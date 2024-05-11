BMW 520i M Sport vs Mercedes-Benz E200 AMG Line: Classic boardroom battle between 2 iconic executive saloons

When one considers the BMW 5 Series, he will undoubtedly think about the Mercedes-Benz E-Class as well, for these two executive saloons have been going head-to-head for decades.

The 5 Series, represented here by the 520i M Sport, is one of the brand's most popular models in Singapore. Apart from being renowned for its advanced technology, it is also known as the sportiest, if not the sportiest, saloon in the executive segment.

Its closest and most direct rival is the E-Class, Mercedes' most popular model here. Seen here in E200 AMG Line form, the car's appeal is driven by its reputation for refinement, design, and badge cachet, which is arguably greater than its segment competitors'.

Will the 520i reign over the E200? Or will the Merc have the upper hand over the Bimmer? Let the corporate contest begin!

Opposites that attract

Between the two, it's the 520i's masculine character that immediately draws your attention. Its sharp lines ensure that it looks muscular from any angle, with a powerful bonnet and chiselled front bumper adding to its character. The squarish rear end, with its clean-looking taillights, lend the car a futuristic appearance, too.

The E200, on the other hand, is clearly the feminine character in this shootout. It has more curves than straight lines, and the move to integrate the head lights with the grille has given it a more modern mien. Like the 520i, the E200 gets an illuminated grille as well.

What helps the E-Class stand out, though, are its numerous starry details. The E200 AMG Line not only gets the single large star, but a grille with a starry motif as well. And if these aren't enough, you'll find taillights shaped like the Mercedes logo as well. Frankly, it's a bit much.

With an overall length of 5,060mm and a wheelbase that's 2,995mm long, the 520i makes the E200 look small, despite the Merc measuring in at 4,949mm and having a 2,961mm long wheelbase. A larger car that crosses the five-metre mark will definitely matter to some buyers in this segment.

German tech-fest

The 5 Series and E-Class both push the tech envelope, though again, both brands take different approaches. The 520i looks and feels more futuristic than the E200 — the number of physical controls is reduced, giving the cockpit a neater and cleaner layout.

The 520i is more driver-centric, too. It takes fewer adjustments to find the right driving position and most of the controls you need to start driving the car are neatly housed in the centre console.

However, if this is your first time in a new 5 Series, you will face a learning curve.

The instrument panel's layouts, for instance, are more unconventional than the ones you'll find in the E-Class. Scrolling through the menus also takes some getting used to, as there are fewer labels on the steering wheel here than the one in the Merc.

Plus, becoming familiar with BMW's Operating System (OS) 8.5 will take longer compared to doing the same in the Mercedes. Though more intuitive than OS 8, it's still not as user-friendly as the latest-generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX).

The E200 is more user-friendly thanks to its more 'conventional' cockpit. That means the Start/Stop button is on one side, while the column-mounted gearshift lever is on the other. So, you'll need two hands instead of one to drive off.

Now, what gives the E200's cabin a bigger wow factor compared to the 520i is the standard MBUX Superscreen. Extending from the A-pillar to the middle of the dashboard, the Superscreen features a dedicated screen for the front passenger and a centre display for the driver.

MBUX's zero-layer menu design makes it easier to navigate compared to BMW's OS 8.5. The coloured icons make it look more smartphone-like, while the dock lets you 'pin' the most used functions to keep them within reach.

The only hiccup here is that if you wish to save any photos or videos taken with the selfie camera, you'll need to insert a thumb drive. In the 520i, you can seamlessly transfer the media onto your phone after scanning a QR code.

With a longer wheelbase, the 520i naturally has more legroom than the E200. What's even more surprising is that the 520i offers an even plusher bench than the E200. However, the latter claws back points by having an additional two rear climate zones, which the 520i doesn't have.

The E200 also has the edge in practicality. Apart from its larger storage points, its 540-litre boot is bigger than the 520 litres offered by the 520i. In addition, the E200's cargo hold is more useful, as the wheel arches intrude less.

Performance factors

The 5 Series is known for having sporty genes and this is true of the 520i, even if the paper figures suggest otherwise. The 520i's turbocharged 2.0-litre in-line four produces 187bhp and 310Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the car finishes the century sprint in a respectable 8.1 seconds.

It's a tad slower than the E200, though, whose turbocharged 2.0-litre delivers 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. These figures, which are deployed to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic, enable the E200 to clock a sprightlier zero to 100km/h time of 7.5 seconds.

But despite both models weighing around 1.8 tonnes, it's the 520i that feels more willing and engaging than the E200. The 520i's powertrain is more responsive as well, with the engine happy to pile on the revs and the gearbox eager to downshift when you floor the accelerator. It feels quicker than the E200.

The E200, on the other hand, amazes with its refinement. Its powerplant is barely audible even when pressing on, and both wind and road noise are suppressed to silence the cabin. This complements the cossetting ride that makes the E200 more comfortable than the 520i.

Board resolution

The 520i presents numerous compelling arguments to would-be buyers who want a car that reflects their future-forward personality. Its strengths include a neat and minimalist cockpit, snazzy displays, roomy backseat, and sportier character. The fact that it's bigger, and considerably less expensive than the E200, further burnishes its appeal.

Although you'll want to drive the 520i to work, it's the E200 you'll want to be behind the wheel of when it's time to go home. Despite being pricier, the E200 is a tough proposition to ignore. Its cockpit may not look as futuristic as the 520i, but the Superscreen and its simplified menus, along with a more conventional drive control layout, still has its advantages.

It's also easy to look past the smaller backseat when you're enjoying the smoother ride. And the fact that the E200 has that three-pointed star's badge cachet can certainly convince hesitant buyers to pony up for the premium.

BMW 520i M Sport

More futuristic outlook

Neater cockpit layout

Roomier interior

More eager and engaging drive

Mercedes-Benz E200 AMG Line

Looks and feels more upmarket

Wows with multiple screens

Quieter and softer ride

Considerably pricier

