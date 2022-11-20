Best credit card promotions: DBS, UOB, Citibank, OCBC (November 2022)

I have to admit, I absolutely love credit card promotions. These days, banks offering the best credit cards in Singapore compete so hard for new customers that they practically rain Apple products, staycations, cold hard cash via PayNow and other freebies on us.

All right, let’s cut to what you’re actually here for… the best credit card promotions in Singapore.

1. Best credit card promotions in Singapore

If you’re looking out for your first credit card, or an extra credit card to make the best use of your upcoming big purchase, wedding, or travel bookings, do not miss the welcome promotions for new sign ups.

Practically all credit cards in Singapore offer promotions for new applicants. You’ll be silly to not get something out of your credit card application.

Here are just a few of the best credit card promotions from each bank (scroll down for more details and credit card promos below) when you apply via our website with MoneySmart:

Credit Card Promotion Minimum Spend Expiry CIMB Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation, Titan V1 7 Speed Foldable Bike, $250 cash $988 Nov 30, 22 DBS $150 cashback with promo code 150CASH, or 60,000 miles with promo code VANMILES $800 Jan 31, 23 UOB $150 cash, Apple Airpods Gen 3, or Lenovo Tab M10 HD $500 (for 2 months) Nov 13, 22 Citibank Google Pixel 6A Smartphone, Apple Watch SE, or $350 cash $500 Nov 15, 22 Standard Chartered $320 cash, Apple Watch SE, Titan V1 7 Speed Foldable Bike or Nintendo Switch Lite $350/ $250 Nov 15, 22 American Express 17,000 KrisFlyer Miles, 27,000 KrisFlyer Miles, Apple iPad 10.9-inch Wi-Fi 64GB, Apple Watch Series 8, or $350 cash $500 / $1,000 Nov 30, 22 HSBC $200 cashback $500 Dec 31, 22 POSB $150 cashback with promo code 150CASH $800 Dec 31, 22 Maybank Samsonite Harts Spinner $350 (for two months) Nov 30, 22

2. DBS credit card promotion

The best DBS credit card promotion that’s going on right now is the DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card sign-up promo. The latest credit card on DBS’s roster has a very generous promotion of 60,000 miles. That’s enough to claim two economy tickets on Singapore Airlines to Bali from Singapore. Here’s how you can earn those tickets:

DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card: Get 60,000 miles with promo code VANMILES (min. spend $8,000 within 60 days), until Jan 31, 2023. To qualify you also have to make payment for a non-waivable credit card annual fee of $588.50.

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card’s sign-up promo is fantastic but you can only apply for the card if you earn more than $120,000 a year.

DBS Woman’s and Woman’s World Card: If you’re looking for an everyday credit card, consider the DBS Woman’s Card ($30,000 annual income) or DBS Woman’s World Card ($80,000 annual income) instead. You get a straightforward $150 cashback when you use the promo code 150CASH and clock $800 in 60 days).

Other DBS credit card promotions include:

DBS Credit Card Promotion Min spend Expiry DBS Live Fresh Card $150 cashback (promo code 150CASH) $800 (in 60 days) Jan 31, 23 DBS Woman’s Card $150 cashback (promo code 150CASH) $800 (in 60 days) Jan 31, 23 DBS Woman’s World Card $150 cashback (promo code 150CASH) $800 (in 60 days) Jan 31, 23 DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card $150 cashback (promo code 150CASH) $800 (in 60 days) Jan 31, 23

Other DBS credit cards such as DBS Black Visa Card, DBS Esso Card, SAFRA DBS Card, DBS Live Fresh Student Card, DBS Takashimaya AMEX Card, and the DBS Visa Debit Card do not have ongoing promos.

3. UOB credit card promotion

With travel officially being back on the agenda, banks are in full swing to entice you to sign up for their air miles cards. Well, if you’re still shopping for an air miles card, the odds are definitely in your favour!

There are a few UOB credit card promotions ongoing but the UOB PRVI Miles Card and KrisFlyer UOB Card promotions are pretty decent:

UOB PRVI Miles Card: Get $150 cash, Apple AirPods, or Lenovo Tab M10 when you apply for the UOB PRVI Miles card and spend $500 monthly for two months.

KrisFlyer UOB Card: Get $150 cash, Apple AirPods, or Lenovo Tab M10 when you apply for the UOB KrisFlyer card and spend $500 monthly for two months.

