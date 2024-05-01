Rolls-Royce Spectre review: Electric pinnacle

In 1900, Charles Rolls predicted that the electric car would be the future, as it would be noiseless, smooth, and clean. However, it would take over a century for this vision to come true.

In 2021, Rolls-Royce announced its next car would be electric and not a hybrid. The carmaker was certain that an electric powertrain would suit the brand's characteristics.

One of these characteristics is its preference to focus on luxury and refinement instead of performance. Hence, power and acceleration figures are less important.

The Spectre, with its two electric motors delivering 577hp and 900Nm system power/torque, is relatively modest in terms of performance but clearly packs enough to get the job done. Weight is not a huge consideration either, as sound deadening takes precedence over it.

So crucial is noise reduction that even the Spectre's 102kW/h battery pack, which weighs 700kg, is adapted for sound dampening. That said, Rolls-Royce has not overlooked weight entirely; this complex chassis makes extensive use of aluminium to keep the overall weight just below the 3-tonne mark, tipping the scales at 2920kg.

But thanks to the instantaneous 900Nm of torque, which is available even at low speeds, the Spectre makes most other Rolls-Royces seem leisurely in comparison.

In addition, the EV powertrain operates in complete silence while accelerating and is carefully tuned for "stately delivery", so that the Spectre retains the "waftability" of a Rolls-Royce. Its ability to finish the century sprint in 4.5 seconds, though, still makes it one of the quickest Rolls-Royces ever.

The Spectre has a maximum driving range of 530km, which is more than enough for it to be driven from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur. But let's be honest here — most, if not all its owners wouldn't drive there. They'd be flying there instead, and in First Class, too.

The Spectre is based on the "Architecture of Luxury" platform shared with the current Phantom, Ghost, and Cullinan, which means that the EV was planned before 2021.

Phantasmic apparition

Though it resembles the Wraith at first glance, the Spectre is actually closer in size to the 2008 Phantom Coupe. The Architecture of Luxury platform also ensures a spacious and opulent interior.

The Spectre's cabin is a cocoon of automotive refinement. Designers have integrated cutting-edge technology with traditional craftsmanship. Thus, the digital interface is presented as an "analogue" one, epitomising Rolls-Royce meticulous attention to detail.

Controversially, the Spectre can be configured to play a synthetic sound that recreates the subtle thrum of a traditional internal combustion engine, to enhance the auditory experience in an otherwise near-silent cabin.

I of course prefer quietness, where on smooth roads, the predominant sound is the gentle airflow emanating from the air-conditioning vents. This accentuates the sensation of a serene, almost ethereal journey.

Despite its substantial weight, the Spectre surprises with its agile handling and effortless control. This is down to the integration of active rear-wheel-steering and advanced chassis technologies, which enable the Spectre to provide a driving experience marked by precise manoeuvrability, graceful responsiveness, and excellent ride quality.

I must say that the Spectre stands at the pinnacle of automotive excellence. It encapsulates Rolls-Royce's storied heritage while helping ensure that the marque heads towards a lasting, sustainable future.

Rolls-Royce Spectre (A)

Motors: Dual Separately Excited Synchronous Motor (SSM)

Max power: 577hp (430kW)

Max torque: 900Nm

Power to weight: 199.7hp per tonne

0-100KM/H: 4.5 seconds

Top speed: 250km/h

Battery: 69kWh

Range: 530km

Consumption: 4.2-4.5km/kWh

Price excl. COE: From $2,238,888

Agent: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Singapore

