Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: Epic sales and bargains this festive season

The year's biggest sales are finally here! Still got some gift-shopping left? Have been saving up for that one special item?

Here are the most exclusive deals, partake in epic sales and satisfy your shopaholic heart as you add to cart. Check out what are the best spots to hit this Black Friday (Nov 25) and Cyber Monday (Nov 28 below.

Home and interior design

For folks that have got the knack for interior design, Amazon and Harvey Norman are offering deals that'll light up every little corner of the house.

Amazon Singapore is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Black Friday sales from Nov 25 to 28. With up to 75 per cent off on eligible deals and promotions, you can find yourself discount shopping from top brands and local business alike.

Some brands you'll find in the Home & Holiday Decor section includes Yankee Candle, Jo Malone, T-fal, Inglenix and Hush Candle.

The platform is also bringing its first-ever Amazon.sg House to Suntec City Mall where visitors can preview Black Friday deals in-person and enjoy free coffee by Huggs Coffee.

At Harvey Norman, expect over 3000 deals, and up to 72 per cent off on selected items till Nov 25 to beat the January 2023 GST hike. Plus, you might just stand the chance to win extra 10 per cent off on you next purchase too.

Beauty and makeup

No introduction needed here; avid makeup shoppers are already in-the-know about Sephora's highly anticipated Black Friday Sale.

PHOTO: Sephora

With up to 20 per cent off site-wide, the biggest beauty sale brings savings on makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare. Shop your favourite brands like SKII, Rare Beauty, Glow Recipe and more.

With even wider selection of international (specifically European) brands, online premium beauty retailer Lookfantastic's Black Friday offerings are outrageous.

With over 500 brands to shop from, expect bargains on brands like Dr Dennis Gross, Shea Moisture, First Aid Beauty, Iconic London, and more between Nov 25 to 28. Keep checking every day for extra flash sales. Need a little sneak peek? Get early access to the deals when you use code BFSNEAK.

Fashion

One of Singaporeans favourite e-retailer when it comes to fashion is Asos, so, missing the platform's iconic Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are just out of the question.

PHOTO: Asos

Got an item that's been sitting your cart because it is just a tad bit out of your budget? Shop your favourite labels in the outlet section and enjoy up to 70 per cent off the regular price. Get shopping to refresh your new year closet!

Complete the outfit with some new kicks from JD Sports, with up to 50 per cent off on selected items. Women can enjoy up to 50 per cent and 40 per cent off on clothing and footwear.

Whilst men can expect 40 per cent off on clothing and 50per cent off on kicks. Kids apparels and shoes are also on sale. The repertoire of brands include the likes of Nike, Adidas, Puma and more.

Gadgets

Fitness and health back on your new year's resolution? In an upcoming Black Friday Promotion between Nov 21 and 28, give yourself (or a loved one), the gift of building healthy habits across physical activity, sleep, stress management, and nutrition – all through a Fitbit.

PHOTO: Fitbit

Enjoy promotions of up to 50 per cent off selected products including the Sense, Versa 3, Charge 5, Luxe, Ace 3, and Aria Air online, and at major retail stores in Singapore such as Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City, Lazada, Shopee and others.

Pamper your skin by getting yourself one of Foreo's gentle and effective cleansing devices that removes dead skin cells and impurities.

In the brand's What the Friday (WTF) Black Friday sale, get up to half price off on micro-current devices, massagers, face masks, and even exclusive holiday sets which feature the handy and intelligent Foreo Luna play smart two device that just launched early this year.

Travel

Good things come to people who wait, and if you've waited till now to book your next travel adventure – tons of savings are coming your way.

PHOTO: Outrigger Resorts and Hotels

Outrigger Resorts and Hotels has announced its Annual Cyber Sale for travellers looking for a vacation that won't break the bank. Take advantage of Outrigger's biggest deals of the year, with up to 50 per cent off Asian and Pacific properties and 40 per cent off in Hawaii.

Say aloha to beachfront destinations including Thailand, the Maldives, Mauritius, Fiji and Hawaii. This limited-time offer is available from Nov 21 to Dec 4, with Outrigger Discovery members eligible for early access from Nov 14.

Travel dates are Nov 14 to Dec 15, 2023. Book now by calling 1-866-326-6803 or using the promo code CYBER22 online.

This article was first published in City Nomads.