Other UOB credit card promotions include:

UOB Credit Card Promotion Min. spend Expiry KrisFlyer UOB Card $150 cash, Apple AirPods, or Lenovo Tab M10 $500 (for two months) 13 Nov 22 UOB One Card $150 cash, Apple AirPods, or Lenovo Tab M10 $500 (for two months) 13 Nov 22 UOB Lady’s Card $150 cash, Apple AirPods, or Lenovo Tab M10 $500 (for two months) 13 Nov 22

If you’re looking to sign-up for UOB Absolute Cashback credit card, and the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card this month, there are no ongoing promotions unfortunately.

4. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you’re in luck! There are multiple ongoing promotions for you to make the most out of your card application.

On a mission to start your air miles journey? The Citi PremierMiles Card promotion gives you a spare Oppo Pad Air to travel with.

Citi PremierMiles Card: Google Pixel 6A Smartphone, Apple Watch SE or $350 cash when you apply for the Citi PremierMiles card and spend $500 in 30 days. Promo ends Nov 15, 2022.

Other Citibank credit card promotions include:

Citibank Credit Card Promotion Min. spend Expiry Citi Cashback+ Mastercard Google Pixel 6A Smartphone, Apple Watch SE, or $350 cash $500 (in 30 days) Nov 15, 22 Citi Cashback Card Google Pixel 6A Smartphone, Apple Watch SE, or $350 cash $500 (in 30 days) Nov 15, 22 Citi Rewards Card Google Pixel 6A Smartphone, Apple Watch SE, or $350 cash $500 (in 30 days) Nov 15, 22 Citibank Lazada Card 3 X $50 Lazada Vouchers and 4 X $25 RedMart Vouchers $250 Feb 28, 23 Citibank SMRT Card $300 cashback $1,000 Jan 31 23

5. Standard Chartered credit card promotion

There are a few Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month that are all equally enticing. It’s hard to pick the best, but if you agree that cash is king, the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card promotion this month will come up top:

Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card: Get $320 cash, Apple Watch SE, Oppo Pad Air when you apply and spend $500 in 30 days.

Other Standard Chartered credit card promotions include:

Standard Chartered Credit Card Promotion Min. spend Expiry Standard Chartered Unlimited Cashback Credit Card $250 cash, Apple AirPods, or Nintendo Switch Lite $250 (in 30 days) Nov 15, 22 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card $250 cash, Apple AirPods, or Nintendo Switch Lite $250 (in 30 days) Nov 15, 22 Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Card Up to 45,000 miles $5,000 Dec 31, 22

6. AMEX credit card promotion

With travel back in full swing, it’s no doubt time to get back into the miles game. If you’re ready to join the tribe of Singapore Airlines loyalists, AMEX credit cards allow you to collect KrisFlyer miles directly.

While you’re at it, make the most out of it by signing up for a AMEX credit card via MoneySmart for a sweeter deal:

AMEX Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer: Get 17,000 SIA KrisFlyer miles when you apply and spend $1,000 in a month. Offer until Nov 30, 22.

AMEX Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend: Get 27,000 SIA KrisFlyer miles when you apply and spend $1,000 in a month. You’ll need to pay a $337 credit card annual fee.

Other American Express credit card‘s MoneySmart and official AMEX promotions include:

American Express Credit Card Promotion Min. Spend Expiry AMEX Platinum Credit Card $200 CapitaVouchers $2,000 (in first 3 months) Jan 31, 23 American Express True Cashback Card Unlimited Cashback $5,000 (in first 6 months) Jan 31, 23 American Express CapitaCard 195,000 STAR$ $1,500 (in 3 months) Jan 31, 23 American Express Rewards Card 100per cent bonus points on all spend in the first 3 months $5,000 (in first 12 months) Dec 31, 22 American Express The Platinum Card 125,000 Membership Rewards Points $20,000 (in first 3 months) Jan 31, 23 American Express The Platinum Reserve Card 62,500 Membership Rewards Points $1,000 (in first 3 months) Jan 31, 23 American Express Singapore Airlines Solitaire PPS Credit Card 34,000 KrisFlyer miles $10,000 (in 3 months) Jan 31, 23 American Express Singapore Airlines PPS Club Credit Card 34,000 KrisFlyer miles $10,000 (in 3 months) Jan 31, 23

7. HSBC credit card promotion

If you’re in the market shopping for a new credit card, it’s important to know what you’ll be primarily using the card for to get the most out of it. For instance, if you’re mostly using the card for family spending, HSBC’s Visa Platinum Credit Card will suit your needs best.

However, if you’re looking to leverage on your everyday spending, the HSBC Revolution Credit Card and HSBC Visa Infinite cards are the ones to go to.

