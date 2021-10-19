BlueSG to expand fleet; establish new global headquarters in Singapore

The Goldbell Group (Goldbell), Singapore's largest player in leasing and distribution of commercial and industrial vehicles, has announced the finalisation of its acquisition of BlueSG, Singapore's leading player in the electric car-sharing market.

Following the acquisition, BlueSG is said to be track to expand its fleet size with immediate effect. It will also increase its staff strength by 20 per cent at the end of this year, thanks to the addition of a new technology team.

A new global headquarters, as well as the development of an Open Innovation Platform are all planned for BlueSGGoldbell has also confirmed that BlueSG customers will continue to enjoy the convenience and efficiency of its services as before, following the proposed acquisition and rebranding of the BlueSG islandwide network of more than 1,500 electric vehicle charging points by global multi-energy company, TotalEnergies.

But there are more ambitious plans also in the works at BlueSG. To start, there is the planned establishment of a new global headquarters for car-sharing here in Singapore by the end of 2021.

The new headquarters will realise BlueSG's potential with the expansion of its business and technical capabilities across other smart cities in the Asia Pacific Region.

This expansion is said to be planned to happen within the next few years. Goldbell further plans to establish of an Open Innovation Platform in Singapore through BlueSG.

The new platform will act as a testbed for new and experimental pilot technologies such as energy storage and management, advanced mobility systems and charging technologies, smart cities applications and more.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.