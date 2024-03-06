BMW CE 02 11kW Highline first ride review: Premium, capable and fascinatingly futuristic

Over the years, I've had the opportunity to test all kinds of vehicles. Absurdly powerful supercars, sensible family hatchbacks, ostentatious luxury limos, new-age electric SUVs, even the odd outrageous superbike.

Some have been memorable, but most have faded into a slightly musty library of professional memories. However, amongst all of them, one in particular still sticks starkly in my memory — the BMW CE 04. An electric scooter, of all things.

Perhaps it's my predisposition towards motorbikes, but the CE 04 deeply fascinates and intrigues me like few other automotive products. It delivers dynamic capability that far exceeds its 'segment' paired with concept-cool styling, yet is exceedingly expensive and also limited by range and charging infrastructure.

I think it is precisely because it exists in this nexus between cool radical functionality and painful unattainability that makes it so desirable to me.

Well, now its little brother is upon us — the new BMW CE 02.

Break it down

First, what is it? That in itself is a slightly tricky question to answer. The 02 naming suggests that it's a 200cc equivalent (it's not, it in fact has 125cc models in its sights, but 'CE 01.25' would be weird), and in many aspects it is compact scooter. The inevitable comparison to the PMDs we see on Singapore roads is hard to avoid, but this is a much more premium product, and certainly more refined as well.

BMW says its "neither e-scooter nor e-motorcycle", and calls it an "eParkourer". I don't even know what the hell that means. It looks quite cool and unique, though. Just like the CE 04, this production CE 02 looks remarkably like the concept that preceded it, and as such will turn heads anywhere you go.

In terms of equipment, there's a fair bit going on. There's a 3.5-inch micro TFT screen, which can show information like power and regeneration, but you can also wirelessly pair your phone to access additional features on the BMW Connected App like navigation. The phone can also be charged using the on-board USB C port, and mounted using the smartphone holder that comes on this Highline variant.

You also get LED head lights, telescopic front forks, front ABS, Automatic Stability Control and Recuperative Stability Control, Reverse assistant, keyless ride, heated grips, three riding modes, specific graphics (the last three with the Highline trim), it is a lot of stuff for what is ostensibly a model aimed at new riders. This is undeniably a premium product.

One important thing to note: the CE 02 does not have an onboard charger. This means that you need to use the specific external charger to charge this bike (which can be plugged into any household socket). What this also means is that you won't be able to charge this at external charging points, such as the ones used for cars. That's… tricky.

Flow and go

On the road, the most immediate sensation that the CE 02 delivers is brisk pace. It's not shockingly quick, but still surprisingly rapid for a small-looking bike. It has off-the-line pace that will surprise most drivers and riders around you.

This 11kW model (the one Singapore will be getting) produces 55Nm of instant torque, and has a top speed of 95km/h (I managed to hit 97, though). At city speeds, it is generally very stable and easy to ride, with a good amount of power on tap to get you out of any tricky situations. And because the bike is low and compact, it's easy to steer in and out of traffic. The brakes are also really good.

That said, I doubt the CE 02 will be too happy on highways (it's not really designed for that). Though it can hit highway speeds, the bike does start to run out of breath at around 70km/h. Also, along the coastal roads along Cascais where the winds were howling, the bike definitely becomes slightly susceptible to sway.

As far as the suspension set up goes, it does not feel the most well-sorted. While it's generally forgiving and compliant in a straight line, the rear tends to hop when going over bumps or poorer tarmac. Through corners, there also seems to be a slight disconnect between front and rear in terms of how they respond to the road, so this discourages you from cornering too hard.

Not that I was doing that much hard cornering. I wish I could tell you about the bike's corner handling, but my test ride was on cold, damp, Portuguese (so not the best) roads. I was not brave enough to put too much lean angle on the bike.

In this Highline variant, three riding modes are available — Flow, Surf and Flash. Flow is the most standard one, offering medium recuperation that allows you to do most of the riding with just the throttle. Surf actually offers zero recuperation, so you can roll along for longer.

Personally, I found it a little strange, but that's perhaps because I am too used to having engine braking. Flash is ostensibly the 'sport' mode, but beyond harder recuperation and sharper acceleration, I don't really see much use for it. I was happy leaving the bike in Flow.

I do want to talk about the foot pegs (weird, but bear with me). Now, BMW says that you can choose between a more relaxed position with the front ones, or a more dynamic position with the pillion footrests. Personally, I was struggling to find my ergonomic sweet spot. In a perfect world, I would have the foot pegs exactly in the middle between the two.

And, talking about pillions, the CE 02 supposedly can take two. I am… hesitant. There is technically enough space, but it's not going to comfortable unless you and/or your pillion are really tiny. I tried: Two average-sized Asian men found it rather uncomfortable after just 20 metres (or it might just be the 'men' part of the equation).

In terms of range, BMW claims 90km, so let's say a comfortable 75 to 80. Again, this emphasises the fact that this bike is designed for short and quick inner city commutes.

Interesting curiosity

So, we do have to return to the original question: What exactly is the CE 02? And honestly, I still haven't quite found a single answer that satisfies me.

It is an all-electric city-commuting scooter, but it's not as simple as just that. Part of why this bike was designed with the specific 11kW output is so that it qualifies for the lowest license classification in many EU countries. In Germany, you can get that license at 16, and can then start riding this bike. So, it's clearly targeted at a young crowd.

Additionally, there is a 4kW model offered. In Germany, that meets the requirements of the AM driving license — basically, if you have a car license, you can also ride that particular model.

So, the CE 02 is conceptualised as a trendy and cool way of commuting for young people, while still delivering a premium experience. But, and it's a big but, it is expensive. Pricing starts at US$7,599, and the 11kW Highline version I rode crosses the nine grand mark.

Those may seem like small numbers in Singapore's context, but for reference, that's priced higher than the brand's own C 400 GT. In Singapore, the C 400 GT is asking $34,800 before COE. Do some quick and dirty math, and the CE 02 might cost around $45,000 with COE. That's a big number for a small bike.

Which begs the question: Who is this bike for?

I don't think it's a bike meant for people who love bikes, because it struggles to deliver the kind of visceral dynamic experience that bike lovers crave.

This is all about practicality and function. It is a point-to-point tool, and in that regard, it works quite well. It is interesting in the particular purpose it wants to fulfil — strictly urban riding. That's almost exclusively its remit.

But, it's likely going to be too expensive to be readily accessible to new riders who require or desire the functionality it offers. The lack of an on-board charger also means you need some means of charging it in your home (HDB-dwellers, you can probably look away).

Does it even serve as a practical second bike for long-time bikers? I'm not convinced it is. I personally would much rather have the CE 04, still in my mind the perfect second bike. That one has storage, has space for a pillion, and is just a much more composed bike overall.

Where does that leave the CE 02? While it is a capable and functional tool for urban mobility, it's high price and charging limits likely mean that at this point, it will likely only be accessible to the affluent — people who can afford and want to have an novel, alternative and eco-friendly mode of commuting around dense city areas.

I still do think the CE 02 is an interesting and rather fascinating little electric motorbike, even if it finds itself in an awkward intersection between premium mobility and youthful accessibility.

Right now, it's probably still more novelty than true urban mobility, but this certainly foretells the future to come. With further technological development and more production efficiencies, here's hoping that future models will be more accessible, while still being distinctly individual.

What we like

Cool design

Ample amount of equipment

Good refinement for a compact scooter

Very brisk

Conversation-starter

What we dislike

Expensive

Suspension isn't the most composed

No on-board charger

This article was first published in sgCarMart.