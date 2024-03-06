Fiat unveils new Panda-inspired concepts

Fiat has announced a range of Panda-inspired concepts, which it plans to make available worldwide. The range, consisting of a camper, an SUV, a fastback, a pick up and a city car, is said to comprise different interpretations of the brand's inclusive, accessible, and ingenious spirit.

All of the models are a display of Fiat's efficient use of space alongside sustainable materials. The brand took on the challenge of producing sustainable yet affordable cars with the use of the 'less is more' approach. This has driven the brand to remove parts that they deem as redundant, such as the foam in the seats. This, in turn, results in the reduction in polluting materials.

The models will also share up to 80 per cent of common parts which increases the efficiency in manufacturing. This will benefit the customer in terms of pricing, and also individual distinctiveness.

The first product will be released during the brand's 125th anniversary celebration, which it grandly celebrates in 2024. The rest of the models will be released once every year until 2027.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.