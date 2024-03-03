BMW X2 M35i xDrive: Bigger and more practical than before

It was almost exactly six years ago that I was in Lisbon, Portugal for the international media launch of the first ever BMW X2, an all new model from the brand.

Since its launch, the first-generation BMW X2 was always known for its bold, quirky personality. Amidst a sea of practicality-chasing crossovers, this was a model that instead embraced its extroverted character.

Now, I find myself back once again in Lisbon for the launched of the second generation model, but quite a lot has changed since then.

Six years may not seem too long ago, but plenty has transpired in the automotive industry since, key among which is the rapid shift towards electrification. Consequently, this new generation X2 is being launched alongside its all-electric twin, the iX2.

Upsized

The new X2 is a bigger car than before - 194mm longer (19cm!!!), 21mm wider, and 64mm taller. And it immediately looks the part. Whereas the previous model presented more like a mildly stilted hatchback, this new one appears to more readily embrace a shrunken-SUV aesthetic.

I think that's partially also down to the overall design. Yes, this looks like an X4, except smaller. I never thought the original X2 was pretty, but it was at least visually distinct and rather unique. This new one… well it looks like it belongs exactly within BMW's broader SUV lineup at exactly where the number would suggest (I suspect that's precisely the point).

The point, of course, is to deliver extra practicality and functionality. For reference, where the old X2 was shorter (and ostensibly smaller) than the X1, this new one is actually longer than the current X1. This is a model that has upsized, quite literally. It in fact has more boot space than the X1, and the interior is fairly spacious and accommodating for a compact class model, headroom notwithstanding.

That sense of familial repeatability extends to the car's interior. Is it the same interior as you'd find in the new X1? The basic answer is yes. From the Curved Display to the reworked centre console, from switch placement and even some of the trim elements, the two cars are no different on the inside.

What is different, though, is the technology, headlined by Operating System 9. It's a notable improvement over the previous iteration in terms of overall design and function, though I did experience a fair bit of lag on the tester I drove. Also, a number of functions still take too many keystrokes to access.

Upfront

The new X2 comes with a range of combustion engines (both petrol and diesel), and the top-of-the-line one is this M35i. A turbocharged 2.0-litre engine produces a healthy 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, which allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds. It's a rapid car, no doubt about it. Put your foot down and the car shoots forward with verve.

On the handling front, this M35i leans sharply into the X2's sporty positioning. With a 15mm lowered ride height and adaptive M dampers, the ride is firm. Very firm. Firm to a point of being quite harsh on poorer roads (not uncommon in this area of Portugal, unfortunately).

When driven hard, the M35i delivers ample grip and good front-end bite, and the steering is well weighted and fairly accurate. It is very effectively quick and capable on twisty roads, though I do find that it lacks drama or real excitement. But when you have to settle down and do the boring bits round town and on highways, the car never quite settles down. I would suspect that the standard dampers would be better.

However, one thing that you can never escape is the sheer size of the car (relative to its predecessor). Where the previous model was like a rather-hot hatchback, this new one feels entirely like the crossover it has become. You definitely do feel like there's plenty of car around you as the driver, both in the car's overall length and width.

This isn't helped by the limited visibility on your blind spots and through the rear window. Thankfully, the car has a host of safety and assistance systems to keep you safe and protected.

Up to you

The X2's distinctive trait is its stubborn oddball nature. This new one, while more practical and refined, seems to have lost a bit of that distinctive visual edge. Indeed, because it now feels quite similar with the rest of the BMW range, its slightly rebellious nature has been tampered. It's rather grown up. The increasing homogeneity across the BMW range actually works for the X2's overall quality and capability, but works against its character.

That said, its road-going behaviour is still quite distinct. BMWs generally drive well, but the new X2, especially in this M35i guise, remains stubbornly committed to its sporty demeanour.

Singapore will first be getting the COE-friendly sDrive16i (which is already on sale), though this M35i will eventually be offered in Q3. I think the sDrive16i makes a ton more sense. It will (hopefully) have a more forgiving ride, be more fuel efficient, whilst still delivering the sharp styling and improved practicality of this new generation X2 model.

Yes, it won't be anywhere as quick, but does that actually matter? I'm not sure. It was true six years ago, and it's still true now — a big part of why anyone would choose the X2 is because it's… not an X1. Considering the price disparity between the two isn't very big ($8,000 for the same M Sport variant), and considering the functional disparity between the two has been reduced, I daresay there's now more reason than before to choose an X2 over the more 'run-of-the-mill' X1.

Even if it's a little too grown up now.

What we like

Distinctive coupe-SUV styling

High equipment level

Driving assistance systems are easy to use

Plenty of power

Sharp handling

What we dislike

Ride is overly firm

Infotainment system is a little laggy, and can still be overly dense

