of flavours wrapped in a paper-thin skin, are not just easy to eat but they also provide the proteins, fibre (just a little), and carbs for a nutritious meal. In fact, they are part of the staple diet in some parts of the world. In Chinese culture, making dumplings is a cherished tradition that brings the family together, while its appearance carries the auspicious meaning of money bags! Whether you like them boiled, pan-fried, or steamed, these are some of the best places to go to eat dumplings in Singapore.

Dumpling Darlings

With their fresh take on contemporary Asian cuisine, Dumpling Darlings - run by the same team behind Lola's Cafe - has all the dumplings you can ever dream of. From The Original ($8) stuffed with pork and cabbage, to Spicy Sichuan ($8) and the Korean Veggie Mandu ($8), they even have a Dessert Dumpling ($12) of amaretto, cream cheese, and poached pears. This casual, cosy spot also serves up homemade egg noodles with selections like XO Prawn Noodles ($12.50) and the Miso Mushroom Noodles ($8.50). Their cocktail and natural wine selection, although limited, is just as creative as their dumpling offerings.

Dumpling Darlings is located at Amoy St, #44, Singapore 069870, p.+65 8223 9249 and 86 Circular Road, Singapore 049438, p.+65 8889 9973.

Din Tai Fung

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7Nn0V6SWPI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

From selling tinned oil to receiving its first Michelin Star in Hong Kong, Din Tai Fung has become one of the top places to eat Xiao Long Baos (steamed pork soup dumplings) around the world. The (not so secret) secret lies in its paper-thin dumpling skin which is folded 18 times. You won't go wrong with the Original Xiao Long Bao and its steamed chicken variation, and don't miss crowd-favourites like the Truffle Pork Dumplings or the umami Crab Roe Dumplings. From time to time, they'll even have seasonal flavours such as the Steamed Chilli Crab and Pork Xiao Long Bao for the nation's birthday. Keep up with them to find out more.

Din Tai Fung is located at multiple locations around Singapore. Please refer to their website for location details.

Zhang Ji Shanghai La Mian Xiao Long Bao

This popular Shanghainese dumpling store run by Nanjing natives expanded from Alexandra Village Food Centre - where it drew long daily queues - to running their restaurant in ARC early this year. Even with its humble beginnings, Zhang Ji Shanghai La Mian Xiao Long Bao found its way to the Michelin Guide in 2023. What caught the attention of the Michelin inspectors were the Crispy Pan-Fried Dumplings ($9.80) that were "filled to the brim and nicely browned on the bottom." But what we love is the good old Steamed Mini Buns or Xiao Long Bao ($6.80) for the pop of flavourful broth as we bite into it.

Zhang Ji Shanghai La Mian Xiao Long Bao is located at ARC, 460 Alexandra Rd, #02-23, Singapore 119963.

DaXi

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_AvuABIIcs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Asian fusion casual restaurant DaXi serves up handmade dumplings in four flavours, ranging from Original Pork, Smoked Duck, Chives & Pork, and Green Sichuan Pepper (from $10.80 for five pieces). Besides choosing the fillings, you'll also choose how you want them cooked. Have it boiled or pan-fried, or immersed in a bowl of superior chicken broth - deliciously comforting. Try the Pork Dumpling with Egg ($11.80 for five pieces) which sees juicy pan-fried dumplings on top of an egg or the Fragrant Mala Pork Dumpling ($11.80 for five pieces) for a spicy kick.

DaXi is located at multiple locations around Singapore. Please refer to their socials for location details.

Jing Hua Xiao Chi

Calling themselves "Singapore's Original Dumpling House," Jing Hua Xiao Chi, established in 1989 was simply a way of making ends meet at that time. Their honest-to-goodness home-style cooking has won the hearts and bellies of locals and now they even have outlets in Japan and Italy! This says much about their dumplings which include the classic Xiao Long Bao ($9) with paper-thin skin and the Pan-fried Mixed Seafood & Pork Dumplings ($10), which resemble the Sicilian pastry Cannoli.

Jing Hua Xiao Chi is located at 21/23 Neil Rd, Singapore 088814, p.+65 6221 3060. Open daily 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm.

Zhong Guo La Mian Xiao Long Bao

Prepare to stand in queue for a taste of these delicious dumplings from Zhong Guo La Mian Xiao Long Bao. Handmade daily, their dumplings feature a delicate crystal-like skin wrapped around tender minced meat with bursts of flavourful broth with each bite. While their classic Xiao Long Bao ($7.50 for 10) and Pan-Fried Dumplings ($7.50 for 10) stand as the all-time favourites, their Hong You Chao Shou ($6.50) - drenched in vinegar and chilli oil - is also a must-try. They are also Michelin guide-approved!

Zhong Guo La Mian Xiao Long Bao is located at 335 Smith St, #02-135, Singapore 050335. Open Wed-Sat 11.30am-3pm, 5pm-8.30pm. Closed Mon & Tue.

Jia He Xing Dumpling Restaurant

Originally established in Beijing, Jia He Xing Dumpling Restaurant expanded internationally, opening its first overseas outlet in Singapore in 2020. Here or there, the restaurant is known for its made-to-order boiled dumplings and signature noodles. You can even catch a glimpse of the chefs at work from its glass-panelled kitchen.

The classic Pork and Chives Dumpling (from $6.30 for six pieces) is one of the crowd's favourites, as are the Rainbow Dumplings ($12 for 13 pieces) which are so fun to eat. They have umami bombs like the current number one, Shrimp Delicacies Dumpling (from $8.80 for six pieces) and the Fish Roe Delicacies Dumpling ($10 for six pieces). And for a fiery kick, there is always the Spicy Wonton ($6.90 for six pieces drenched in vinegar and chilli oil.

Jia He Xing Dumpling Restaurant is located at 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square, #03-128 Singapore 039594, p. +65 8655 7158. Open Mon-Thu 11.30am-9pm, Fri-Sun 11am-9.30pm

A9 Noodle Dumpling

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9_iwlxyZh4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

When it makes the top of the SMU students' "must-eat" list, you know it's something to take notice of. Tucked away on the second floor of Fortune Centre, A9 Noodle Dumpling serves up affordable noodles and dumplings that are $0.26 a pop. This means you'll get to chow down on 15 pieces of Chive Pork Dumplings or Cabbage Pork Dumplings for just $4. What the dumplings lack in size is made up for in numbers, so you'll still satisfy those hunger pangs. Other popular items here include the Mala Savoury Noodles ($5) and Spicy Savoury Noodles ($5), which although doesn't come with dumplings, are often sold out for the day.

A9 Noodle Dumpling is located at 190 Middle Rd, #02-26 Fortune Centre, Singapore 188979, p+65 9667 1510. Open daily 11am-3pm, 5pm-8.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.