HSBC Revolution Card: Get $200 cashback with $500 spend (no spend period stated). Until 31 Dec 2022.

HSBC Visa Infinite Card: Get 87,500 HSBC Reward Points (equivalent to 35,000 miles) upon card application. No minimum spend.

All HSBC credit card promotions here:

HSBC Credit Card Promotion Min. spend Expiry HSBC Revolution Card $200 cashback $500 Dec 31, 22 HSBC Visa Platinum Card $200 cashback $500 Dec 31, 22 HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card 87,500 HSBC Rewards Points – Dec 31, 22 HSBC Advance Credit Card $200 cashback $500 Dec 31, 22

8. POSB credit card promotion

If you’re applying for the rather straightforward POSB Everyday card to make the most out of your day-to-day spending, do it online to get $150 cashback. Here’s what you need to know:

You must be new to POSB or DBS credit cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Apply online via DBS website

Spend at least $800 within 60 days of card approval

Use promo code 150CASH during online application on DBS website

Promotion ends 31 Jan 2023

9. Maybank credit card promotion

In September this year, Maybank credit cards ran the super cliche luggage promotions. This October, the Samsonite luggages are still around.

Maybank’s credit card promotions are always straightforward and simple across the board. Here’s the air miles credit card, Maybank Horizon Visa Signature’s promotion:

Maybank Horizon Visa Card: Get a Samsonite Harts Luggage, or $100 cash when you apply and spend $300 monthly for 2 months. Ends Nov 30, 22.

All Maybank credit card promotions here:

Maybank Credit Card Promotion Min. spend Expiry Maybank Horizon Visa Card Samsonite Harts Luggage $300 (for two months) Nov 30, 22 Maybank Family & Friends card Samsonite Harts Luggage $300 (for two months) Nov 30, 22 Maybank DUO Platinum Mastercard Samsonite Harts Luggage $300 (for two months) Nov 30, 22 Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature Samsonite Harts Luggage $300 (for two months) Nov 30, 22 Maybank World Mastercard Samsonite Harts Luggage $300 (for two months) Nov 30, 22 Maybank Platinum Visa Card Samsonite Harts Luggage $300 (for two months) Nov 30, 22 Maybank Manchester United Platinum Visa Card Samsonite Harts Luggage $300 (for two months) Nov 30, 22

10. CIMB credit card promotion

There are 3 credit card promotions currently ongoing for those new to CIMB credit cards. Let’s take a look at the most accessible CIMB credit card, the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a low $0 minimum spend per month.

CIMB World Mastercard: Get Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation, Titan V1 Foldable Bike, or $250 cash when you apply and spend $988 (in 60 days). Ends Nov 30, 22.

All CIMB credit card promotions here:

CIMB Credit Card Promotion Min. Spend Expiry CIMB World Mastercard A pple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation , Titan V1 Foldable Bike, or $250 cash $988 (in 60 days) Nov 30, 22 CIMB Visa Signature A pple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation , Titan V1 Foldable Bike, or $250 cash $988 (in 60 days) Nov 30, 22 CIMB Visa Infinite A pple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation , Titan V1 Foldable Bike, or $250 cash $988 (in 60 days) Nov 30, 22

11. OCBC credit card promotion

If you’re a foodie, this month’s OCBC’s credit card promotions will whet your appetite.

OCBC 365 Credit Card: Get 12-month Burpple Beyond Premium membership when you apply and spend $300 (5 transactions) in 30 days.

Here’s what you have to do to be eligible for the credit card promotions:

You are an existing or new OCBC 365 credit cardholder

Spend at least $300 by the end of the next month from your card approval date

Promotion ends Dec 31, 2022

All OCBC credit card promotions here:

OCBC Credit Card Promotion Min. Spend Expiry OCBC 365 Credit Card 12-month Burpple Beyond Premium membership $300 in 30 days Dec 31 OCBC 90°N Visa Card – – –

12. Do I qualify for credit card promotions?

You can’t blame us for liking free stuff. If your storeroom is so full of free luggage from credit cards that it could double as a Samsonite warehouse, you might be wondering if there’s a catch to all these freebies.

Well, there IS one drawback to signing up for all the credit card promotions: You’ll get disqualified from getting more freebies in the future.

That’s because banks and comparison sites like us usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you’re thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that some banks are more generous than others. If you’re lucky, you’ll get vouchers or cashback or luggage immediately upon card approval.

However, some banks require you to spend a minimum (say, $1,000 in the first month) AND make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie. Be sure to read the T&Cs, and only sign up when you’re confident you can hit the minimum spend.

